Neymar Jr. x Diesel Fragrances Launch Spirit of the Brave

Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza
Politica

Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza

Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android
Politica

Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android

CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta
Economia

CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta

SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda
Economia

SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda

Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch
Cronache

Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch

SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto
Cronache

SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto

Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti
Roma

Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti

Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet
Spettacoli

Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet

SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels
Cronache

SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels

Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate elettorali"
Politica

Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate...

Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"
Politica

Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"

Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati
Politica

Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati

Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"
Politica

Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"

Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€
Politica

Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€

Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo ci sarÃ "
Politica

Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo...

Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€
Politica

Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€

Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si legga le normeâ€
Politica

Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si...

In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti
Politica

In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti

Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram
Politica

Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram

Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI Giorgia Manghi
Politica

Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI...


Neymar Jr. x Diesel Fragrances Launch Spirit of the Brave

-  

Discover SPIRIT OF THE BRAVE press text here: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8546651-diesel-fragrances-neymar-jr/

Within just 10 years, football player Neymar Jr. has become a star. Exposed to millions of fans, journalists and opponents, each of his gestures is photographed, shared and scrutinized, every word he utters gets analyzed and tweeted.

So what exactly is being brave when you are Neymar Jr, one of the biggest stars in the world?

By relying on the codes of entertainment, the film intends to define what sticks most to Neymar Jr.'s skin: his tattoos. He has more than 70, each illustrating an important event of his life. Neymar Jr.'s tattoos not only tell his story, they reveal his personality.

They come to life under the direction of multi-awarded Canadian director and photographer Mark Zibert, to illustrate THE definition of bravery: never take yourself too seriously, never stop playing even in front of your greatest fears.

A unique and very personal film, in the image of the Spirit of The Brave fragrance co-created by Neymar Jr., the bottle of which is inspired by one of his iconic tattoos. Shaped as a fist, it displays the lion Neymar Jr. wears on his own hand, a symbol of self-confidence and bravery.

This campaign, supported by a display coverage also photographed by Mark Zibert, will be deployed in several countries as of May 19th including France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, the US and of course Brazil. @neymarjr and @dieselfragrances are its first media, orchestrating reveals and conversation with their fans, as well as future fans of the fragrance.

Discover the video of the campaign here: https://youtu.be/_6iRzi5n0p4

Discover SPIRIT OF THE BRAVE press text here: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8546651-diesel-fragrances-neymar-jr/

@dieselfragrances

#spiritofthebrave

#playwithyourfears

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889138/Diesel_Fragrances.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889139/Diesel_Fragrances.jpg

 

 


in evidenza
Grande Fratello 16, doppia bomba Due ingressi clamorosi in Casa

News e gallery

Grande Fratello 16, doppia bomba
Due ingressi clamorosi in Casa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.