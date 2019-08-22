Nexen Tire extends sponsorship with Eintracht Frankfurt to 2021/2022 season

Il robonauta russo Fiodor lanciato con una Soyuz verso l'Iss
Scienza e tecnologia

Il robonauta russo Fiodor lanciato con una Soyuz verso l'Iss

Virale la foto dello speaker neozelandese con il bebÃ© in aula
Politica

Virale la foto dello speaker neozelandese con il bebÃ© in aula

Trump sulla guerra commerciale con Pechino: Io sono l'Eletto
Politica

Trump sulla guerra commerciale con Pechino: Io sono l'Eletto

Bolsonaro: gli incendi in Amazzonia? Colpa delle ONG
Politica

Bolsonaro: gli incendi in Amazzonia? Colpa delle ONG

Molinari (Lega): "Governo gialloverde bis? Se M5s mette da parte ideologie, mai dire mai"
Politica

Molinari (Lega): "Governo gialloverde bis? Se M5s mette da parte ideologie, mai dire mai"

Zingaretti: governo di svolta, se non ci sono condizioni si voti
Politica

Zingaretti: governo di svolta, se non ci sono condizioni si voti

Consultazioni, Meloni: ho sentito Salvini, siamo giÃ  maggioranza
Politica

Consultazioni, Meloni: ho sentito Salvini, siamo giÃ  maggioranza

Governo, Meloni: secondo Costituzione voto Ã¨ inevitabile
Politica

Governo, Meloni: secondo Costituzione voto Ã¨ inevitabile

Lanciata da Baikonur navicella Soyuz con telescopio italiano
Cronache

Lanciata da Baikonur navicella Soyuz con telescopio italiano

Venezia, la poesia diventa giardino con Marco Nereo Rotelli
Culture

Venezia, la poesia diventa giardino con Marco Nereo Rotelli

Consultazioni, Berlusconi arriva in macchina al Quirinale
Video

Consultazioni, Berlusconi arriva in macchina al Quirinale

Berlusconi: "Non vi dico cosa hanno detto Merkel e Juncker di questo Governo"
Politica

Berlusconi: "Non vi dico cosa hanno detto Merkel e Juncker di questo Governo"

Berlusconi: "Dopo avventurismo degli ultimi mesi, serve esecutivo autorevole"
Politica

Berlusconi: "Dopo avventurismo degli ultimi mesi, serve esecutivo autorevole"

Berlusconi: un Governo sbilanciato a sinistra e' pericoloso
Politica

Berlusconi: un Governo sbilanciato a sinistra e' pericoloso

Berlusconi: "Un Governo non puo' nascere in laboratorio"
Politica

Berlusconi: "Un Governo non puo' nascere in laboratorio"

Zingaretti: "Disponibili per nuova maggioranza, scelta non facile"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Disponibili per nuova maggioranza, scelta non facile"

Berlusconi nei corridoi del Quirinale per le Consultazioni con lui Tajani Gelmini e Bernini
Politica

Berlusconi nei corridoi del Quirinale per le Consultazioni con lui Tajani Gelmini e...

Consultazioni, Berlusconi arriva in macchina al Quirinale
Politica

Consultazioni, Berlusconi arriva in macchina al Quirinale

Funerali Diabolik, il saluto dei tifosi a Fabrizio Piscitelli
Video

Funerali Diabolik, il saluto dei tifosi a Fabrizio Piscitelli

Funerali Diabolik, alta tensione tra famiglia Piscitelli e forze dell'ordine
Roma

Funerali Diabolik, alta tensione tra famiglia Piscitelli e forze dell'ordine


Nexen Tire extends sponsorship with Eintracht Frankfurt to 2021/2022 season

- With the newly extended contract, Nexen Tire will continue to enhance its brand presence in Germany with the branding, advertisement, and hospitality advantages with Eintracht Frankfurt, which currently plays at Bundesliga, the top tier of the German football league system. Nexen Tire logo will be visible at the home stadium of the Club across broadcast feeds, perimeter boards, commercials and more.

Specifically, new sponsorship benefits include access to the hospitality Sky Box with Nexen Tire's logo at the box entrance, presence on the video-off-boards at each home match of Eintracht Frankfurt, in-stadium commercials on the video screen and an advertisement page in every Club magazine.

Nexen Tire has been a partner of Eintracht Frankfurt since 2012 and has been successfully carrying out sports marketing activities with the Club to increase its brand awareness in the German market. The partnership allowed the company to reach out to the fans, as well as consumers, across Germany. With the extended partnership, Nexen Tire is set to connect with more people in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"Nexen Tire is very pleased to announce that we will continue our successful partnership with Eintracht Frankfurt until the 2021/22 season," said John Bosco Kim, Chief of Sales & Marketing NEXEN TIRE Europe s.r.o. "Football is one of the most popular sports in the world and we believe it will have major potential in the DACH region to drive huge tire sales. This extension of partnership demonstrates of our continuous growth and marks another milestone in Nexen Tire's sports marketing initiatives."

"Continuity with our Partners is also very important to us," said said Arnfried Lemmle, Head of Sales and Marketing at Eintracht Frankfurt Fussball AG. He added, "We have a strong partner with Nexen Tire at our side. Our seven year-partnership shows once again the great trust that exists between the two sides."

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 416 dealers based in 136 countries around the world (as of April 2018) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In April 2019, the Europe plant in Zatec, Czech Republic started operations. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964124/Nexen_Tire_extends_sponsorship_with_Eintracht_Frankfurt_to_2021_2022_season.jpg  


in evidenza
Silvia Toffanin, addominali e lato b da urlo in vacanza in Francia. FOTO

Costume

Silvia Toffanin, addominali e lato b da urlo in vacanza in Francia. FOTO

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.