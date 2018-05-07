Consultazioni, Di Maio: senza governo politico si torni al voto
Consultazioni, Di Maio: senza governo politico si torni al voto

Con Volvo On Call il pacco Amazon ti arriva direttamente in auto
Consultazioni, Di Maio: non voteremo la fiducia a governi tecnici
Gentiloni da Fazio: "Il rifiuto del Pd al M5s non era indispensabile"
Media sudcoreani: incontro Trump-Kim a metÃ  giugno a Singapore
Primo blue carpet, tutto pronto per l'Eurovision Song Contest
La lava esce dal terreno nel giardino di un'abitazione durante l'eruzione di un vulcano alle Hawaii
Di Maio esce dal Quirinale dopo consultazioni cittadini urlano ''Datevi da fare''
Consultazioni, Berlusconi, Salvini e Meloni arrivano separati al Quirinale
Di Maio come Berlusconi, conta con le mani i punti del contratto di Governo
Di Maio: "Non sono stato io impedimento a firma contratto con la Lega, ok a figura terza"
Di Maio alla guida dell'auto arriva al Quirinale con Toninelli e Giulia Grillo per consultazioni
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 maggio
Vertice centrodestra, Meloni e Salvini lasicano Palazzo Grazioli
Vertice centrodestra, i leader arrivano a Palazzo Grazioli
Napoli -Torino, Hamsik: "Amareggiati per scudetto, il pubblico ha capito che abbiamo dato il cuore"
Il ministro Minniti chiude il Festival Limes col tutto esaurito a Genova
Migranti, Minniti: "Non si possono chiudere i flussi solo governarli"
Quando suonano la tua canzone preferita e non puoi fare a meno di ballare, anche se sei un cane
OPEC: Energy Ministers to Discuss Petroleum's Contribution to a Sustainable Energy Future

- The 7th OPEC International Seminar from 20-21June 2018 in Viennawill be an exclusive gathering for high-ranking representatives from government, business, science and academia

The 7th OPEC International Seminar, one of the world's most prominent forums for leading experts in the energy field, will take place from 20-21 June 2018 at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. Ministers from OPEC Member Countries and non-OPEC producing nations will come together with high-ranking representatives from international companies and organizations, as well as leading scientists and energy experts, to discuss topics related to this year's theme 'Petroleum - Cooperation for a Sustainable Future'. A total of more than 750 participants is expected. The programme also includes the presentation of the 2018 OPEC Awards for Research and Journalism at Vienna's City Hall.

Highly distinguished speakers and panelists  

Over the course of the two days, attendees will hear from a variety of high-level speakers. Ministers from OPEC Member Countries, non-OPEC producing countries, major oil-consuming nations, as well as the heads of many intergovernmental organizations, will examine and discuss various perspectives surrounding the overarching theme in five stimulating sessions. Each session will consist of keynote speeches, followed by thought-provoking panel discussions. Confirmed speakers also include the chief executives of national and international oil companies, other industry leaders, academics and energy experts.

Presentation of the OPEC Awards 2018 

As part of the OPEC International Seminar, OPEC's Awards for Research and Journalism will be presented at Vienna's City Hall.

7th OPEC International Seminar 20-21 June 2018 Hofburg PalaceVienna, Austria

Registration for the event is now open at: https://www.opecseminar.org/opec-seminar-ticket-registration.htm to secure limited seats to this event. Students are eligible for special ticket rates.

For more information and updates, visit http://www.opecseminar.org

About the OPEC International Seminar 

The OPEC International Seminar is one of the premier events on the world energy calendar. The first OPEC Seminar was held in Vienna in 1969, with the Seminars increasing in size and scope over the years, not only embracing petroleum-related topics, but other issues such as global finance, sustainable development and the environment. The current OPEC International Seminar series began in 2001 and has provided fresh impetus to key industry issues and developed existing and new avenues of dialogue and cooperation.

About OPEC 

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is a permanent, intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1960. OPEC currently has 14 Member Countries (Algeria, Angola, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, IR Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela) and is headquartered in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Media Accreditation 7th OPEC International SeminarFranziska Peterlik Administration & Coordination Email: opecseminar2018@eventplan.atTel: +43-660-2003071

OPEC Seminar Contact Ms. Hind Zaher PR Specialist Email: seminar@opec.orgTel: +43-21112-3312

