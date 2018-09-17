Paola Trotta, Direttore Comunicazione Opel Italia, il nuovo Opel Combo
Paola Trotta, Direttore Comunicazione Opel Italia, il nuovo Opel Combo

NUOVO MERCEDES GLE

Intervista - Giorgio Conte Responsabile Comunicazione DS Automobiles Italia

Storica maratona a Berlino: battuto il record del mondo

Tifone Mangkhut su Hong Kong e Macao, 65 morti nelle Filippine

Magia Ibra, gol n. 500 Ã¨ un capolavoro

Manovra, Conte: "Impegno a varare reddito cittadinanza contro disuguaglianze"

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 settembre

Di Maio: "Con manovra nessuna tensione, ma bisogna mantenere le promesse"

Manovra, Di Maio Reddito cittadinanza e' prima misura

Flat Tax, Di Maio: "Se non aiuterÃ  i ricchi saremo pronti a votarla"

Ponte Morandi, Martina: "Lega e M5s non tengano in ostaggio Genova per la scelta del...

Roma-Chievo, D'Anna: "Nel secondo tempo abbiamo avuto la mentalita' giusta"

Roma-Chievo, D'Anna: "Voglio dedicare questo risultato al Presidente"

Champions League, Di Francesco: "Con il Real Madrid dobbiamo dare tutti qualcosa in piÃ¹"

Roma-Chievo, Di Francesco: "Sono inc***ato, ma non siamo fisicamente a terra"

Tifone Mangkhut, la furia della tempesta si abbatte su Hong Kong, l'ordine Ã¨ di...

Sicurezza, Salvini all'Hotel House di Porto Recanati: "Qua servono le ruspe"

Sicurezza, Salvini: "Hotel House Porto Recanati va abbattuto"

Papa Francesco: "La fede non puo' fermarsi alle parole"


Nexen Tire Extends Its Sponsorship of Czech Ice Hockey Team BK Mlada Boleslav

- Nexen Tire's marketing initiatives in Europe to continue, especially with the new European manufacturing plant opening in the Czech Republic

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer announced that it has extended the sponsorship of the Czech ice hockey team, BK Mlada Boleslav for another two seasons as a part of its aggressive sports marketing initiatives to strengthen its brand presence in the European market.

Founded in 1908, BK Mlada Boleslav plays in the Extraliga, which is the Czech Republic's premier ice hockey league and one of the top leagues in the world. Nexen Tire has been a proud sponsor of BK Mlada Boleslav since 2014 and has decided to extend its multi-year sponsorship in line with its strategy to expand business in the European market. The company's new, fully-automated manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic will be operational soon.

With the new season which began in September, Nexen Tire's logo will continue to be prominently featured on the uniforms and the helmets of the team. The stands, rink boards and the benches of BK Mlada Boleslav's home arena, Sko-Energo, will also be branded with the Nexen Tire logo.

"We are very pleased to continue our sponsorship of BK Mlada Boleslav, one of the most popular ice hockey team in Czech Republic, in an aim to take a step closer to the Czech consumers," said Nexen Tire. "Nexen Tire aims to further increase the direct customer engagement and interaction on a global level through the diverse portfolio of marketing activities and partnerships in the European market."

Nexen Tire has been continuously enhancing its brand awareness via marketing activities in various fields including ice hockey, football and motorsports in Europe. In addition to the sponsorship of BK Mlada Boleslav, Nexen Tire has been the Official Partner of Manchester City FC, the winner of last season's Premier League, and has been sponsoring Eintracht Frankfurt of the German football league Bundesliga for multiple years.

Once the operation begins, Nexen Tire's new Europe Plant in the Czech Republic will help the company further strengthen its position and accelerate sales growth by expanding the original equipment (OE) tire supplies to major European automakers. The company currently supplies OE tires for leading global car manufacturers in Europe such as Porsche, Fiat, Renault, Volkswagen and its Skoda Auto and SEAT units.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 416 dealers based in 136 countries around the world (as of April 2018) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, the Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745046/Photo__Nexen_Tire_Extends_Its_Sponsorship_of_BK_Mlada_Boleslav.jpg  


