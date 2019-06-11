11 giugno 2019- 16:04 Old Mother Hubbard® Partners with Loop™ to Help Pet Parents Reduce Packaging Waste

- TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Mother Hubbard® all-natural dog treats announced its partnership with Loop™, offering pet parents a new way to reduce pet food packaging waste and contribute to a more sustainable pet industry overall.

Loop enables consumers to purchase a variety of commonly used products in customized, brand-specific durable packaging that is delivered in a specially-designed reusable shipping tote. When finished with the product, the packaging is collected, cleaned, refilled and reused – creating a revolutionary circular shopping system.

As a founding partner for the U.S. launch, Old Mother Hubbard is working with Loop to design and develop reusable packaging for its all-natural dog treats that will enable pet parents to get a replenished shipment without wasted packaging.

"WellPet was the first U.S.-based pet food company with a recycling program for Wellness pet food packaging, which is recycled into everything from lawn chairs to playground equipment. Our brand Old Mother Hubbard, which has 90 years' experience in baking authentic, small batch, all-natural dog treats from time honored recipes, will be one of the first pet food brands to collaborate with Loop," said Greg Kean, vice president of innovation and product development at WellPet, maker of Old Mother Hubbard all-natural dog treats. "We are doing this through a refillable treats jar so pet parents can embrace the fun of snack time and delight their pets in a more sustainable way. Our partnership with Loop reinforces the fact that our pet parents share our commitment to making the world around us greener."

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle, which partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities and facilities to recycle hard-to-recycle waste. It recently launched its pilot program in the Mid-Atlantic region of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

To learn more about Old Mother Hubbard treats for dogs, visit https://www.oldmotherhubbard.com.

To learn more about Loop, visit https://loopstore.com/.

