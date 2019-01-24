Non-GMO Reb M Stevia Leaf Sweetener approved in Australia, New Zealand

Il Papa: il femminicidio Ã¨ una piaga in America Latina
Politica

Il Papa: il femminicidio Ã¨ una piaga in America Latina

Il Venezuela irrompe alla Giornata della GioventÃ¹ a Panama
Politica

Il Venezuela irrompe alla Giornata della GioventÃ¹ a Panama

Anna Tatangelo torna a Sanremo per parlare d'amore
Spettacoli

Anna Tatangelo torna a Sanremo per parlare d'amore

Il Papa a Panama tra malati di Aids. Raul: cosÃ¬ accolgo Francesco
Politica

Il Papa a Panama tra malati di Aids. Raul: cosÃ¬ accolgo Francesco

Alex, Enoc (Bambino GesÃ¹): ''Momento di gioia, grazie a tutti'' e suona campanella della Casellati
Politica

Alex, Enoc (Bambino GesÃ¹): ''Momento di gioia, grazie a tutti'' e suona campanella...

Alex, dott. Locatelli (Bambin GesÃ¹): ''Condizioni del bambino sono eccellenti''
Politica

Alex, dott. Locatelli (Bambin GesÃ¹): ''Condizioni del bambino sono eccellenti''

Draghi avverte: segnali dall'economia piÃ¹ deboli del previsto
Economia

Draghi avverte: segnali dall'economia piÃ¹ deboli del previsto

Sea Watch nella tempesta con 47 migranti, sindaci aprono i porti
Cronache

Sea Watch nella tempesta con 47 migranti, sindaci aprono i porti

Imparare a programmare con la bacchetta di Harry Potter
Scienza e tecnologia

Imparare a programmare con la bacchetta di Harry Potter

MITO Technology lancia fondo per tecnologie della sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

MITO Technology lancia fondo per tecnologie della sostenibilitÃ 

La nuova generazione Huawei: cuore 5G e schermo pieghevole
Economia

La nuova generazione Huawei: cuore 5G e schermo pieghevole

A Klimahouse cappotto termico che rende edifici anche antisismici
Economia

A Klimahouse cappotto termico che rende edifici anche antisismici

Venezuela, Meloni: "Sbagliato silenzio del Governo italiano, venga riconosciuto GuaÃ¬do presidente"
Politica

Venezuela, Meloni: "Sbagliato silenzio del Governo italiano, venga riconosciuto GuaÃ¬do...

Mattarella: dovere morale combattere razzismo e odio
Politica

Mattarella: dovere morale combattere razzismo e odio

Mattarella avverte: orrore Shoah pronto a risvegliarsi e colpire
Politica

Mattarella avverte: orrore Shoah pronto a risvegliarsi e colpire

Appello Regioni: su reddito, rischio caos operativo incredibile
Cronache

Appello Regioni: su reddito, rischio caos operativo incredibile

Aibo, il cane-robot che controlla i propri familiari a distanza
Scienza e tecnologia

Aibo, il cane-robot che controlla i propri familiari a distanza

Venezuela, Boldrini: "ComunitÃ  internazionale faccia in modo che si eviti guerra civile"
Politica

Venezuela, Boldrini: "ComunitÃ  internazionale faccia in modo che si eviti guerra civile"

Diciotti, Boldrini: "Salvini ha atteggiamento sprezzante verso umanitÃ  e istituzioni"
Politica

Diciotti, Boldrini: "Salvini ha atteggiamento sprezzante verso umanitÃ  e istituzioni"

Draghi: "ProbabilitÃ  di recessione Ã¨ bassa" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Draghi: "ProbabilitÃ  di recessione Ã¨ bassa" SOTTOTITOLI


Non-GMO Reb M Stevia Leaf Sweetener approved in Australia, New Zealand

- After performing a detailed safety evaluation, FSANZ amended the current specification for Rebaudioside M under the Australia and New Zealand food standard code to include Sweegen's BESTEVIA Reb M, produced through a unique, stevia leaf - based bioconversion process.

BESTEVIA Reb M is a non-caloric, high-purity stevia sweetener with a clean, sugar-like taste that can replace up to 100% of sugar or artificial sweeteners in beverages, dairy products, bakeries and nutritional foods, amongst many other applications. Sweegen also offers stevia-leaf Reb D and its newest stevia sweetener, BESTEVIA e+ in other countries, which are all great choices for sugar reduction, with a clean sweet taste, closest to sugar.

Sweegen is looking forward to working with local flavor houses to support sugar reduction projects locally. The world-wide trend towards clean labels supports the use of nature-based, non-GMO, sustainable ingredients, like Sweegen's BESTEVIA Reb M. 

"We are excited to now offer our non-GMO Project Verified, great-tasting stevia sweetener in Australia and New Zealand. Reb M is the first of our stevia sweeteners to be approved, with further approvals in the pipeline. Our in-house applications team can also help food and beverage companies find the perfect sweetener solution to make their consumer products more competitive while meeting consumer taste preference," said Katharina Pueller, director, natural sweetener business of Sweegen.

About SweeGenSweeGen, Inc. is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen's website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Sweegen. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of Sweegen. Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of Sweegen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. Sweegen assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469549/Sweegen_Final_OT_Logo.pdf  


in evidenza
Al Quirinale Matteo Salvini accolto da un corazziere nero

Politica

Al Quirinale Matteo Salvini
accolto da un corazziere nero

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.