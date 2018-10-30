L'eroe di Transformers Bumblebee sbarca a Lucca Comics 2018
Newest Release of OneTouch Reveal® Mobile App Provides Even More Insight to Support Diabetes Management

- CHESTERBROOK, Pennsylvania, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan Inc., a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, released today the latest version of its OneTouch Reveal® mobile app with three new features that provide even more insight to support diabetes management. The app has been the number one downloaded diabetes app in the United States and Canada since 2017 and is one of the most downloaded diabetes apps in the world.1

The OneTouch Reveal® mobile app is a diabetes management tool that can help people with diabetes track their blood sugar from their wireless device and easily share results with their healthcare team and loved ones. Adding to the app's key feature of drawing a timeline of important blood sugar events and activities organized in a color-coded digital logbook, the just-released version of the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app now includes these new user-friendly features:

"The OneTouch Reveal® mobile app has great features for a visual person like me," said Mila Clarke Buckley, a OneTouch Verio Flex® meter and OneTouch Reveal® mobile app user who is living with type 2 diabetes and who pens the Hangry Woman blog. "I didn't think the app could get any better, but with this upgrade I can now set up and track my personalized goals and visualize my progress over time with the app's new goal tracking functionality. The new push notification messages enable me to not skip a beat while on the go – I can just note, take action to get back into range, and get back to my daily life!"

The OneTouch Reveal® mobile app seamlessly syncs with the OneTouch Verio Flex® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system with built-in Bluetooth®i Smart Technology. Together, these tools help patients to understand their blood glucose numbers, take action to get back in range, and get on with life. 

With more than 1.3 million total downloads and 107 million plus blood glucose results logged, the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app is currently available as a free download for Apple® devices on the App Store® and Android™ devices on Google Play™ in 24 countries globally, including Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Czech Republic, Chile, Croatia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Slovenia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Another recent LifeScan innovation – the OneTouch Verio Reflect™ system with Blood Sugar Mentor™2 –  received CE marking certification last week with commercial launch in France anticipated for early November and other EMEA markets following in 2019. In addition, the OneTouch Ultra Plus Reflect™ meter – a blood glucose meter with the same features as the OneTouch Verio Reflect™ meter that utilizes OneTouch Ultra Plus® test strips in place of the OneTouch Verio® test strips –  is also awaiting CE marking with launch anticipated in Germany, Belgium and other EMEA markets in 2019. The OneTouch Verio Reflect™ system has also been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 510(k) clearance, and to Health Canada for a Medical Device Licence.  These new systems will also sync seamlessly with the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app, and they will unlock additional features in the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app, such as Blood Sugar Mentor™ messages, customization of device settings from the app, and synchronization of tagging.

About LifeScan, Inc.LifeScan, Inc. is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring – globally more than 20 million people depend on OneTouch® brand products to help them manage their diabetes, and the OneTouch Verio® platform has demonstrated seven years of proven accuracy across more than 70,000 clinical data points3. In the U.S. LifeScan, Inc. is the leading blood glucose monitoring company and OneTouch® brand products are recommended by more endocrinologists, primary care physicians, and pharmacists than any other brand. For more information, visit: www.OneTouch.com.

1Research2Guidance Diabetes App Market Data,October 18, 20182 Blood Sugar Mentor™ refers to the Pattern Messages, Mentor Messages or Awards Messages that may appear with Blood Glucose results  3 Setford, et al. Seven-year surveillance of the clinical performance of a blood glucose test strip product. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology (2017) 1-85

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776478/Lifescan_Inc_OneTouch_Reveal_app.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749088/Lifescan_Logo.jpg


