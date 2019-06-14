Disney e Sport Senza Frontiere insieme per una grande festa
Sport

Lo chef Niko Sinisgalli nominato ambasciatore di Matera 2019
Culture

Nba, Toronto campione. Il primo titolo vinto fuori dagli Usa
Sport

Vasco infiamma San Siro: 6 date sold out, oltre 350mila persone
Spettacoli

Russia, in mostra ViaggiArte: la creativitÃ  dei giovani italiani
Culture

Vela da pazzi, il Porto Turistico di Roma fa festa con la super regata
Roma

Golfo, petroliere attaccate: Usa mostrano video che accusa Iran
Politica

Metodi molteplici per amplificare arte: il progetto di Mark Fell
Culture

Il nuovo singolo degli Statale 66: ballad dai toni beatlesiani
Spettacoli

Marijuana di lusso, la droga trasportata nell'auto cabrio: arrestato corriere
Roma

Csm, Salvini: â€œE' indegno leggere sui giornali intercettazioni senza rilievo penaleâ€
Politica

Csm, quando Cossiga dava a Palamara del "tonno" in diretta tv
Cronache

Sea Watch verso Lampedusa, Salvini: â€œMi domando perchÃ© in Procura non abbiano confermato sequestroâ€
Politica

De Angelis, Banco BPM:"Nuove tecnologie e retail: il giusto compromesso"
Economia

Meloni a Sassari: "Serve amministrazione capace di una visione, non solo gestione del quotidiano"
Politica

Procedura UE, Di Maio: "Saremo responsabili, non fessi"
Politica

Fiera di Roma punta all'Africa e allo Spazio
Economia

Passaggi Festival, Belfiori (direttore): "Per la prima volta aprimao alla narrativa"
Politica

Lettera UE, Conte scherza con i giornalisti: "Se mi bloccate questa lettera non parte mai"
Politica

Presentata la mostra URP 'Animali, conoscerli meglio' della Regione Piemonte
Politica

Osborne+Co Receives Masterplan Approval on Ambitious £400M Belfast Placemaking Project

- It is set to revive Belfast by linking the city centre with wider East Belfast, repopulating the city and becoming a new eco-system for the city's creative/tech business economy. Through office space for c.  8000 jobs, c. 675 apartments, a hotel, cultural and leisure facilities, River Lagan bridge improvements and creative work spaces it reimagines the former industrial site as a new thriving hub of Belfast. It is one of the most complex placemaking projects in the world, coming at this critical time against the backdrop of BREXIT, no power sharing executive and a community that has been historically divided. Its vision is to deliver a world-class waterfront locale and regeneration for the city that puts Belfast and its people on a global stage.   

Conor Osborne, Director of Osborne+Co commented: "The Waterside has the potential to make a profound difference to Belfast. We see it as a tool to help drive workplace and cultural evolution in Belfast. This approval sends out a powerful signal that Belfast is open for business and ready to succeed on a global scale." The project is being overseen by Placemaking visionary and Osborne+Co Chairman, Chris Kane who previously led the development of BBC's £2BN property strategy and estate transformation. Flan McNamara, former Project Director on the £2BN London Bridge Quarter (& The Shard) is Construction Director.

Privately owned, the founding directors of Osborne+Co have delivered more than 20m Sq Ft of developments across four continents worth £2.5BN to date. A truly global player, the company is currently working on 15 projects in seven countries but The Waterside is the most ambitious in the company's history. Driving the vanguard of change in the global real estate sector, Osborne+Co's vision is to deliver best in class developments with a specific focus on the end user client, which may be a city such as Belfast and its people, or the biggest multinationals in the world. This built-to-suit disruptive approach sees them working hand-in-hand in delivering the global property requirements to multinationals such as HSBC, Nestle, Santander, Citi Group and Standard Chartered.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901849/Osborne_Co_Waterside_Belfast.jpg


