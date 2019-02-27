Nubia unveils Alpha, the world's first commercially available wearable phone with a flexible display

Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada
Cronache

Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura
Culture

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita
Scienza e tecnologia

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro
Economia

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 
Spettacoli

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding
Spettacoli

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia
Spettacoli

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi
Cronache

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi
Spettacoli

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich
Politica

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"
Politica

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"
Spettacoli

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato
Politica

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata
Cronache

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita
Politica

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi
Politica

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme
Politica

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"
Politica

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a carbone entro 2025"
Politica

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a...

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"
Economia

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"


Nubia unveils Alpha, the world's first commercially available wearable phone with a flexible display

- - An Innovative, Flexible Display

Nubia has innovated the largest wearable flexible screen in the industry (up to 230% larger than standard wearable displays). Custom-engineered for brilliant visuals and durability, the panoramic, 4-inch, wrap-around screen lets you see more, control more, and experience more.

- A Wearable Phone

With Bluetooth, Wifi, and eSIM technologies, the Alpha allows you to send texts, make calls, and access the internet without the need for a separate smartphone. The alpha can do things that other wearables cannot. We've equipped the alpha with a 5-megapixel camera with clever UI shortcuts.

- Premium, Solid Build

The Alpha is crafted from the most premium materials and available in both black and gold colors. Constructed from anodized stainless steel, the gold variant features a band plated in real 18k gold. In regards to durability, the Alpha is water-resistant, and the flexible display is coated in heat-resistant Polyimide.

- Powerful Hardware for a Smooth Experience

Powered by the Qualcomm®  Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 platform, the Alpha provides a smooth day-to-day experience. Boasting 1GB of RAM + 8GB of onboard memory, its provides advanced mobile processing power, amazing connectivity, and impressive battery life.

- Innovative Software

An all-new, custom-made wearable OS improves ease of use with air gestures, voice commands, and convenient multi-touch control. Visually striking, our new wearable OS is a new way to interact with what you care about most.

RELEASE INFORMATION

The nubia Alpha will come in two versions:

- Bluetooth version:

- eSim version (4G):

CONTENT

- Media Kit: https://we.tl/t-38bqGuTZ1R

About Nubia Technology Co. Ltd

Nubia aims to bring high-end, innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want a new, unique mobile experience. Encouraging the world to "Be Yourself," nubia is well known for its innovative smartphone features such as the nubia X with its dual-screen display.

ContactsAshley Lee: li.duanduan@nubia.com

www.nubia.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827732/nubia_unveils_Alpha.jpg  


in evidenza
Tutti ai piedi della Ferragni A ruba i suoi sandali da 700 €

Dagli Oscar al web

Tutti ai piedi della Ferragni
A ruba i suoi sandali da 700 €

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.