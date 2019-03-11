Ethiopian, bandiere a mezz'asta a Palermo per l'assessore Tusa
Objectway's Advisor Supporting and Client Facing Technologies Obtain Mention by Gartner

- MILAN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway gets mentioned again by Gartner, the world's leading information technology research and advisory company, in two recent reports.

In the report Integrate Advisor Supporting Technologies Into Digital Platforms to Accelerate Advisor Adoption[1], Objectway is cited in the context of existing advisor technologies, as provider of financial planning, portfolio management and all-in-one wealth platforms, and in the emerging technologies landscape, for its client collaboration tools. These tools increase advisor productivity by integrating advisor desktop components and by automating workflows to free up valuable time.

On the other side of the coin, client-facing tools and enhanced digital interactions are priorities for wealth firms, but offerings currently fall short, resulting in low client ratings and usage, according to Gartner's report Enhance the Collaboration Experience in Client-Facing Technology to Improve Digital Empathy[2].

In this research document, Objectway's mentioned as a representative vendor for client-facing mobile apps. These are tools that can improve advisor-client real time collaboration through video-chat, co-browsing, instant messaging. CIOs delivering the digital banking experience can enhance digital empathy by optimising digital collaboration, as Gartner states.

Objectway's wealthtech suite, eXtend, is progressively gaining traction in the Wealth and Investment Management industry as the digital platform of choice to respond to the increasing demand for a shift from a transaction-based approach, to an advisor-client interaction having a positive impact on investors' lives and goals.

"We are proud the investments in our digital unified platform have been reflected in these mentions," affirmed Luigi Marciano, Objectway CEO. "Our wealthtech suite's modular capabilities can be blended to compose solutions for business-specific needs, flexibly deployed on premise or on cloud, thus enabling a competitive advantage for our clients."

Objectway

Founded in 1990, the Group is a leader in the Digital Wealth, Investment & Asset Management sector with a turnover of approximately €75 million. Its award-winning software platforms serve over 150 customers, in 15 countries across 3 continents. With offices in Italy, the UK, Belgium, Ireland and South Africa its 700 employees support approximately 100,000 investment professionals to manage more than €1 trillion in wealth.

[1] Integrate Advisor Supporting Technologies Into Digital Platforms to Accelerate Advisor Adoption, Darrin Courtney, 4 December 2018[2] Enhance the Collaboration Experience in Client-Facing Technology to Improve Digital Empathy, Darrin Courtney, 4 December 2018

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700775/Objectway_Logo.jpg)

 

 


