Olon S.p.A. Acquires Capua BioServices S.p.A.

- Olon S.p.A., a world leading Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and generics supplier, announced today the acquisition of Capua BioServices S.p.A., a global provider of CDMO services in the field of microbial fermentation, as part of a continuing expansion of its global footprint.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813568/Olon_SpA_Logo.jpg )

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777068/Capua_Logo.jpg )

Paolo Tubertini, CEO of Olon, commented, "By acquiring Capua BioServices, Olon will have the opportunity to accelerate growth by adding new CDMO projects and to be recognized as European Leader in the CDMO of microbial fermentation (total fermentation capacity of 4.500 m3). It comes with a world-class manufacturing facility and a dedicated team of experts that will support us in delivering high-quality services that meet or exceed customer expectations.

"Following the acquisition of Ricerca Biosciences' Chemical Division in mid-2017 and the manufacturing site in Mahad (India), announced in Q3 2018 with closing in Q1 2019, we have now completed a further step in our strategic plan. With this acquisition Olon has successfully finalized his 3 years' development plan."

Capua BioServices is a global provider of high-quality services in the field of custom microbial process development and manufacturing. Capua BioServices offers dedicated solutions for proteins, specialty small molecules and microorganisms for applications in pharma, food, feed and other bio-industrial markets. The site is beta-lactam free with a total fermentation capacity of about 1.400 m3, located in Capua, nearby Naples (South of Italy) with approximately 230 employees. Over the past 60 years, the company has built a track record based on extensive experience in working with a variety of bacterial, yeast and fungal systems. No impact on jobs is planned and Olon intends to invest in the site and pursue business development opportunities to optimize the plant's utilization and expand its customer base.

About Olon 

OLON is an Italian company leader in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) via synthesis and biological processes for the generic market and for contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) requirements.

Complementary to our activities is the Dossier Unit, whose team of dedicated professionals work on the development of the Finished Drug Formulations (FDFs) and the preparation of the Common Technical Documents (CTD) dossier.

Turnover in 2017 of US$ 400 million, with more than 250 APIs (31 under CMO) for the Generic market and 33 chemical intermediates (under CMO).

Olon is holder of about 130 active US DMFs and 50 granted CoS. and is able to handle several particular process technologies, such as Fluorination, Carbonylation and Fermentation.

With 1,500 employees, of which 200 alone are in the specialized R&D team, Olon offers complete integrated packages and services to support  full development of APIs based on strong knowledge in both Chemical and Biological process, all in full cGMPs and with  regulatory coverage.  

Headquartered in Rodano (Milan, Italy), Olon has 10 manufacturing facilities - 7 located in Northern Italy, 1 in Spain  1 in USA and 1 in India, all  compliant with international requirements, and 3 branch offices in  Hamburg (Germany), Florham Park NJ (USA) and Shanghai (China).   The manufacturing sites are regularly inspected by the most important national and international Authorities, and regularly audited by our partners and customers. The facilities are FDA-inspected and self-identified under GDUFA.

In addition to pharmaceutical certifications, Olon has dedicated areas for food-grade manufacturing and complies with Kosher, Halal and from 2018-Q2 with FSSC 22.000.

For more information please contact:

Mrs. Elena Barboni Tel.: +39-02-9523-5208 - E-mail: ebarboni@olonspa.it


