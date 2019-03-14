Novo Cinemas Unveils Stunning Flagship Venue at IMG Worlds of Adventure Theme Park in Dubai

Usa 2020, Trump: O'Rourke? "Gesticola un sacco"
Politica

Usa 2020, Trump: O'Rourke? "Gesticola un sacco"

Integrazione, nasce a Milano il MiWorld Young Film Festival
Culture

Integrazione, nasce a Milano il MiWorld Young Film Festival

Napoli Teatro Festival Italia: oltre 150 eventi e 40 location
Spettacoli

Napoli Teatro Festival Italia: oltre 150 eventi e 40 location

Costa: i ragazzi hanno compreso i rischi del mutamento climatico
Politica

Costa: i ragazzi hanno compreso i rischi del mutamento climatico

Dacia presenta nuova serie speciale Techroad per tutta la gamma
Cronache

Dacia presenta nuova serie speciale Techroad per tutta la gamma

Brexit, Trump "sorpreso" da negoziati. May non mi ha ascoltato"
Politica

Brexit, Trump "sorpreso" da negoziati. May non mi ha ascoltato"

Reggio Calabria, arrestato l'uomo che ha dato fuoco alla moglie
Cronache

Reggio Calabria, arrestato l'uomo che ha dato fuoco alla moglie

Il lavoro del futuro? Se ne parla alla Milano digital Week
Economia

Il lavoro del futuro? Se ne parla alla Milano digital Week

Brexit, Parlamento britannico approva proroga art. 50
Politica

Brexit, Parlamento britannico approva proroga art. 50

Economia circolare, quasi 200 le realtÃ  virtuose in italia
Economia

Economia circolare, quasi 200 le realtÃ  virtuose in italia

L'imprevedibile stupore della Natura a Palazzo Reale a Milano
Culture

L'imprevedibile stupore della Natura a Palazzo Reale a Milano

Brexit, Westminster vota No a secondo referendum
Politica

Brexit, Westminster vota No a secondo referendum

Olimpiadi, Lezzi: disposti a discutere di fondi per Giochi 2026
Sport

Olimpiadi, Lezzi: disposti a discutere di fondi per Giochi 2026

Il nuovo trailer di "Avengers: Endgame", dal 24 aprile al cinema
Spettacoli

Il nuovo trailer di "Avengers: Endgame", dal 24 aprile al cinema

Inter-Eintracht, i 16 mila ultrÃ  tedeschi entrano a San Siro
Politica

Inter-Eintracht, i 16 mila ultrÃ  tedeschi entrano a San Siro

Mattarella partecipa alla cerimonia commemorativa del Sen. Carlo Donat-Cattin
Politica

Mattarella partecipa alla cerimonia commemorativa del Sen. Carlo Donat-Cattin

Infrastrutture, Toninelli: "Ora Stato fissa standard di sicurezza, non piÃ¹ concessionari"
Politica

Infrastrutture, Toninelli: "Ora Stato fissa standard di sicurezza, non piÃ¹ concessionari"

Autonomie, Di Maio: M5s Ã¨ garante della coesione nazionale
Politica

Autonomie, Di Maio: M5s Ã¨ garante della coesione nazionale

L'astrattismo in perenne movimento di Helen Frankenthaler
Culture

L'astrattismo in perenne movimento di Helen Frankenthaler

Donnet, Generali: "Risultati ottimi nel 2018, attendiamo nuova crescita"
Economia

Donnet, Generali: "Risultati ottimi nel 2018, attendiamo nuova crescita"


Novo Cinemas Unveils Stunning Flagship Venue at IMG Worlds of Adventure Theme Park in Dubai

-

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8512051-novo-cinemas-unveils-flagship-venue-dubai/ 

The largest IMAX® with Laser cinema in Dubai, Novo's ultra-modern multiplex features a stunning 'cosmic' aesthetic that boldly represents the next generation of cinema in the region.

The complex boasts a 12-screen multiplex designed to fully immerse customers in the magic of the movies. The venue's futuristic design is accentuated by more than 5,000 meters of LED strip lighting in customized colours and mirror lighting from floor to ceiling throughout the lobby and public areas.

True cinephiles will revel in the IMAX® with Laser experience and the choice of three VIP screens offering Novo's famous 7-Star service. A private lounge with dedicated fine dining menu and personal butler service is available, while fully reclining leather seats combined with pillow and blanket amenities complete the premium offering.

The newest Novo Cinemas location also offers multi-purpose cinema screens with a presentation stage, making it the perfect space to hold corporate events and meetings.

The new experience also features IMAX® with Laser's 12-channel sound technology with new side and overhead channels that deliver a greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio performance.

Debbie Stanford-Kristiansen, CEO of Novo Cinemas said of the opening: "Our inspiration for this unique new location was to transport our guests to another world while delivering that 'WOW factor'. We believe this amazing cinema will do just that. With stunning design, great F&B and VIP customer services and the biggest IMAX® with Laser screen in Dubai, we are confident of delivering a jaw-dropping experience. We are also very grateful for the support of our partner, IMG Worlds of Adventure, who have allowed us the freedom to push the boundaries of design and experience."

After catching their favourite stars on the big screen, movie-goers can choose to purchase a separate pass to access IMG Worlds of Adventure.

For more information on Novo Cinemas IMAX with Laser Experience® including movie showing times, head to their website: https://www.imax.com/theatres/novo-img-dubai-imax.

For more information visit www.novocinemas.com or download the Novo App for iOS or Android.

To keep up to date with the latest news and announcements, follow Novo Cinemas on:

Facebook: Novo Cinemas | Instagram: @NovoCinemasUAE | YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/NovoCinemas | Twitter: www.twitter.com/novocinemas 

(Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835736/Novo_Cinemas.mp4)(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835722/Entrance_Novo_Cinemas_IMG_Worlds_of_Adventure.jpg)(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835723/Lobby_Novo_Cinemas_IMG_Worlds_of_Adventure.jpg)

 

Contact: Lydia Prober, lydiaprobert@sevenmedia.ae   


in evidenza
Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Costume

Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu
Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.