Nexen Tire is Back as the Official Partner of the Premier League Defending Champions Manchester City

Un'idea di cinema: donne, suore e madri secondo Maura Delpero
Spettacoli

Un'idea di cinema: donne, suore e madri secondo Maura Delpero

L'attore Javier Bardem in campo per Open Arms:"Sanchez ascoltaci"
Cronache

L'attore Javier Bardem in campo per Open Arms:"Sanchez ascoltaci"

Caserta, uomo finisce in un burrone con il parapendio
Cronache

Caserta, uomo finisce in un burrone con il parapendio

Weekend di crisi: Salvini contestato al Sud, il Pd si spacca
Politica

Weekend di crisi: Salvini contestato al Sud, il Pd si spacca

Simone Biles nella storia, un doppio salto mortale mai realizzato
Sport

Simone Biles nella storia, un doppio salto mortale mai realizzato

Nala e Simba, due incantevoli cuccioli di leone bianco
Culture

Nala e Simba, due incantevoli cuccioli di leone bianco

Jova Beach Tour a Roccella Ionica, con Brunori Sas e Toto Cotugno
Spettacoli

Jova Beach Tour a Roccella Ionica, con Brunori Sas e Toto Cotugno

Monica Setta e Manila Gorio: â€œC'eravamo tanto amateâ€. Foto e video
Roma

Monica Setta e Manila Gorio: â€œC'eravamo tanto amateâ€. Foto e video

La Corea festeggia il giorno della liberazione sott'acqua
Politica

La Corea festeggia il giorno della liberazione sott'acqua

Guerriglia urbana a Hong Kong, immagini shock della repressione
Politica

Guerriglia urbana a Hong Kong, immagini shock della repressione

Forti piogge monsoniche in Myanmar, le immagini impressionanti
Politica

Forti piogge monsoniche in Myanmar, le immagini impressionanti

Il presidente Macri ammette sconfitta alle primarie in Argentina
Politica

Il presidente Macri ammette sconfitta alle primarie in Argentina

Il conservatore Giammattei Ã¨ il nuovo presidente del Guatemala
Politica

Il conservatore Giammattei Ã¨ il nuovo presidente del Guatemala

Zingaretti: "Democrazia sotto attacco, restiamo uniti"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Democrazia sotto attacco, restiamo uniti"

Zingaretti: "Governo per manovra e poi voto sarebbe un regalo alla destra"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Governo per manovra e poi voto sarebbe un regalo alla destra"

Salvini bacia il rosario al termine del comizio a Siracusa
Politica

Salvini bacia il rosario al termine del comizio a Siracusa

Buffagni (M5s): "Leghisti attaccati alle poltrone, forse hanno debiti e hanno bisogno di entrate"
Politica

Buffagni (M5s): "Leghisti attaccati alle poltrone, forse hanno debiti e hanno bisogno...

Taglio parlamentari, Fraccaro: "Al voto dopo approvazione, non serve molto tempo"
Politica

Taglio parlamentari, Fraccaro: "Al voto dopo approvazione, non serve molto tempo"

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 13 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 13 agosto

Salvini: "Salvini vaffa e' programma di Governo Renzi - Grillo"
Politica

Salvini: "Salvini vaffa e' programma di Governo Renzi - Grillo"


Nexen Tire is Back as the Official Partner of the Premier League Defending Champions Manchester City

- Nexen Tire and Manchester City have been in partnership since 2015, when the company first sponsored the Club as part of its global sports marketing strategy. This is the third season that Nexen Tire joins as the Sleeve Partner for Manchester City, who retained the title of Premier League champions for the second consecutive year. Nexen Tire and the Club extended the multi-year partnership in 2017, which saw Nexen Tire become the first ever Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City, and the first in the Premier League.

As with previous seasons, Nexen Tire's logo will continue to appear on the left sleeve of the Manchester City player's shirts. As the Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City, Nexen Tire will connect with the loyal fans from all over the world, not only through its sleeve partnership, but also through various sports marketing initiatives.

"We are delighted to retain the title of Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City for the third season," said Travis Kang, the Global CEO of Nexen Tire. He added, "Nexen Tire has been actively supporting Manchester City throughout the years, accompanying the team in their successive wins in the Premier League. We are determined to create bigger synergy with the Club, setting our eyes on the continued collaborative success with Manchester City."

Nexen Tire is continuously expanding its global customer base, especially with its new European Plant in Czech Republic under full operation since April. Nexen Tire will reach out and engage with its customers in Europe, utilizing its partnership platform with Manchester City.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 416 dealers based in 136 countries around the world (as of April 2018) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In April 2019, the Europe plant in Zatec, Czech Republic started operations. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners' Cup, six League Championship titles, including four Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of seven clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester.

Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959150/Nexen_Tire_is_Back_as_the_Official_Partner_of_the_Premier_League_Defending_Champions_Manchester_City.jpg

 


in evidenza
Stelle cadenti? Il vero apice il 12/8 Ecco le mete dove ammirarle

Non solo notte di San Lorenzo

Stelle cadenti? Il vero apice il 12/8
Ecco le mete dove ammirarle

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.