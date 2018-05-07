Norgine Announces US FDA Approval for PLENVU® (NER1006) - 1 Litre PEG Based Bowel Cleansing Preparation for Colonoscopy

Bilancio 2017 Sorgenia, Mancini: azienda risanata e proiettata verso il futuro
Spettacoli

Bilancio 2017 Sorgenia, Mancini: azienda risanata e proiettata verso il futuro

Governo, Martina: basta gioco dell'oca, da tutti passo in avanti
Politica

Governo, Martina: basta gioco dell'oca, da tutti passo in avanti

Consultazioni, Berlusconi lascia il Quirinale in auto, Salvini e Meloni vanno via a piedi insieme
Politica

Consultazioni, Berlusconi lascia il Quirinale in auto, Salvini e Meloni vanno via a...

Quando Ermanno Olmi ci raccontava la Grande Guerra
Spettacoli

Quando Ermanno Olmi ci raccontava la Grande Guerra

Consultazioni, Lungo colloquio tra Martina, Delrio e Marcucci all'uscita del Quirinale
Politica

Consultazioni, Lungo colloquio tra Martina, Delrio e Marcucci all'uscita del Quirinale

Torna il grande cinema sui tetti di Galleria Vittorio Emanuele a Milano
Milano

Torna il grande cinema sui tetti di Galleria Vittorio Emanuele a Milano

Consultazioni, Delrio e Marcucci arrivano a piedi al Quirinale, passando tra turisti a Fontana Trevi
Politica

Consultazioni, Delrio e Marcucci arrivano a piedi al Quirinale, passando tra turisti a...

Consultazioni, Salvini: "Governo tecnico sicuramente No"
Politica

Consultazioni, Salvini: "Governo tecnico sicuramente No"

Consultazioni, bacio tra Meloni e Salvini all'uscita dal Quirinale
Politica

Consultazioni, bacio tra Meloni e Salvini all'uscita dal Quirinale

Consultazioni, Salvini: "Data disponibilitÃ  a Mattarella, di piÃ¹ non possiamo fare"
Politica

Consultazioni, Salvini: "Data disponibilitÃ  a Mattarella, di piÃ¹ non possiamo fare"

Alkemy, la strategia M&A commentata da Alessandro Mattiacci
Economia

Alkemy, la strategia M&A commentata da Alessandro Mattiacci

Grandine eccezionale in provincia di Varese, spazzaneve in azione
Cronache

Grandine eccezionale in provincia di Varese, spazzaneve in azione

Salvini: offerto a Mattarella disponibilitÃ  a guidare un governo
Politica

Salvini: offerto a Mattarella disponibilitÃ  a guidare un governo

Addio a Ermanno Olmi, regista del mondo contadino
Spettacoli

Addio a Ermanno Olmi, regista del mondo contadino

Consultazioni, Di Maio: senza governo politico si torni al voto
Politica

Consultazioni, Di Maio: senza governo politico si torni al voto

Alkemy cresce nel mercato europeo: il commento di Paolo Fontana
Economia

Alkemy cresce nel mercato europeo: il commento di Paolo Fontana

Con Volvo On Call il pacco Amazon ti arriva direttamente in auto
Altro

Con Volvo On Call il pacco Amazon ti arriva direttamente in auto

Consultazioni, Di Maio: non voteremo la fiducia a governi tecnici
Politica

Consultazioni, Di Maio: non voteremo la fiducia a governi tecnici

Gentiloni da Fazio: "Il rifiuto del Pd al M5s non era indispensabile"
Politica

Gentiloni da Fazio: "Il rifiuto del Pd al M5s non era indispensabile"

Media sudcoreani: incontro Trump-Kim a metÃ  giugno a Singapore
Politica

Media sudcoreani: incontro Trump-Kim a metÃ  giugno a Singapore

Norgine Announces US FDA Approval for PLENVU® (NER1006) - 1 Litre PEG Based Bowel Cleansing Preparation for Colonoscopy

- Norgine B.V. today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PLENVU® (NER1006), an osmotic laxative indicated for cleansing of the colon in preparation for colonoscopy in adults. PLENVU® is the only low volume (1L) polyethylene glycol based (PEG) bowel preparation.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )

In the US, PLENVU® will be made available to patients and healthcare professionals in the second half of 2018 through our partner Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and a wholly owned subsidiary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX and TSX: VRX).

PLENVU® approvals were based on three phase III clinical trials: NOCT, MORA and DAYB[1] , [2] , [3].

Dr Alastair Benbow, Chief Development & Medical Officer at Norgine said: "Colonoscopy is a vital screening procedure to detect and remove adenomas and polyps that could otherwise lead to colorectal cancer. Today's US FDA approval of PLENVU®, the only 1 litre PEG-based bowel preparation available for colonoscopies is an exciting milestone for our patients and our company. PLENVU® provides a new effective option for patients who may find it easier to comply with a low volume bowel preparation and, this can help achieve better quality colonoscopy procedure facilitating easier (improved) lesion detection."

Norgine manufactures PLENVU® globally and commercialises the product through its infrastructure in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

1. Bisschops R, et al. Tu2084 Efficacy and Safety of the Novel 1L PEG and Ascorbate Bowel Preparation NER1006 Versus Standard 2L PEG With Ascorbate in Overnight or Morning Split-Dosing Administration: Results from the Phase 3 Study MORA. Gastroenterology, Volume 150, Issue 4, Supplement 1, April 2016, Pages s1269-s1270.

2. Schreiber, et al. P1266. Efficacy and safety of the novel 1L PEG and ascorbate bowel preparation NER1006 versus sodium picosulfate + magnesium citrate in day before split dosing administration: results from the phase 3 Study DAYB.  UEG Journal 2016; 4(5S): A589-A590

3. DeMicco MP, Clayton LB, Pilot J et al.  Novel 1 L polyethylene glycol-based bowel preparation NER1006 for overall and right-sided colon cleansing: a randomized controlled phase 3 trial versus trisulfate. Gastrointest Endosc  2017; 87(3):677-687

For further information on PLENVU® in the US go to http://www.plenvu.com

GL/PLV/0418/0062

Media Contact: 

Peter Martin, COO : +441895453744

Follow us @norgine 

in evidenza
Agnese Renzi, nuovo look Gonna corta e tacchi alti

Costume

Agnese Renzi, nuovo look
Gonna corta e tacchi alti

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.