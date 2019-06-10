Oral semaglutide showed superior reductions in blood sugar vs Jardiance® and non-inferior blood sugar reductions vs Victoza® in adults with type 2 diabetes at 26 weeks

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 giugno

Papa Francesco: "Senza contaminazioni siamo una setta"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Senza contaminazioni siamo una setta"

Casellati alla Fiera Campionaria di Padova: "E' parte della storia del nostro Paese"
Politica

Casellati alla Fiera Campionaria di Padova: "E' parte della storia del nostro Paese"

Mancini (Sorgenia): "Festeggiamo 20 anni tra i giovani"
Culture

Mancini (Sorgenia): "Festeggiamo 20 anni tra i giovani"

Bagno di folla tra i fedeli per Papa Francesco sulla Papa Mobile
Politica

Bagno di folla tra i fedeli per Papa Francesco sulla Papa Mobile

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 10 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 10 giugno

Gay Pride Roma, la venticinquesima edizione, i partecipanti: !I diritti non sono ancora al sicuro"
Politica

Gay Pride Roma, la venticinquesima edizione, i partecipanti: !I diritti non sono...

Procter&Gamble sfila al Roma Pride 2019: "We see equal"
Economia

Procter&Gamble sfila al Roma Pride 2019: "We see equal"

"PiÃ¹ bacini, meno Salvini", cartelli e striscioni contro Salvini e la Lega al Gay Pride di Roma
Politica

"PiÃ¹ bacini, meno Salvini", cartelli e striscioni contro Salvini e la Lega al Gay...

L'addio al nubilato al Roma Pride: "Sposarsi Ã¨ cosi bello che dovrebbero poterlo fare tutti"
Politica

L'addio al nubilato al Roma Pride: "Sposarsi Ã¨ cosi bello che dovrebbero poterlo fare...

Pride Roma, l'autore della Madonna che schiaccia la testa a Salvini: "Chiude i porti, giusto cosÃ¬"
Politica

Pride Roma, l'autore della Madonna che schiaccia la testa a Salvini: "Chiude i porti,...

Napoli, crolla pezzo di cornicione da palazzo: morto negoziante
Cronache

Napoli, crolla pezzo di cornicione da palazzo: morto negoziante

Melania e Chris, coppia di lesbiche aggredita su un bus a Londra
Politica

Melania e Chris, coppia di lesbiche aggredita su un bus a Londra

La famiglia reale al completo sul balcone di Buckingham Palace
Politica

La famiglia reale al completo sul balcone di Buckingham Palace

Roma Pride 2019, un corteo super colorato invade la Capitale
Cronache

Roma Pride 2019, un corteo super colorato invade la Capitale

Un'onda blu attraversa il mondo: Ã¨ Giornata mondiale degli Oceani
Cronache

Un'onda blu attraversa il mondo: Ã¨ Giornata mondiale degli Oceani

Fabrizio Moro in "Figli di nessuno (Amianto)", feat. Anastasio
Spettacoli

Fabrizio Moro in "Figli di nessuno (Amianto)", feat. Anastasio

Gay Pride Roma, Vladimir Luxuria scherza con Salvini: "Lascia le divise ai Village People"
Politica

Gay Pride Roma, Vladimir Luxuria scherza con Salvini: "Lascia le divise ai Village People"

A Giornate Trevi focus su sfide Piano Energia-Clima e transizione
Economia

A Giornate Trevi focus su sfide Piano Energia-Clima e transizione

No Grandi Navi a Venezia, i manifestanti sfilano a bordo delle barche nella Laguna
Politica

No Grandi Navi a Venezia, i manifestanti sfilano a bordo delle barche nella Laguna


Oral semaglutide showed superior reductions in blood sugar vs Jardiance® and non-inferior blood sugar reductions vs Victoza® in adults with type 2 diabetes at 26 weeks

- Secondary data at 52 weeks demonstrated statistically significant blood sugar reductions and statistically significant reduction of body weight vs both Jardiance® and Victoza®

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings presented today from two phase 3a clinical trials evaluated oral semaglutide 14 mg vs Jardiance® (empagliflozin 25 mg) in PIONEER 2 and oral semaglutide 14 mg versus Victoza® (liraglutide 1.8 mg) in PIONEER 4 over 52 weeks in adults with type 2 diabetes. Data from both trials were presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 79th Scientific Sessions. Oral semaglutide is an investigational once-daily glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue in a pill.

In PIONEER 2, oral semaglutide 14 mg demonstrated a superior HbA1c reduction of 1.3% compared to a 0.9% reduction with empagliflozin 25 mg for the primary endpoint at 26 weeks (p<0.0001) and a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c for the secondary endpoint at 52 weeks. Furthermore, for the secondary endpoint, the reduction in body weight with oral semaglutide was similar to empagliflozin with no statistical differences at both 26 and 52 weeks (3.8 kg for oral semaglutide at both 26 and 52 weeks, 3.7 kg and 3.6 kg for empagliflozin, respectively).

In PIONEER 4, for the primary endpoint at 26 weeks, oral semaglutide 14 mg demonstrated a non-inferior reduction in HbA1c vs Victoza® (1.2% vs 1.1%, respectively) and a superior reduction vs placebo (1.2% vs 0.2%, respectively) in adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled on metformin, with or without a sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor. For the secondary endpoint at 52 weeks, oral semaglutide demonstrated statistically significant reductions in HbA1c vs both Victoza® (1.2% vs 0.9%, respectively) and placebo (1.2% vs 0.2%, respectively). For the secondary endpoint of change in body weight, oral semaglutide demonstrated superior reductions compared to both Victoza® and placebo at 26 weeks (4.4 kg for oral semaglutide, 3.1 kg for Victoza® and 0.5 kg for placebo) and statistically significant reductions compared to both at 52 weeks (4.3 kg for oral semaglutide, 3.0 kg for Victoza® and 1.0 kg for placebo).

In PIONEER 2, the most common adverse event for oral semaglutide was nausea, which diminished over time, affecting 20% of people treated with oral semaglutide. The nausea rate for empagliflozin was 2%. The proportion of people who discontinued treatment due to adverse events was 11% for those treated with oral semaglutide compared to 4% for those treated with empagliflozin. 

In PIONEER 4, the most common adverse event for oral semaglutide was nausea, which diminished over time, affecting 20% of people treated with oral semaglutide. For people treated with Victoza® and placebo, 18% and 4%, respectively, experienced nausea. The proportion of people who discontinued treatment due to adverse events was 11% for those treated with oral semaglutide compared to 9% with Victoza® and 4% with placebo.

These results are based on the primary statistical approach known as the treatment policy (TPol) estimand, which was used to assess the effects of oral semaglutide regardless of discontinuation of trial product and/or use of rescue medication.

"Despite their proven safety and efficacy, GLP-1 receptor agonists are underutilised in clinical care" said Ildiko Lingvay, PIONEER 2 and 4 investigator and professor at the Departments of Internal Medicine and Clinical Sciences, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas. "As a treating physician, I'm encouraged by these findings and the potential of investigational oral semaglutide to be the first oral GLP-1 receptor agonist available as a new treatment option for people living with type 2 diabetes."

The following results from PIONEER 2 and 4 were also presented today at the ADA and are based on the secondary statistical approach. The secondary statistical approach is known as the trial product estimand and is used to assess the effect of oral semaglutide, assuming all patients remained on trial product and did not use rescue medication:

PIONEER 2:

PIONEER 4:

About PIONEER 2, PIONEER 4 and the PIONEER clinical trial programmePIONEER 2 was a 52-week, randomised, open-label, active-controlled, parallel-group, multicentre, multinational trial with two arms comparing the efficacy and safety of oral semaglutide 14 mg with empagliflozin 25 mg in people with type 2 diabetes, inadequately controlled on metformin. 822 people were enrolled in PIONEER 2 and randomised 1:1 to receive either oral semaglutide or empagliflozin once daily. The primary endpoint was change in HbA1c from baseline to week 26 and the confirmatory secondary endpoint was change in body weight from baseline to week 26. Additional key secondary endpoints included change in HbA1c and body weight from baseline to week 52.

PIONEER 4 was a 52-week, randomised, double-blinded, double-dummy, active- and placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicentre, multinational trial with three arms comparing the efficacy and safety of oral semaglutide 14 mg compared to Victoza® (1.8 mg liraglutide) or placebo in people with type 2 diabetes, inadequately controlled on metformin with or without an SGLT-2 inhibitor. PIONEER 4 randomised 711 people in a 2:2:1 manner to receive either oral semaglutide, Victoza® or placebo once-daily. The primary endpoint was change from baseline to week 26 in HbA1c. Key secondary endpoints included change in HbA1c and body weight from baseline to week 52.

The PIONEER phase 3a clinical development programme for oral semaglutide is a global development programme that enrolled 9,543 people with type 2 diabetes across 10 clinical trials.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 43,200 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

References

Further information

 


in evidenza
'Nibali rivincerà un Grande Giro Il suo erede? Ciccone. E Aru..'

Riccardo Magrini fa le carte al ciclismo italiano. L'intervista

'Nibali rivincerà un Grande Giro
Il suo erede? Ciccone. E Aru..'

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.