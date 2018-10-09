9 ottobre 2018- 18:35 Ningbo holds international carnival to boost B&R cultural exchanges

- As an official event of 2018 EU-China Tourism Year, 2018 Ningbo-Nice International Carnival, which opened on September 28 and concluded on October 3, attracted more than 150,000 citizens and tourists to experience the original European-flavor show embedded with characteristic Ningbo features and was covered by hundreds of media from home and abroad.

By integrating Ningbo cultural elements with original French style, the Ningbo-Nice Carnival presented the unique Ningbo culture to all participants and a global audience via media reports.

The Ningbo-Nice Carnival is a success in such a beautiful city with people's enthusiasm and high efficiency here, said Rudy Salles, vice mayor of Nice.

The carnival is the latest move of Ningbo to implement the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, and it has become an important symbol of the city's further growth as an international tourism and leisure destination.

With a grand parade, the event also held the Ningbo City Tourism Image Ambassador Contest, the China-France Food Festival and the City Light Show as supporting activities.