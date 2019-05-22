Tarantino infiamma Cannes, DiCaprio e Brad Pitt sul red carpet
Spettacoli

In anteprima il video di "Buona vita" il singolo dei Rio
Spettacoli

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 23 maggio
Cronache

Tlc, apre a Roma il primo laboratorio di cybersecurity in Europa
Cronache

Migranti, Salvini: â€œQualcuno vuole porti aperti? Io blinderei quelli di tutta Europaâ€
Politica

Incendio Mirandola, Salvini: â€œIl colpevole a casa sul primo barcone, troppo comodo l'aereoâ€
Politica

A Ravenna terza tappa dell'iniziativa di Autostrade Giro nel Giro
Cronache

"Respirare il mare", nuovo videoclip di Luigi Salerno: anteprima
Spettacoli

Brexit, odissea infinita: Theresa May apre a secondo referendum
Economia

Vip e pennelli, lotta all'Aids con i dipinti all'asta
Cronache

Spazio, anche i Pj Masks festeggiano i 50 anni dell'allunaggio
Culture

Mattotti a Cannes con "La famosa invasione degli orsi in Sicilia"
Cronache

Museo navigante, goletta Oloferne avvia campagna da Cesenatico
Cronache

Regionali Piemonte, il candidato di centrodestra Cirio: â€œSono geneticamente antifascistaâ€
Politica

Salone del Libro, Chiamparino: â€œTra Halina Birenbaum e Casapound io ho scelto Halina Birenbaumâ€
Politica

Scontro Lega-5Stelle su dl sicurezza, Conte minimizza
Politica

Regionali, Cirio: â€œSe vinciamo noi Piemonte ha chance per giocarsi il futuroâ€
Politica

Valeria Golino: Per CÃ©line Sciamma ho creato una donna gelida
Spettacoli

Roger Federer torna al Roland Garros dopo 3 anni di assenza
Sport

E-Distribuzione, la sfida di Open Meter: consumare meglio energia
Cronache

New U.S. Patents Granted for RegenLab

- i)  Systems/methods for the preparation of PRP and HA in a single "all in one" device – the CELLULAR MATRIX™ technology* with tubes containing HA, a thixotropic gel and an anticoagulant: U.S. Patent No. 10,272,139 and

ii) Systems for the preparation of thrombin serum and biological glue, in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel: U.S. Patent No. 10,226,516.

These new patents represent a recognition by the USPTO of RegenLab's innovation, technology and efficiency. This is great news for RegenLab, its employees and partners, and justifies RegenLab's investment in R&D and enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

This brings a total of 10 (ten) U.S. granted patents on these technologies, expanding RegenLab's patent portfolio along with patents also recently granted in other jurisdictions:

i)  Methods for the preparation of PRP by centrifuging tubes with a (polymeric) thixotropic gel (+ anticoagulant) and removing Platelet Poor Plasma (PPP), optionally combined with a cell extract or coagulation activator: US10,092,598

ii) Methods for the preparation of PRP by centrifuging tubes with only a thixotropic gel and anticoagulant, optionally combined with e.g. a coagulation activator, a cell extract, cream, filler, hydrogel, vitamin, antalgic, analgesic or HA: US10,080,770

iii) Systems for the preparation of PRP and Bone Marrow Concentrate (BMC), in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel and anticoagulant: US10,064,894

iv) Systems/methods combining PRP and HA in two separate devices: US10,052,349

v)  Systems/methods for the preparation of PRP, in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel and sodium citrate as anticoagulant: US9,833,478

vi)  Composition comprising HA, anticoagulant and thixotropic gel, tube/container containing such composition, combination with coagulation activator or cell extract: US9,517,255

vii) Methods for the preparation of HA and PRP in a single device, in particular centrifuging tubes containing HA and optionally a gel and anticoagulant, optionally combined with e.g. a coagulation activator or cell extract: US8,945,537

viii) Specific PRP compositions, tubes containing specific thixotropic gels and anticoagulants, combination with cell extracts, related methods and cell culture methods: US8,529,957.

 

*PRP : Platelet Rich Plasma

*HA : Hyaluronic Acid

*ATS : Autologous Thrombin SerumCN105998067 US2018327120 and EP2771241

About RegenLab

RegenLab is a leading innovator of medical devices for the preparation of platelet rich plasma, which it markets under the well-recognized REGENLAB®, REGENKIT® and CELLULAR MATRIX™* brands.

RegenLab remains committed to providing pyrogen-free devices of the highest quality and safety, as well as protecting customers through enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

Additional information about RegenLab and its patents can be found at https://www.regenlab.com/corporate/ patents and https://www.regenlabusa.com.

*Only available for research purposes in the United States (not available for sale)

RegenLab® USA LLC 575 Madison AvenueSuite 1006 New York, NY 10022-2511 Phone & Fax: 1-800-220-9082www.regenlabusa.com

Regen Lab SA En Budron B2CH - 1052 Le Mont-Sur-LausanneSwitzerland                             Tel. +41(0)21 864 01.11 Fax. +41(0)21 864 01.10www.regenlab.com

Roberta Ruggeri, Tel. +41(0)21 864 01.11

 

 

 

 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890782/Patent_document_Infographic.jpg https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890783/Patent_document_Infographic.jpg https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890784/Patent_certificate_Infographic.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890785/Regen_Lab_SA_Logo.jpg 


