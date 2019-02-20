Next Generation of Inflight Connectivity Ever Closer as Seamless Air Alliance Announces Major Progress

Grande successo del tour italiano della Parsons Dance
Spettacoli

Grande successo del tour italiano della Parsons Dance

Siagri, Eurotech: piÃ¹ tecnologia meno sprechi, Ã¨ la sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Siagri, Eurotech: piÃ¹ tecnologia meno sprechi, Ã¨ la sostenibilitÃ 

Flashmob delle infermiere del Gaslini, la danza a tema Toy Story
Cronache

Flashmob delle infermiere del Gaslini, la danza a tema Toy Story

Gb, scontro May - Corbyn sull'antisemitismo
Politica

Gb, scontro May - Corbyn sull'antisemitismo

Venezuela, ultimatum di GuaidÃ² alle forze armate: avete 3 giorni
Politica

Venezuela, ultimatum di GuaidÃ² alle forze armate: avete 3 giorni

Spazio, la sonda Haybusa 2 si prepara ad atterrare su Ryugu
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, la sonda Haybusa 2 si prepara ad atterrare su Ryugu

Grace Ã  Dieu, il film di Ozon sui preti pedofili esce in Francia
Spettacoli

Grace Ã  Dieu, il film di Ozon sui preti pedofili esce in Francia

Trump: Bernie Sanders mi piace, ma ha giÃ  perso la sua occasione
Politica

Trump: Bernie Sanders mi piace, ma ha giÃ  perso la sua occasione

Quando la pittura inventÃ² l'uomo: Antonello da Messina a Milano
Culture

Quando la pittura inventÃ² l'uomo: Antonello da Messina a Milano

L'autore di "Sodoma": in Vaticano non c'Ã¨ lobby gay ma molti casi
Cronache

L'autore di "Sodoma": in Vaticano non c'Ã¨ lobby gay ma molti casi

Il sindaco di Livorno Nogarin annuncia: "Non mi ricandido, correrÃ² per le Europee"
Politica

Il sindaco di Livorno Nogarin annuncia: "Non mi ricandido, correrÃ² per le Europee"

Valanga a Crans Montana, 1 morto. La fuga degli sciatori in video
Politica

Valanga a Crans Montana, 1 morto. La fuga degli sciatori in video

Milano Fashion Week, la prima sfilata in monopattino elettrico
Cronache

Milano Fashion Week, la prima sfilata in monopattino elettrico

Pil, Tria: "Manovra bis? Prematuro esprimersi in tal senso"
Politica

Pil, Tria: "Manovra bis? Prematuro esprimersi in tal senso"

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"
Spettacoli

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"

Amministrative Bari, gaffe candidata Lega: "Pd non ha fatto nulla per aiutare minori a prostituirsi"
Politica

Amministrative Bari, gaffe candidata Lega: "Pd non ha fatto nulla per aiutare minori a...

Autonomia differenziata, De Petris (Leu): "Scopo intergruppo Ã¨ far decidere il Parlamento"
Politica

Autonomia differenziata, De Petris (Leu): "Scopo intergruppo Ã¨ far decidere il Parlamento"

Russia, Putin contro i missili Usa in Europa: target anche su Usa
Politica

Russia, Putin contro i missili Usa in Europa: target anche su Usa

Marangon (Univ. Udine): insegnare la sostenibilitÃ  realizzandola
Economia

Marangon (Univ. Udine): insegnare la sostenibilitÃ  realizzandola

Ponte Morandi, azionati gli strand jack, iniziata la discesa della seconda trave
Politica

Ponte Morandi, azionati gli strand jack, iniziata la discesa della seconda trave


Next Generation of Inflight Connectivity Ever Closer as Seamless Air Alliance Announces Major Progress

- These developments represent a huge leap towards the goal of making connectivity as easy and enjoyable in the skies as it is on the ground. Appearing as part of the Airbus stand (Hall 6, stand 6G34), the Seamless Air Alliance will reveal specification topics that have been completed and published to its membership.

"The passenger experience with inflight connectivity remains one of the great technology challenges. From Day One we have been determined to deliver on our mission to bring industries and technologies together to make the inflight internet experience simple to access and a delight to use," said the Alliance's Chief Executive Officer, Jack Mandala.

"I have been tremendously encouraged by the enthusiastic and committed response we have seen and the widening areas of expertise we can call upon as more and more companies and organisations continue to join us," he added.

Announced during MWC 2018, the Seamless Air Alliance has since grown to twenty-three member companies with more than one-hundred key personnel from across the membership participating in its three working groups, with numbers continuing to increase.

The Seamless Air Alliance was created by founding members Airbus, Airtel, Delta Air Lines, OneWeb and Sprint, and quickly joined by Air France KLM, Aeromexico, and GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and global technology leaders including Astronics, Collins Aerospace, Comtech, Cyient, iDirect, Inmarsat, Intelsat, Latecoere, Nokia, and Panasonic.

Today, the Alliance is pleased to announce five additional new members: Adaptive Channel, Etihad Airways, GlobalReach Technology, Safran, and SITAONAIR.

"We are extremely pleased to have these companies join and be a part of the companies driving the next generation of connectivity," said Mr. Mandala.

The Seamless Air Alliance will enable travelers boarding any flight, on any airline, anywhere in the world, to use their own devices to automatically connect to the Internet with no complicated login process nor paywall to scramble over.

The Alliance is also announcing the release of a new research study on the economic benefit of standardization on the inflight connectivity market at Mobile World Congress. This report is available for download at https://www.seamlessalliance.com/publications/

The Alliance is moving rapidly towards an expected demonstration of the technology later in 2019 and anticipates massive interest in Barcelona from the whole communications eco-system.

Further information: To learn more about the Seamless Air Alliance, and how to become a member, please visit www.SeamlessAlliance.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824074/Seamless_Air_Alliance_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Kardashian, un abito esplosivo Kim col vestitino che non c'è

LE FOTO DELL'EREDITIERA

Kardashian, un abito esplosivo
Kim col vestitino che non c'è

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.