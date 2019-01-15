Brexit fa paura: discendenti di ebrei chiedono passaporto tedesco
Brexit fa paura: discendenti di ebrei chiedono passaporto tedesco

Nick Haggar Appointed CEO of Zentiva

- Zentiva is very pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Haggar to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective as of February 11th, 2019. Nick joins from InsudPharma where he has been CEO from 2016-2019. He has worked in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry for more than 30 years and has both a strong commercial track-record with leadership positions in Sandoz (Novartis), GlaxoSmithKline and Ranbaxy, and technical know-how having commenced his career in technical operations at Baxter Healthcare. He was also President of Medicines for Europe (former EGA) during 2014-2015. Nick will be based in Prague and will report to the Advisory Committee of Zentiva.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg )

Nick commented: "I am extremely excited to join Zentiva on its new journey. In the months ahead, we will expand our reach, increase our productivity and accelerate our growth as we help support people's daily healthcare needs."

Zentiva was carved-out from Sanofi in October last year. The Group is now backed by Advent International, one of the world's largest and most experienced global private equity investors.

About Zentiva 

At Zentiva we aspire that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to healthcare. Today, the everyday solutions that we all depend on truly count as a vital foundation of healthy living.

Zentiva works for the people living in Europe. Standing side-by-side with healthcare professionals, pharmacists and Health System decision-makers, we have the same sense of social obligation to help lower costs and improve access to healthcare.

With more than 2,500 people across Europe and two production sites in Prague and Bucharest we strive to be the champions of Generics and OTC medicines to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

Contact

Ines WINDISCH Head of Corporate Affairs Zentiva Group Phone: +420-601-341-444

U Kabelovny 130 – 102 37 Prague,Czech Republic

Ines.windisch@zentiva.com www.zentiva.com 


