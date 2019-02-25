OMD Named Global Media Agency of the Year 2019 by Adweek

Ramirez (Nissan): mercato Ev in Europa crescerÃ  del 50% in 2019
Cronache

Ramirez (Nissan): mercato Ev in Europa crescerÃ  del 50% in 2019

SanitÃ  Sicilia, Lagalla: "Serve convergenza di piÃ¹ competenza"
Cronache

SanitÃ  Sicilia, Lagalla: "Serve convergenza di piÃ¹ competenza"

Bandiere Ue per Italia-Irlanda di rugby distribuite da EuropaNow!
Sport

Bandiere Ue per Italia-Irlanda di rugby distribuite da EuropaNow!

Dalla Sicilia la strategia per un sistema sanitario sostenibile
Economia

Dalla Sicilia la strategia per un sistema sanitario sostenibile

SanitÃ  Sicilia, Razza: obiettivo Ã¨ spendere bene e meglio
Cronache

SanitÃ  Sicilia, Razza: obiettivo Ã¨ spendere bene e meglio

Regionali Sardegna: avanti il centrodestra, affondano i 5stelle
Politica

Regionali Sardegna: avanti il centrodestra, affondano i 5stelle

Grottaglie, ambasciatore israeliano e Governatore Emiliano visitano l'aeroporto pugliese, speciale
Politica

Grottaglie, ambasciatore israeliano e Governatore Emiliano visitano l'aeroporto...

Venezuela, Pence (Vice Pres Usa) in spagnolo: "Estamos con ustedes, siamo con voi"
Politica

Venezuela, Pence (Vice Pres Usa) in spagnolo: "Estamos con ustedes, siamo con voi"

Lombardia punta a tutela Unesco per la sua "civiltÃ  dell'acqua"
Culture

Lombardia punta a tutela Unesco per la sua "civiltÃ  dell'acqua"

Ricerca, Airi: nuove formule di dialogo UniversitÃ -Industria
Economia

Ricerca, Airi: nuove formule di dialogo UniversitÃ -Industria

Elezioni Sardegna, Salvini: "Flop? Spero di avernte tanti cosÃ¬"
Politica

Elezioni Sardegna, Salvini: "Flop? Spero di avernte tanti cosÃ¬"

Elezioni Sardegna, Salvini: "Con Di Maio ci siamo scambiati messaggi"
Politica

Elezioni Sardegna, Salvini: "Con Di Maio ci siamo scambiati messaggi"

Regionali Sardegna, Meloni: "Ennesima vittoria centrodestra, FdI cresce ancora"
Politica

Regionali Sardegna, Meloni: "Ennesima vittoria centrodestra, FdI cresce ancora"

Brexit, May: "Uscita con accordo il 29 ancora possibile" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Brexit, May: "Uscita con accordo il 29 ancora possibile" SOTTOTITOLI

Elezioni Sardegna, Salvini: "Mi accontento della sesta vittoria contro la sinistra"
Politica

Elezioni Sardegna, Salvini: "Mi accontento della sesta vittoria contro la sinistra"

Carmen, da Amici al brano sul femminicidio. Esce "Non Ã¨ amore"
Spettacoli

Carmen, da Amici al brano sul femminicidio. Esce "Non Ã¨ amore"

Abruzzo: Lolli passa il testimone al neopresidente Marco Marsilio
Politica

Abruzzo: Lolli passa il testimone al neopresidente Marco Marsilio

Mondo di mezzo, l'ex sindaco di Roma Alemanno condannato a 6 anni
Cronache

Mondo di mezzo, l'ex sindaco di Roma Alemanno condannato a 6 anni

"Croce e delizia", Gassmann e Bentivoglio nonni gay in famiglia
Spettacoli

"Croce e delizia", Gassmann e Bentivoglio nonni gay in famiglia

Con SoWed il matrimonio diventa sociale, chic e sostenibile
Cronache

Con SoWed il matrimonio diventa sociale, chic e sostenibile


OMD Named Global Media Agency of the Year 2019 by Adweek

- "It's a great honor to be named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year. Not only did we win more than 300 pitches across all geographies last year, but at the same time we more than doubled our retention rate and improved our client ratings four consecutive times throughout 2018. We also remained the most medaled agency at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. When you put all this together it is simply astonishing," said Florian Adamski, Global CEO of OMD. "But none of this would have been possible without the hard work, talent and adaptability of our people nor the trust placed in us by our clients and partners. I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved and look forward to building on this foundation in 2019 and beyond."

According to Adweek's story, the turnaround began with key leadership changes including the appointment of Florian Adamski to Global CEO in late 2017 and the subsequent development of a new brand promise and competitive positioning, Better decisions, faster.

The article further credits numerous global initiatives undertaken across the business and the joint introduction of a new tech platform (Omni) and media planning process (OMD Design) with the turnaround.

The story concludes that, after years of global dominance, despite a difficult 2017, OMD, whose clients include McDonald's, PepsiCo, Apple and the Renault Nissan Alliance, among many others, has delivered an unprecedented comeback and is once again at the top of its game.

OMD combines innovation, creativity, empathy and evidence to make Better decisions, faster on behalf of our clients. With over 12,000 people working in over 100 countries, OMD is the world's largest media network. OMD is currently ranked the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index. OMD is an Omnicom Media Group agency and part of Omnicom Group. Omnicom Media Group is the media services division of Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC). For more information please visit http://www.omd.com/

CONTACT: Joslyn Head, +44(0)7866-030-979, Joslyn.head@Omd.com


in evidenza
Oscar (anti Trump) a Green Book Per Spider-Man 'mano' italiana

Premi anche a Malek e Lady Gaga

Oscar (anti Trump) a Green Book
Per Spider-Man 'mano' italiana

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.