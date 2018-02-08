ODEM.IO Exceeds Soft Cap and Raises 2.2 million Euros in Pre-Sale

Fondatore e direttore
- ODEM.IO is delighted to announce the raising of 2.2 million euro (US$2.75 million) from accredited investors ahead of the Feb. 17 launch of the ODEM public crowdsale. Investors snapped up all of the 58,200,000 ODEM Tokens allocated to the presale, says Richard Maaghul, ODEM.IO's Chief Executive Officer.

"This is a real sign of investor confidence in ODEM.IO's mission to use blockchain-and-artificial-intelligence technology to improve student access to higher-quality education," Maaghul says. "We're very excited about what this means for the upcoming public crowdsale."

ODEM.IO, which hopes to raise an additional 9.9 million euros in the crowdsale, is creating a collaborative, interactive platform to empower students to engage with top academics around the world to create high-quality onsite educational experiences at a reasonable cost. ODEM.IO aspires to become the Airbnb of international education,

The platform, which includes the ODEM Token, also streamlines the organization and delivery of academic courses. The token will ease cross-border payments and encourage top educators to align their course offerings with students' changing needs.

"We're really impressed by the caliber of investor that has stepped up in support of ODEM.IO and our mission,'' says Bill Bayrd, ODEM.IO's chief operating officer. "It's gratifying to know how much people care about finding solutions to some of international education's biggest challenges."

Results of pre-sale come as ODEM.IO continues to process Know-Your-Customer registrations for the Feb. 17 public crowdsale. All participants must provide proof of identity and residency before being allowed to acquire tokens. The disclosure requirements reflect international guidelines to ensure that all funds raised in the sale originate from legitimate sources.

For more information see: ODEM.IO. Or join the ODEM conversation on Telegram.

ODEM Media Contact: press@odem.io Media Contact Phone Number: (424) 327-5682 Via Balestra 6 6830 Chiasso, SwitzerlandJoin The Conversation on Telegram. https://www.linkedin.com/company/odem-io/ https://www.facebook.com/odemio/ https://twitter.com/ODEM_IO 

