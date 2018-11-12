Nyxoah Raises €15 Million in New Financing, Completes BLAST OSA Clinical Study

'Ndrangheta, 24 arresti in Calabria: nei guai ex deputato Galati
Cronache

'Ndrangheta, 24 arresti in Calabria: nei guai ex deputato Galati

Philip Morris: vogliamo poter raccontare le alternative al fumo
Economia

Philip Morris: vogliamo poter raccontare le alternative al fumo

Mozambico, il ponte gigante finanziato dalla Cina
Politica

Mozambico, il ponte gigante finanziato dalla Cina

In Polonia governo in piazza con i neofascisti per l'Indipendenza
Politica

In Polonia governo in piazza con i neofascisti per l'Indipendenza

Di Maio su Raggi: giornalisti peccano di disonestÃ  intellettuale
Politica

Di Maio su Raggi: giornalisti peccano di disonestÃ  intellettuale

La 124 Abarth protagonista nel nuovo video clip di Sting e Shaggy
Motori

La 124 Abarth protagonista nel nuovo video clip di Sting e Shaggy

Incendi mortali in California: 29 morti. Mai cosÃ¬ tanti dal 1933
Politica

Incendi mortali in California: 29 morti. Mai cosÃ¬ tanti dal 1933

Barcone di migranti affonda a largo della Turchia, dieci dispersi
Politica

Barcone di migranti affonda a largo della Turchia, dieci dispersi

Manovra, Padoan: "Salvini? Diktat non esistono, Italia ha goduto di flessibilita' in questi anni"
Politica

Manovra, Padoan: "Salvini? Diktat non esistono, Italia ha goduto di flessibilita' in...

Casalino: diritto di Di Maio denunciare stampa che fa propaganda
Politica

Casalino: diritto di Di Maio denunciare stampa che fa propaganda

Leader mondiali a Parigi per i 100 dalla fine della Grande Guerra
Politica

Leader mondiali a Parigi per i 100 dalla fine della Grande Guerra

Referendum Atac, niente quorum: alle urne il 16%. Esulta Raggi
Cronache

Referendum Atac, niente quorum: alle urne il 16%. Esulta Raggi

Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Emanuele Monti
Milano

Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Emanuele Monti

Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Sergio Dimori
Milano

Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Sergio Dimori

Esce "Essere qui - BooM Edition", Emma: mi racconto senza paura
Spettacoli

Esce "Essere qui - BooM Edition", Emma: mi racconto senza paura

Deesup il primo marketplace dedicato agli appassionati di design
Scienza e tecnologia

Deesup il primo marketplace dedicato agli appassionati di design

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 13 novembre
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 13 novembre

Juve, Allegri: "Dalla squadra risposte giuste, sconfitta contro Manchester ci Ã¨ servita da lezione"
Politica

Juve, Allegri: "Dalla squadra risposte giuste, sconfitta contro Manchester ci Ã¨...

Milan - Juve, la rabbia di Higuain mentre attraversa la zona mista
Politica

Milan - Juve, la rabbia di Higuain mentre attraversa la zona mista

Referendum Atac, Magi: "Quorum non c'Ã¨, ricorso a Tar"
Politica

Referendum Atac, Magi: "Quorum non c'Ã¨, ricorso a Tar"


Nyxoah Raises €15 Million in New Financing, Completes BLAST OSA Clinical Study

- Nyxoah S.A., a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of a best-in-class hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HGNS) therapy for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), announced today that it successfully raised an additional €15 million ($17.1 million USD) in their most recent round of equity financing.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781913/Nyxoah_Logo.jpg )

The financing was led by Cochlear Limited (http://www.cochlear.com), an Australian medical device company (ASX: COH) and global leader in implantable hearing solutions. Cochlear invested €13 million and the round was completed by several existing Nyxoah shareholders. A representative of Cochlear has joined the Nyxoah Board.

Robert Taub, Chairman of the Nyxoah Board said: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Cochlear as a new investor. Their board-level participation will accelerate Nyxoah's vision of becoming a leader in OSA therapy."

Jan Janssen, Chief Technology Officer of Cochlear said: "Cochlear actively monitors the market for novel technologies and implantable devices that over the long term may leverage its core business. Nyxoah's minimally invasive solution presents an attractive alternative for patients with compliance or intolerance issues in respect of existing therapies. We look forward to working with Nyxoah."

Nyxoah recently completed the BLAST-OSA (BiLAteral Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation for Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea) clinical study, an essential milestone for its CE marking dossier already submitted to the European regulatory body.

"Patients from the BLAST OSA study show a major improvement in sleep apnea symptoms including a significant reduction of ODI (Oxygen Desaturation Index) and AHI (Apnea Hypopnea Index)," said Enrique Vega, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah S.A. "The Nyxoah therapy was also associated with high patient compliance and improvements in patient Quality of Life. We look forward to publishing the clinical results in a leading medical journal during 2019."

The additional financing will be used to initiate post-CE Mark European market development activities and to work toward Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Nyxoah 

Nyxoah S.A. is a medical device company focused on the development of an innovative, neurostimulation-based therapy for patients suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert - Belgium, Nyxoah S.A. was co-founded in 2009 by Mr. Robert Taub.

Nyxoah has developed the world's first and only battery-free, leadless and minimally invasive neurostimulator, capable of delivering bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulation for moderate to severe OSA patients who have failed conventional Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) therapy. For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com.

Caution- Investigational device, limited to investigational use.


in evidenza
Single day, Alibaba da record Vendite per 31 mld dollari

Costume

Single day, Alibaba da record
Vendite per 31 mld dollari

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.