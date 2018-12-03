OKEx Launches Perpetual Swap, Perfecting Its Derivatives Product Suites

Spazio, la Soyuz Ms-11 ha attraccato alla Stazione spaziale
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, la Soyuz Ms-11 ha attraccato alla Stazione spaziale

A Ossana, il borgo dei presepi: in mostra oltre 1400 opere
Culture

A Ossana, il borgo dei presepi: in mostra oltre 1400 opere

Flash mob a Roma per le persone con disabilitÃ 
Cronache

Flash mob a Roma per le persone con disabilitÃ 

Kickboxing, a Genova "Bellator": incassi per vittime crollo ponte
Sport

Kickboxing, a Genova "Bellator": incassi per vittime crollo ponte

Camera ardente per Fantastichini. Martone: volevamo fare un film
Culture

Camera ardente per Fantastichini. Martone: volevamo fare un film

"La prima pietra", la commedia di Natale 2.0 sull'integrazione
Spettacoli

"La prima pietra", la commedia di Natale 2.0 sull'integrazione

Abu Mazen in visita in Italia, incontra Mattarella e Conte
Politica

Abu Mazen in visita in Italia, incontra Mattarella e Conte

Al Cern l'acceleratore di particelle LHC si ferma fino al 2021
Scienza e tecnologia

Al Cern l'acceleratore di particelle LHC si ferma fino al 2021

Giornata DisabilitÃ , Mattarella incontra studenti scuole primarie
Politica

Giornata DisabilitÃ , Mattarella incontra studenti scuole primarie

Conegliano Valdobbiadene, nel 2019 i 50 anni della Denominazione
Economia

Conegliano Valdobbiadene, nel 2019 i 50 anni della Denominazione

Parkinson, una "alleanza" tra medico, paziente e famiglia
Cronache

Parkinson, una "alleanza" tra medico, paziente e famiglia

Senza barriere, l'Europa per ciascuno di noi, lo speciale
Politica

Senza barriere, l'Europa per ciascuno di noi, lo speciale

M5s, Antonio Di Maio: "Mio figlio Luigi non ha la minima colpa"
Politica

M5s, Antonio Di Maio: "Mio figlio Luigi non ha la minima colpa"

Grande successo l'Atlantico Fest di Marco Mengoni
Spettacoli

Grande successo l'Atlantico Fest di Marco Mengoni

Manovra, Salvini: "Europa si riformi ma arriveremo a punto di incontro"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Europa si riformi ma arriveremo a punto di incontro"

Manovra, Salvini: "Assolutamente ottimista su accordo con Ue"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Assolutamente ottimista su accordo con Ue"

Spazio, lanciata la Soyuz Ms-11: l'expedition 58-59 sull'Iss
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, lanciata la Soyuz Ms-11: l'expedition 58-59 sull'Iss

Mox esegue "Lacci": ispirato da ragazza che colleziona disagiati
Spettacoli

Mox esegue "Lacci": ispirato da ragazza che colleziona disagiati

Manovra, Salvini: "Parole Moscovici? Io penso ai fatti, quota 100 resta"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Parole Moscovici? Io penso ai fatti, quota 100 resta"

In 5.000 a RO.ME Museum Exhibition, le novitÃ  del sistema musei
Culture

In 5.000 a RO.ME Museum Exhibition, le novitÃ  del sistema musei


OKEx Launches Perpetual Swap, Perfecting Its Derivatives Product Suites

- Perpetual Swap is a peer-to-peer, virtual derivative developed by OKEx to enable traders to speculate the direction of the price of digital assets such as Bitcoin. It has a mechanism very similar to futures contract, but with no expiry, and settlement occurs daily. Each swap contract has a notional value of USD100-equivalent BTC. Users can go long a position to profit from the increase of a digital asset's price, or short a position to profit from the decline of a digital asset's price, with a leverage of up to 100x.

OKEx's Perpetual Swap has the following features comparing to futures contract:

In addition, users can enjoy the advantages including:

Lennix Lai, Financial Market Director of OKEx, said, "This marked a key milestone for OKEx. The launch of perpetual swap demonstrated our continuous commitment to build a complete financial ecosystem on blockchain and crypto. With the new offering, investors and traders can select the products which best fit their trading and hedging strategies. However, we would like to remind our users that due to its highly leverage nature, implementing risk control strategies are equally crucial in trading."

For more details of OKEx Perpetual Swap, please visit here.

About OKExOKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange, offering digital assets trading services such as token trading, futures trading, and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 100 countries.

Follow OKEx on:Twitter: https://twitter.com/OKExFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/okexofficialLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/okexTelegram: https://t.me/okexofficial_enWebsite: https://www.okex.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738615/OKEx_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Aria russo-siberiana sull'Italia Neve sul mare e crollo termico

Svolta meteo

Aria russo-siberiana sull'Italia
Neve sul mare e crollo termico

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.