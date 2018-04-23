Nexen Tire Successfully Completes 2018 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester for Worldwide Business Partners

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"
Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"
Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd
Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito
Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William
E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo all'Abruzzo"
Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo...

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti
La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa
Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 
In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico
Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo
Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio
In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare
SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"
Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta
La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri
Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD
Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta
Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool
Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri
Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri

Nexen Tire Successfully Completes 2018 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester for Worldwide Business Partners

- SEOUL, South Korea, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that it has successfully completed its '2018 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester,' the company's annual integrated marketing campaign.

Held from April 20 to 23 in Manchester, UK, the home city of Nexen Tire's partner Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City), the 2018 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester demonstrates the company's efforts to foster and strengthen its relationships with its worldwide business partners. This year's campaign, attended by more than 60 invitees, was particularly meaningful thanks to Manchester City's recent claim of the 2017-18 English Premier League title.

"Once again, we are proud to have hosted the 2018 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester for our global business partners and customers," said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. "We will remain committed to investing and deepening our business relationships through PURPLE SUMMIT, which was developed and designed to inspire and stimulate our closest partners around the world."

More Networking Opportunities and Sharing Success Cases

This year's PURPLE SUMMIT provided for attendees more networking opportunities and recreational time to enjoy the city. With the new manufacturing facility at the Czech Republic soon to be operational, the company outlined future business plans and shared insights for a better future. The main conference, held on Sunday, April 22, was also reorganized to include segments such as the introduction of the tube and solid businesses as well as offering extended business relationships and sharing partner success stories. With participation from the City Football Group, 2018 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester also highlighted the successful strategic partnership between Nexen Tire and Manchester City.

Sponsor Match Day with Various Fan Events, including the Nexen Skills Challenge

Participants in the PURPLE SUMMIT were invited to join Nexen Tire at Etihad Stadium to watch Manchester City's game with Swansea City A.F.C on April 22. At the Sponsor Match Day, the partners and Manchester City fans had the opportunity to experience the brands to the fullest, with Nexen Tire's activity zone dedicated to providing fun activities for attendees and their families.

Sponsor Match Day also included the final round of the 'Nexen Skills Challenge' during halftime, a three-month challenge where youth football players competed for trophies by showing their football skills. At the final event, the top two performers were honored by Nexen Tire. The Nexen Skills Challenge started in February 2018 for youth football players and provided them with blue carpet experiences, match tickets and goodie bags. The participating players will also have opportunities to be coached by the City Football Club.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 491 dealers based in 141 countries around the world (as of July 2015) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680483/Nexen_Tire_Completes_2018_PURPLE_SUMMIT_Manchester.jpg

Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali
Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

