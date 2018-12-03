3 dicembre 2018- 19:12 OKEx Launches Perpetual Swap, Perfecting Its Derivatives Product Suites

- Perpetual Swap is a peer-to-peer, virtual derivative developed by OKEx to enable traders to speculate the direction of the price of digital assets such as Bitcoin. It has a mechanism very similar to futures contract, but with no expiry, and settlement occurs daily. Each swap contract has a notional value of USD100-equivalent BTC. Users can go long a position to profit from the increase of a digital asset's price, or short a position to profit from the decline of a digital asset's price, with a leverage of up to 100x.

OKEx's Perpetual Swap has the following features comparing to futures contract:

In addition, users can enjoy the advantages including:

Lennix Lai, Financial Market Director of OKEx, said, "This marked a key milestone for OKEx. The launch of perpetual swap demonstrated our continuous commitment to build a complete financial ecosystem on blockchain and crypto. With the new offering, investors and traders can select the products which best fit their trading and hedging strategies. However, we would like to remind our users that due to its highly leverage nature, implementing risk control strategies are equally crucial in trading."

About OKExOKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange, offering digital assets trading services such as token trading, futures trading, and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 100 countries.

