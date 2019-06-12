Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 13 giugno
Inchiesta di Fanpage sulla Sesa, societÃ  rifiuti vicino alla Lega
Pitti, il lusso green e confortevole di Berwich
The elevator, thriller psicologico italiano con Caroline Goodall
Trattativa UE, Paragone: "Tria si muova nei limiti stabiliti dal contratto
Francia, a Parigi prima vittima a bordo di monopattino elettrico
Fico ringrazia professoressa sospesa: "Esempio di liberta' di pensiero"
Conte: "Per Juncker sbagliamo? Lui sbaglio' sulla Grecia"
Conte: "Costruire Manovra da subito, chiarezza per il Paese"
Pitti, le mille sfumature dei colori di Tagliatore
In Europa i rifiuti elettronici sono 9 mln di tonnellate l'anno
Boschi: Tria e Conte fingono di essere al Governo
Il Ceo Wind Tre Hedberg: costruire partnership pubblico-privato
Giorgetti: "Commissario UE? Faccio quel che mi chiedono, io non comando"
MotoGp, 'Belin che paddock' il racconto senza limiti di Carlo Pernat, lo speciale
Conte: "Sono premier, non ho bisogno di delega per trattare con Ue"
Pitti, i 40 anni di Slam tra tecnica e urban
Nuoro, invasione di cavallette: 2.000 ettari di terreni distrutti
Decreto Sicurezza Bis, Salvini: â€œMulte da 10mila a 50mila euro per nave che viola divieto ingressoâ€
Via libera al decreto sicurezza bis, Salvini: â€œHabemus decretumâ€
Oral semaglutide demonstrated cardiovascular safety in people with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease or high cardiovascular risk in PIONEER 6 trial

- The main results from PIONEER 6 were presented today at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 79th Scientific Sessions and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)1,2. Oral semaglutide is an investigational glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue in a pill. 

The MACE results were driven by the individual components of cardiovascular death [15 (0.9%) events with oral semaglutide vs 30 (1.9%) events with placebo, HR 0.49, p=0.03] and non-fatal strokes [12 (0.8%) events with oral semaglutide vs 16 (1.0%) events with placebo, HR 0.74, non-significant]. The number of non-fatal myocardial infarctions with oral semaglutide was not significantly different than placebo [37 (2.3%) events with oral semaglutide vs 31 (1.9%) events with placebo, HR 1.18, non-significant]. Among the secondary endpoints, the number of all-cause deaths was significantly lower in people treated with oral semaglutide compared with placebo [23 (1.4%) events vs 45 (2.8%) events, HR 0.51, p=0.008].

"Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of disability and death in people with type 2 diabetes," said Dr Mansoor Husain, PIONEER 6 investigator and lead author for the NEJM publication of PIONEER 6 and director of the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research and Toronto General Hospital Research Institute, Canada. "The PIONEER 6 trial demonstrates that oral semaglutide does not increase the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events while providing further evidence for the overall cardiovascular profile of semaglutide."

The safety profile of oral semaglutide was consistent with that of the GLP-1 receptor agonist class and similar to those seen with subcutaneous semaglutide.

"The results of PIONEER 6 further strengthen the overall clinical evidence for oral semaglutide, building upon the strong clinical data reported throughout the PIONEER clinical trial programme," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk. "We are excited about the potential of oral semaglutide to become the first and only oral GLP-1 treatment for people with type 2 diabetes."  

About PIONEER 6 and the PIONEER clinical trial programmePIONEER 6 was an event-driven, pre-approval cardiovascular outcomes trial for oral semaglutide. It was a randomised, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the cardiovascular safety of oral semaglutide vs placebo when added to standard of care in 3,183 people with type 2 diabetes at high risk of cardiovascular events.

The PIONEER phase 3a clinical development program for oral semaglutide was a global development programme that enrolled 9,543 people with type 2 diabetes across 10 clinical trials.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 43,200 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.comFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

