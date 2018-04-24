Nornickel and Euronews Introduced an International Cross-Cultural Project Prior to the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk

Delitto Sarah Scazzi, nuove rivelazioni e testimonianze sul Nove
Cronache

Delitto Sarah Scazzi, nuove rivelazioni e testimonianze sul Nove

Salve di cannone a Hyde Park per il terzo royal baby
Politica

Salve di cannone a Hyde Park per il terzo royal baby

Anziano aggredito sotto casa a Milano, video diffuso da Polizia
Cronache

Anziano aggredito sotto casa a Milano, video diffuso da Polizia

Fresu Special guest del Saint Louis all'Eliseo: spazio ai giovani
Spettacoli

Fresu Special guest del Saint Louis all'Eliseo: spazio ai giovani

Intelligente e funzionale, la cucina di domani secondo Electrolux
Cronache

Intelligente e funzionale, la cucina di domani secondo Electrolux

Harry e Meghan fra i giovani del Commonwealth
Politica

Harry e Meghan fra i giovani del Commonwealth

Lo storico Gentile: Il 25 aprile? Dissolto in un oblio collettivo
Culture

Lo storico Gentile: Il 25 aprile? Dissolto in un oblio collettivo

Presidente armeno rende omaggio a vittime del genocidio del 1915
Politica

Presidente armeno rende omaggio a vittime del genocidio del 1915

Martina: PD disponibile al governo se M5s conferma no alla Lega
Politica

Martina: PD disponibile al governo se M5s conferma no alla Lega

Cast al gran completo per l'anteprima di "Avengers: Infinity War"
Spettacoli

Cast al gran completo per l'anteprima di "Avengers: Infinity War"

Crozza canta la 'serenata neomelodica' di Fico al PD
Politica

Crozza canta la 'serenata neomelodica' di Fico al PD

Alberto Sigismondi: "Tv? Dal 4k allo sport e poi..."
Spettacoli

Alberto Sigismondi: "Tv? Dal 4k allo sport e poi..."

Caso Alfie, Lorenzin: "Italia umanamente coinvolta"
Cronache

Caso Alfie, Lorenzin: "Italia umanamente coinvolta"

Vaccini, Lorenzin commenta i dati: positivi, critiche 5 regioni
Cronache

Vaccini, Lorenzin commenta i dati: positivi, critiche 5 regioni

Ballare con i rinoceronti: un festival contro i bracconieri
Politica

Ballare con i rinoceronti: un festival contro i bracconieri

Jovanotti sbanca Roma: dieci date per uno show versione rap
Spettacoli

Jovanotti sbanca Roma: dieci date per uno show versione rap

Fontana: "Conti Trenord in ordine? Bene, ma treni arrivino puntuali"
Milano

Fontana: "Conti Trenord in ordine? Bene, ma treni arrivino puntuali"

I segreti della vittoria di Toma in Molise raccontati dal campaign manage Brunetti
Politica

I segreti della vittoria di Toma in Molise raccontati dal campaign manage Brunetti

Torino, dottoresa ladra ruba al paziente durante la visita a domicilio
Cronache

Torino, dottoresa ladra ruba al paziente durante la visita a domicilio

Rage room a Milano: entri dentro e spacchi tutto
Milano

Rage room a Milano: entri dentro e spacchi tutto

Nornickel and Euronews Introduced an International Cross-Cultural Project Prior to the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk

- On April 23, 2018, the "FOLLOW UP SIBERIA: COMMUNICATION WITHOUT BORDERS" international online session took place at the "Rossiya Segodnya" press center. Participants of the session discussed the prospects of international sporting competitions as a platform for cross-cultural communication.

The session marked the launch of the "FOLLOW UP SIBERIA!" international digital program. It is a joint project of Nornickel and Euronews, which is implemented with the support of the Directorate of the 29th Winter Universiade. The program focuses on the international online contest that will be held on social media from April 2018 to March 2019. The winners will visit the regions of Siberia, get acquainted with the locals, share information about their native countries and find common interests. The best participants will arrive in Krasnoyarsk during the Universiade. It is the first large-scale communication project for Russia in support of the World University Games.

Niaz Samadizadeh, VP Content Strategy at Euronews, spoke about the project: "I think this project really gives us something new and fresh to give our audiences. Firstly, the cross-cultural exchange with young people is a fantastic way to deliver authentic stories. This project in a way mirrors what we do because we will be following participants every day as they go on this voyage of discovery in Siberia."

The speakers of the session were:

Guests of the session discussed the development of territories through organizing major sporting events, youth participation in the volunteer movement, and the relevance of new media for cross-cultural interaction.

Larisa Zelkova said that the Organizers of the project saw it as a blueprint for future sporting events:

"I hope that "FOLLOW UP SIBERIA" will set a new standard for preparing and hosting Universiades as not only a sports youth project, but a project that will help people learn to communicate and build relationships with each other."

The video of the session is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVlk_RjLpW4.

in evidenza
Bianca Atzei, malore dopo l'Isola Ecco come sta l'ex naufraga

Spettacoli

Bianca Atzei, malore dopo l'Isola
Ecco come sta l'ex naufraga

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.