OneCoin: AHS LatAm S.A. Has Launched the OFC Bundles Offering

Bioplastica e economia circolare: Novamont rilancia Patrica
Economia

Bioplastica e economia circolare: Novamont rilancia Patrica

Claviere, Salvini posta video con "nuovo caso" polizia francese
Politica

Claviere, Salvini posta video con "nuovo caso" polizia francese

Padoan: contro-manovra Ã¨ una, con Renzi complementare a quella Pd
Politica

Padoan: contro-manovra Ã¨ una, con Renzi complementare a quella Pd

Renzi: "Contro-manovra Pd Ã¨ servizio civile a Paese"
Politica

Renzi: "Contro-manovra Pd Ã¨ servizio civile a Paese"

Macchine per costruzioni, futuro sempre piÃ¹ digitale e connesso
Economia

Macchine per costruzioni, futuro sempre piÃ¹ digitale e connesso

Palazzo Grassi, il 24 ottobre un dialogo sulla pittura di Oehlen
Culture

Palazzo Grassi, il 24 ottobre un dialogo sulla pittura di Oehlen

Milan Center for Food and Law Policy lancia Forum su clima
Cronache

Milan Center for Food and Law Policy lancia Forum su clima

Quasi 5 mln italiani con osteoporosi: costi da 9,4 mld per Ssn
Cronache

Quasi 5 mln italiani con osteoporosi: costi da 9,4 mld per Ssn

Pomodoro: cambiamenti climatici problema ma anche opportunitÃ 
Cronache

Pomodoro: cambiamenti climatici problema ma anche opportunitÃ 

Festa Roma, Cate Blanchett: il successo? Si impara dai fallimenti
Spettacoli

Festa Roma, Cate Blanchett: il successo? Si impara dai fallimenti

Tech e sostenibilitÃ : a Fiera Milano il mondo delle lavanderie
Economia

Tech e sostenibilitÃ : a Fiera Milano il mondo delle lavanderie

Alessio Rossi: l'Italia non si merita le scenette della "manina"
Economia

Alessio Rossi: l'Italia non si merita le scenette della "manina"

Cate Blanchett: se avessi magia manderei tutti a votare negli Usa
Spettacoli

Cate Blanchett: se avessi magia manderei tutti a votare negli Usa

Festa di Roma, applausi a "Il vizio della speranza" di De Angelis
Spettacoli

Festa di Roma, applausi a "Il vizio della speranza" di De Angelis

Nubifragio in Sicilia, soccorsa una persona intrappolata in auto
Cronache

Nubifragio in Sicilia, soccorsa una persona intrappolata in auto

A Milano la mostra Home realizzata da FujiFilm e Magnum Photos
Culture

A Milano la mostra Home realizzata da FujiFilm e Magnum Photos

Spazio, Bepi Colombo sulla rampa di lancio a Kourou
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Bepi Colombo sulla rampa di lancio a Kourou

Goldschmied e Chiari, la Guerra Fredda e la seduzione dell'arte
Culture

Goldschmied e Chiari, la Guerra Fredda e la seduzione dell'arte

Salvini e Di Maio, sfida al CdM sul condono fiscale
Politica

Salvini e Di Maio, sfida al CdM sul condono fiscale

Banksy e il quadro distrutto, l'artista rivela il mistero
Politica

Banksy e il quadro distrutto, l'artista rivela il mistero


OneCoin: AHS LatAm S.A. Has Launched the OFC Bundles Offering

- As of October 08, 2018 AHS LatAm S.A. has launched its OFC Bundles Offering using OneCoin cryptocurrency (ONE). The packages offered on http://www.onecoinico.io, containing OFC bundles, will be available until January 07, 2019 when participants will be able to convert them into ONE at the rate of 300 OFCs for 1 ONE.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772107/OFC_Bundles_Offering.jpg )

The OneCoin cryptocurrency is a centralized virtual currency that until now has been offered exclusively to the user base of the OneLife Network company. AHS LatAm S.A. is proud to announce that for the first time it will be able to offer access to ONE via its OFC Bundles Offering. The agreement with the OneCoin company is the first of this kind and provides access to the coin to a much larger group of people globally, outside the OneLife Network.

Contrary to most cryptocurrencies where the coin has not yet been introduced to the market, the OneCoin cryptocurrency is used by a global community, with organic growth of more than 3,5 million users, over the course of 4 years. The coin is utilized by merchants through the DealShaker interactive commerce hub and part of the coins have already been distributed, creating a beneficial environment for companies and individuals willing to use a coin for global, instant and low cost payments.

The tokens in the current Offering are called "OFCs" and are presented to the public in OFC bundles. The bundles are already available for purchase. Each bundle, shown on the http://www.onecoinico.io web page, displays the particular number of OFCs that each of them provides the participant with. All types of OFC bundles are showcased both on the homepage and on the Dashboard,  together with the bundle prices and the number of OFCs. This allows both users and entities to choose which bundles to obtain according to their preference.

Participants can register for the OFC Bundles Offering in a few easy steps. In order to provide the highest level of safety and security of transactions, the OneCoin company set mandatory compliance standards which require participants to provide KYC and KYB documents upon registration.

Since its establishment in late 2014, OneCoin has been dedicated to creating a coin suitable for mass-market usage. Its vision to provide access to financial services for everyone and its commitment to its continuously growing user base have been driving the strategic plans of the company.

AHS LatAm S.A.is a Panamanian company, incorporated, existing and operating under the laws and regulations of the Republic of Panama. The Company is engaged in various commercial activities, including, but not limited, to investment, consulting services and management of commercial enterprises.  

Support@onecoinico.io

 


Dalla Nigeria a stella dell'Italia Egonu super: 45 punti con la Cina

Mondiali di Volley, Italia in finale

Dalla Nigeria a stella dell'Italia
Egonu super: 45 punti con la Cina

