NPCC Abu Dhabi Celebrates Completion of One of the World's Largest Offshore Oil Platforms for ADNOC

-  

 

The Umm Lulu Gas Treatment Platform (ULGTP) - weighing 32,000 metric tonnes (MT) and measuring 77.7 metres x 83.5 metres – nearly as tall as London's Big Ben, is one of five platforms manufactured by NPCC at its 1.3 million sqm fabrication yard in Abu Dhabi.

This is part of an EPC contract awarded by ADNOC to NPCC, in consortium with TechnipFMC, for a large offshore super complex at the major Umm Lulu field. The total weight of the super complex is over 102,648 MT. The ULGTP will form a key part of the Umm Lulu Field infrastructure.

HH Sheikh Hazza said the new milestone in the manufacturing and energy sectors is a model for the national industry, adding that the UAE leadership's vision and the committed efforts of Emirati talents are the driving force of this extraordinary achievement.

HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, said: "The completion of this key infrastructure asset marks another significant milestone for ADNOC as we drive oil production capacity towards four million barrels per day by end of 2020, delivering on our smart growth strategy and meeting increasing global demand for energy."

HE Dr. Mohamed Rashed Al Hameli, Chairman of NPCC, said: "Our technological developments and digital transformation have brought a qualitative leap to the UAE's manufacturing sector. This achievement will establish us as a partner of choice for energy majors globally."

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said: "Abu Dhabi is now a leading exporter of EPC services and we are proud to be the ambassadors of this transformational change. We have a robust outlook and are confident that with our team of skilled professionals, we will drive a new era of growth."

Earlier, NPCC had commissioned eight platforms for Umm Lulu Package 1. The two phases mark an investment of over US$2.5 billion. The contract includes the laying of over 2,555 kilometres of cable and 150 kilometres of pipeline by NPCC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929602/NPCC_Abu_Dhabi.jpg

For details:  Rawan AlHosban      ASDA'A BCW  +9714-4507-600    rawan.alhosban@bcw-global.com

 


