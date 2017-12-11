NxStage Celebrates Over 5,000 Home Hemodialysis Patients Receiving Kidney Transplants

- "The more I realize how things have changed for the better, the more amazed I am," said Maria Jimenez, a former NxStage patient. "Switching from in-center to home hemodialysis with NxStage System One was life-changing for me. Soon after I started dialyzing more often at home, I noticed I felt better and had more energy. I am extremely thankful for everything home hemodialysis has given me, and I know more frequent treatments got me where I am today. I performed more frequent home hemodialysis with System One for four years before my transplant in October and I feel as though I have a new lease on life. I am proud to join 5,000 other NxStage patients having received a transplant. I owe a lot to NxStage."

Kidney transplantation is often referred to as the gold standard in dialysis care, but with waitlists for kidney transplants increasing, the median wait time in the US is roughly 3.6 years.1 Patients on more frequent home hemodialysis with the NxStage System One have a 14% higher incidence of receiving a kidney transplant.2 More frequent home hemodialysis is associated with: 13% lower risk of death compared to traditional in-center hemodialysis3, 11% reduction in left ventricular hypertrophy, reducing stress on the heart4,5, and an 87% improvement in recovery time after treatment.6

"Our hope for all kidney patients is to see each of them receive the best treatment option for their specific needs. For many, that means a kidney transplant." said Jeff Burbank, Founder and CEO of NxStage Medical, Inc. "It's an incredibly rewarding moment for NxStage to celebrate with over 5,000 of our former patients and know that for many of them, more frequent home therapy with NxStage helped in their journey to transplantation. It is moments like this that remind us of the impact we are making on patients' lives."

The NxStage System One is the first and only truly portable hemodialysis system cleared in the United States for home hemodialysis during the day, with or without a care partner, or, overnight as the patient and their care partner sleep. Its simple and patient-focused design provides a range of hemodialysis therapy options including more frequent treatments.

The NxStage System One is a prescription device and, like all medical devices, involves some risks. The risks associated with hemodialysis treatments in any environment include, but are not limited to, high blood pressure, fluid overload, low blood pressure, heart-related issues, and vascular access complications. The medical devices used in hemodialysis therapies may add additional risks including air entering the bloodstream, and blood loss due to clotting or accidental disconnection of the blood tubing set. Certain risks are unique to the home. Treatments at home are done without the presence of medical personnel and on-site technical support. Patients and their partners must be trained on what to do and how to get medical or technical help if needed. Patients should consult with their doctor to understand the risks and responsibilities of home and/or more frequent hemodialysis using the NxStage System One. Additionally, the reported benefits of home and/or more frequent hemodialysis may not be experienced by all patients.

About the NxStage System OneThe NxStage System One is the first and only truly portable hemodialysis system cleared specifically by the FDA for home hemodialysis and home nocturnal hemodialysis. The simplicity and revolutionary size (just over a foot tall) are intended to allow convenient use in patients' homes and give patients the freedom to travel with their therapy. When combined with the NxStage PureFlow™ SL Dialysis Preparation System, patients are able to further simplify, using ordinary tap water to create dialysis fluid on-site on-demand. Unlike conventional hemodialysis systems, the System One family of products requires no special infrastructure to operate. Under the guidance of their physician, patients can use the NxStage System One, with their trained partners, where, how and when it best meets their needs, including while they are sleeping - at home or on vacation and at a medically appropriate treatment frequency. In addition, NxStage's Nx2me Connected Health® platform collects important NxStage System One and patient information for flexible viewing, monitoring and reporting that may improve patient management and patient retention, as well as simplify alternative site care. The System One is also used to provide a range of flexible therapy options in more traditional care settings such as hospitals, dialysis centers and skilled nursing facilities. Its safety and performance have been demonstrated by experience with more than 14 million treatments with over 30 thousand patients around the world. www.nxstage.com.

About NxStage MedicalNxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM) is a leading medical technology company, headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, USA, that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products for the treatment of ESRD and acute kidney failure. NxStage also has established a small number of dialysis clinics committed to the development of innovative care delivery models for patients with ESRD. For more information on NxStage and its products and services, please visit the Company's websites at www.nxstage.com and www.nxstagekidneycare.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including those that are discussed in NxStage's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. NxStage is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1. United States Renal Data System. 2015 Annual Data Report. Accessed on, May 26, 2017. https://www.usrds.org/2015/view/v2_07.aspx.2. Weinhandl E, Liu J, Gilbertson D, Arneson T, Collins A. Transplant incidence in frequent hemodialysis and matched thrice-weekly hemodialysis patients. Poster presented at National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meeting, 2012.3. Weinhandl ED, Lie J, Gilbertson DT, Arneson TJ, Collins AJ. Survival in daily home hemodialysis and matched thrice-weekly in-center hemodialysis patients. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2012;33(5):895-904.4. FHN Trial Group. In-center hemodialysis six times per week versus three times per week. N Engl J Med. 2010;363(24):2287-2300.5. Culleton BF, Pannier B, Guerin AP, et al. Alterations of left ventricular hypertrophy in and survival of patients receiving hemodialysis: follow-up of an interventional study. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2001;12(12):2759-2767.6. Jaber BL, Lee Y, Collins AJ, et al. Effect of daily hemodialysis on depressive symptoms and post dialysis recover time: interim report from the FREEDOM (Following Rehabilitation, Economics and Everyday-Dialysis Outcome Measurements) Study. Am J Kidney Dis. 2010;56(3):531-539.

