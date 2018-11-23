OKEx Takes Centre Stage in the English Premier League

Yemen, la storia di Abdel: ha 5 anni ma pesa solo 5 Kg
Politica

Yemen, la storia di Abdel: ha 5 anni ma pesa solo 5 Kg

Salvini: Juncker ci rispetti, tra un anno vedremo chi ha ragione
Politica

Salvini: Juncker ci rispetti, tra un anno vedremo chi ha ragione

Il tour di Salvini in Sardegna: "Grazie di tanto affetto"
Politica

Il tour di Salvini in Sardegna: "Grazie di tanto affetto"

In Cile migliaia di persone in piazza contro violenza sulle donne
Politica

In Cile migliaia di persone in piazza contro violenza sulle donne

Ossa alla Nunziatura di Roma, caso chiuso: sono di un uomo
Cronache

Ossa alla Nunziatura di Roma, caso chiuso: sono di un uomo

Conte in Calabria: regione trascurata, sarei dovuto venire prima
Politica

Conte in Calabria: regione trascurata, sarei dovuto venire prima

Caso Skripal, spunta un nuovo video con i due sospettati russi
Politica

Caso Skripal, spunta un nuovo video con i due sospettati russi

Sciopero medici, Giulia Grillo: "Sostengo loro azione, Governo stara' vicino alla categoria"
Politica

Sciopero medici, Giulia Grillo: "Sostengo loro azione, Governo stara' vicino alla...

Allegri introduce la sfida Juve-SPAL e consola Ronaldo 'Avrebbe meritato pallone d'oro'
Politica

Allegri introduce la sfida Juve-SPAL e consola Ronaldo 'Avrebbe meritato pallone d'oro'

Black friday in Italia, file ai negozi e aperture straordinarie
Economia

Black friday in Italia, file ai negozi e aperture straordinarie

Ddl anticorruzione, Di Maio: norma su peculato va cancellata
Politica

Ddl anticorruzione, Di Maio: norma su peculato va cancellata

Ue, Di Maio: "Salvini aspetta la lettera di Babbo Natale? Io di solito le scrivo"
Politica

Ue, Di Maio: "Salvini aspetta la lettera di Babbo Natale? Io di solito le scrivo"

Dl Genova, Di Maio: l'ho promesso, Autostrade non costruirÃ  ponte
Politica

Dl Genova, Di Maio: l'ho promesso, Autostrade non costruirÃ  ponte

Manovra, Di Maio: quando vedranno nuove misure mercati capiranno
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: quando vedranno nuove misure mercati capiranno

Milano, pacco dono di rifiuti di Greenpeace contro Black Friday
Cronache

Milano, pacco dono di rifiuti di Greenpeace contro Black Friday

Sciopero medici, Giulia Grillo: "Sostengo loro azione, Governo stara' vicino alla categoria"
Politica

Sciopero medici, Giulia Grillo: "Sostengo loro azione, Governo stara' vicino alla...

Manovra, Di Maio: quota 100 e reddito partono nei tempi previsti
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: quota 100 e reddito partono nei tempi previsti

Mafia, Conte: "Infiltrazioni nei Comuni sono una ferita per lo Stato"
Politica

Mafia, Conte: "Infiltrazioni nei Comuni sono una ferita per lo Stato"

Dolce e Gabbana si scusano con i cinesi in un video: "Duibuqi"
Politica

Dolce e Gabbana si scusano con i cinesi in un video: "Duibuqi"

Conte in Calabria: "PrioritÃ  contrasto a mafie e disoccupazione giovanile"
Politica

Conte in Calabria: "PrioritÃ  contrasto a mafie e disoccupazione giovanile"


OKEx Takes Centre Stage in the English Premier League

- "Football is a universal language, it connects and unifies people beyond borders. Blockchain technology shares the same core values. We are very thrilled to see that digital technology is getting more accepted and adopted in the sports industry and we are proud to be part of it," said Andy Cheung, OKEx's Head of Operations. "Through the games, we want to connect to the audience, getting them to know more about the applications of digital technology, and we look forward to exploring a longer-term partnership to support the sport."

In celebration of this initiative, OKEx will launch a campaign "Catch Us in the English Premier League!" starting from today to December 10, 2018. Football fans who capture OKEx's digital banner in one of the following games and share the image on OKEx's Twitter will have a chance to win 50 USDT. In the upcoming EPL matches, participants can simply follow the below steps to win 50 USDT. Three winners will be selected and announced on OKEx's Twitter on December 10, 2018.

Steps:1. Capture OKEx's digital banner in the game (on screen or on-site!)2. Share on OKEx's Twitter3. Follow OKEx's Twitter & retweet the post

Follow the below schedule to join "Catch Us in the English Premier League!" campaign:

About OKExOKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering digital assets trading services such as token trading, futures trading, and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 100 countries.

Follow OKEx on:Twitter: https://twitter.com/OKExFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/okexofficialLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/okexTelegram: https://t.me/okexofficial_enWebsite: https://www.okex.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788834/Catch_us_in_the_English_Premier_League.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738615/OKEX_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Pan di Stelle sfida Nutella Nasce la crema spalmabile

Costume

Pan di Stelle sfida Nutella
Nasce la crema spalmabile

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.