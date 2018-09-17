Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 19 settembre
NOS Enhances User Experience With Concurrent's MediaScaleX Platform

- Concurrent Technology Inc., a Vecima Company (TSX: VCM), and NOS have announced an expanded partnership, enabling NOS to continue its leadership in delivering cutting edge media and entertainment offerings to all of Portugal. As part of the agreement, NOS will deploy Concurrent's MediaScaleX™ platform, enhancing user experiences for Cloud DVR and Live TV delivered via IP.

MediaScaleX is a highly scalable and flexible media processing, storage, and delivery platform deployable in more places and across more ecosystems than any other vendor in the industry. "Concurrent's legacy MediaHawk CDN and Aquari™ storage products were crucial in enabling the first generation of NOS's transformative user experience. We're looking forward to deploying MediaScaleX to deliver on the next phase of our initiative," says José Pascoal, Service Platforms Director at NOS.

MediaScaleX // STORAGE™, the next generation of Concurrent's Aquari software defined storage platform, is expanding the performance and scale of NOS's existing deployment through the implementation of a flash based rolling buffer for time-shifted TV services. In addition to this, MediaScaleX // STORAGE continues to change the game by offering the latest generation hardware platforms with the ability to mix drive and node types. "Concurrent's media storage flexibility has been one of the reasons we're so successful with our Cloud DVR offering," said José Pascoal, Service Platforms Director at NOS.

MediaScaleX // ORIGIN™ continues Concurrent's long history of award winning innovation in the content packaging space. NOS selected the Concurrent origin because of their commitment to DASH, CMAF compliant egress, and live-to-glass latency reduction. Origin and packaging functionality is the heart of any modern media delivery platform. These features, combined with the long list of legacy functionality Concurrent has delivered over the past several years, are crucial to NOS.

MediaScaleX // CACHE™ offers content and service providers the world's highest density caching solution in a software-based, high density streaming server with integrated intelligent caching features. With support for a wide variety of content formats and streaming protocols, it supports delivery to mobile devices, smart TVs, as well as classic set-top boxes simultaneously. "As NOS transforms our services offerings, it's very important to have a caching solution that supports all of the latest architectures and devices at very high scale," says José Pascoal, Service Platforms Director at NOS.

"NOS continues to demonstrate their commitment to industry leading innovation in the media space. We remain committed to their vision, and are honored to be their partner now and well into the future," said Clay McCreery, Chief Revenue Officer at Concurrent.

About Concurrent

Concurrent Technology Inc., a Vecima Company, empowers content and service providers with innovative solutions to intelligently deliver media to their customers, at any scale, through a wide range of deployment and commercial options. With virtualized and scalable solutions for transcoding, storage, origin, and cache, Concurrent's software-defined platforms support the most challenging requirements, all over the world, helping content creators, producers and distributors succeed. With solutions from content management to delivery, and billions of streams distributed over two decades, Concurrent's global team and experience is enabling increased revenue opportunities and reduced operational costs for the planet's leading innovators in visual media.

Concurrent's logo and Concurrent product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concurrent Technology, Inc., while all other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is a globally recognized leader in creating breakthrough technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.vecima.com .

About NOS

NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. It is a leader in Pay TV, new generation broad band services and in cinema exhibition and distribution in Portugal. In the business segment, it has positioned itself as a sustainable alternative in the Corporate and Mass Business segments, offering a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor made solutions for each sector and for businesses of different sizes, complementing its offer with ICT and Cloud services. NOS is part of the main Portuguese stock exchange index (PSI-20), and has more than 4.7 million mobile phone, 1.6 million television, 1.8 million fixed telephone and 1.3 million fixed broad band Internet customers. For more information, go to: http://www.nos.pt/institucional .

Media contacts: Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Concurrent's PR agency): concurrent@rlyl.com ; Americas & Asia Pacific: Kerry Quintilliani, +1-310-773-3760; Europe, Middle East & Africa: Philip Iacob, +44-20-7403-8878


