Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada
Cronache

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura
Culture

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro
Economia

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 
Spettacoli

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding
Spettacoli

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia
Spettacoli

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi
Cronache

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi
Spettacoli

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich
Politica

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"
Politica

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"
Spettacoli

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato
Politica

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata
Cronache

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita
Politica

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi
Politica

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme
Politica

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"
Politica

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a carbone entro 2025"
Politica

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"
Economia

NEXCOM Collaborates with Partners to Introduce Patented Innovation of Ultra High-Speed Signal Design

- The innovation encompasses 3 new technology, including a new type of 'Ultra Low Loss' material called TUC3, whereas the Insertion loss can reach as minimal as -0.57dB/inch @25Gbps. Another brainchild, named Coaxial VIA, is an innovative technology that outperforms in signal simulation through traditional Pass Through Hole (PTH) VIA. Coaxial VIA in PCB layout is able to maintain better signal integrity in high speed signal, compared with traditional PTH VIA in PCB FAB. The third innovation is the embedded capacitor layered in PCB FAB instead of current mainstream SMD type capacitor. By using such embedded capacitor, it reduces the circuitry traces by 50% and as a result greatly enhances the signal integrity since it cuts down much of the Synchronized Switching Noise generated by high speed IC chip (such as Mellanox ConnectX-5, etc).

NEXCOM has developed a 100G LAN module showcasing the three innovation put together by the 4-party alliance. "These three patented innovative technologies allow high speed signal to extend the length up to 14," according to Matthew Liou, Product Line Director of NEXCOM Network Communication Solutions Business Group. "When the module is tested in Intel Skylake-EP based NEXCOM NSA7146 and runs under NEXCOM's own DPDK, we witness impressive figures of throughput. We achieve this without any addition of repeaters, re-timers and any other active component in hardware design to safeguard its signal integrity and at the same time, to maintain the desired performance."

In 5G era, this revolutionary innovation will bring to the world new generation high-speed, broad-band network equipment, as embodied in this milestone-marking 100G LAN module developed by NEXCOM International, a true breakthrough in high speed signal design. For more information, please visit NEXCOM website and check on the whitepaper published on this innovation at below link.

http://www.nexcom.com/news/Detail/ultra-high-speed-signal-design-its-innovation-and-application-to-high-end-network-platforms

About NEXCOM: Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is committed to being your trustworthy partner in building the intelligent solutions. NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates ten global businesses, which are Network and Communication Solutions (NCS), Intelligent Platform & Services (IPS), Mobile Computing Solutions (MCS), Medical & Healthcare Informatics (MHI), Intelligent Digital Security (Green Base), Smart Manufacturing Solutions (NexAIOT), Robot & Smart Machines (NexCOBOT), Industrial Wireless Solutions (EMBUX), Education & E-Commerce (AIC), and IoT Security Solutions (TMRTek). This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and service without compromising cost.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


