Ningbo holds international carnival to boost B&R cultural exchanges

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"
Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO
L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"
Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€
Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€
Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna
Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa
Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale
Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"
Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"
Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel
Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage
Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"
Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"
Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"
Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"
Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"
Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo bingo"
Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo...

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹ accadere"
Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹...


Ningbo holds international carnival to boost B&R cultural exchanges

- As an official event of 2018 EU-China Tourism Year, 2018 Ningbo-Nice International Carnival, which opened on September 28 and concluded on October 3, attracted more than 150,000 citizens and tourists to experience the original European-flavor show embedded with characteristic Ningbo features and was covered by hundreds of media from home and abroad.

By integrating Ningbo cultural elements with original French style, the Ningbo-Nice Carnival presented the unique Ningbo culture to all participants and a global audience via media reports.

The Ningbo-Nice Carnival is a success in such a beautiful city with people's enthusiasm and high efficiency here, said Rudy Salles, vice mayor of Nice.

The carnival is the latest move of Ningbo to implement the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, and it has become an important symbol of the city's further growth as an international tourism and leisure destination.

With a grand parade, the event also held the Ningbo City Tourism Image Ambassador Contest, the China-France Food Festival and the City Light Show as supporting activities.


Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 € Prodotto sold out. Bufera

Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 €
Prodotto sold out. Bufera

