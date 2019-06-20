OxThera Initiates Extension Part of a Phase 3 Study of Oxabact in Primary Hyperoxaluria

Elettronica, responsabilitÃ  sociale tra innovazione e talent war
Economia

Elettronica, responsabilitÃ  sociale tra innovazione e talent war

Pride SodaStream, ecco la nuova campagna
Altro

Pride SodaStream, ecco la nuova campagna

Ue, il governo invia lettera a Juncker, Tusk e Stati membri
Politica

Ue, il governo invia lettera a Juncker, Tusk e Stati membri

Discarica abusiva in Piemonte, sequestrate tonnellate di rifiuti
Cronache

Discarica abusiva in Piemonte, sequestrate tonnellate di rifiuti

Crolla una palazzina a Gorizia, era abitata da tre persone
Cronache

Crolla una palazzina a Gorizia, era abitata da tre persone

Ed Sheeran incanta Milano e conquista San Siro
Spettacoli

Ed Sheeran incanta Milano e conquista San Siro

Juventus, Sarri si presenta: â€œE' la societÃ  attualmente piÃ¹ importante d'Italiaâ€
Politica

Juventus, Sarri si presenta: â€œE' la societÃ  attualmente piÃ¹ importante d'Italiaâ€

Juventus, Sarri si presenta: â€œE' il coronamento di una carriera lunghissimaâ€
Politica

Juventus, Sarri si presenta: â€œE' il coronamento di una carriera lunghissimaâ€

La ceramica contemporanea: due mostre per l'estate di ICA Milano
Culture

La ceramica contemporanea: due mostre per l'estate di ICA Milano

Blitz dei carabinieri contro il clan Di Lauro, 13 arresti
Politica

Blitz dei carabinieri contro il clan Di Lauro, 13 arresti

Crollo di una palazzina a Gorizia, trovati due corpi sotto le macerie
Politica

Crollo di una palazzina a Gorizia, trovati due corpi sotto le macerie

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 giugno

Governo, Bonafede: "Nessun polverone, abbiamo sempre trovato le soluzioni migliori"
Politica

Governo, Bonafede: "Nessun polverone, abbiamo sempre trovato le soluzioni migliori"

Randazzo (Mediolanum): "Blockchain: per essere ancor piÃ¹ trasparenti"
Economia

Randazzo (Mediolanum): "Blockchain: per essere ancor piÃ¹ trasparenti"

Abet (Pirelli): "Raccontiamo la marca per interessare il grande pubblico"
Economia

Abet (Pirelli): "Raccontiamo la marca per interessare il grande pubblico"

Ferrari (Eni): "Tecnologia per migliorare esperienza degli utenti su Eni.com"
Economia

Ferrari (Eni): "Tecnologia per migliorare esperienza degli utenti su Eni.com"

I Ministri lasciano Palazzo Chigi al termine del Cdm
Politica

I Ministri lasciano Palazzo Chigi al termine del Cdm

Ue, Patuanelli (M5s): "Con la schiena dritta alle trattative"
Politica

Ue, Patuanelli (M5s): "Con la schiena dritta alle trattative"

CalabrÃ², Pirelli:"Relazioni positive tra il fare impresa e il fare cultura"
Culture

CalabrÃ², Pirelli:"Relazioni positive tra il fare impresa e il fare cultura"

Tronchetti Provera,Pirelli:"Umanesimo Industriale:cultura,impresa e memoria"
Culture

Tronchetti Provera,Pirelli:"Umanesimo Industriale:cultura,impresa e memoria"


OxThera Initiates Extension Part of a Phase 3 Study of Oxabact in Primary Hyperoxaluria

- Primary Hyperoxaluria is a rare autosomal recessive disorder leading to markedly elevated levels of endogenous oxalate in plasma and urine. High levels of oxalate cause kidney damage, including crystallization of oxalate in tissues and in the kidney. If left untreated, the disease can cause kidney failure and premature death.

"We are confident that our drug candidate Oxabact® has potential to provide clinical benefit for patients with this devastating disease, and are delighted to announce that the enrolment to the ongoing Phase 3 study is approaching completion", says Matthew Gantz, CEO of OxThera.

The placebo-controlled Phase 3 study, OC5-DB-02, is conducted at 10 clinical sites in Europe and US and will enroll a total of 22 patients. Last patient is expected to enroll during 2019.

Oxabact® is an oral drug candidate composed of highly concentrated freeze-dried live bacteria (Oxalobacter formigenes), administered in capsules. The product is designed for delivery to the small intestine, and the ongoing Phase 3 study is aiming to confirm its ability to improve secretion of oxalate from plasma to the gut, where oxalate is broken down by the microbiome.

OxThera holds proprietary rights to pharmaceutical preparations of enzymes and bacteria and their use for treatment of Hyperoxaluria. Oxabact® holds orphan drug designations in the EU and the US for the treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria.

About OxThera

OxThera AB is a Swedish biotech company developing a new treatment for primary hyperoxaluria - a rare genetic and devastating disease with fatal outcomes. Currently pharmaceutical treatment is not available and median age of death is 30. A phase 3 study of Oxthera's drug candidate Oxabact® is ongoing, and an application for registration is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2021. Oxabact® has received orphan drug status in the US and the EU.

For further information, please contact:

Matthew Gantz, CEOPhone: +1-484-6803001E-mail: matthew.gantz@oxthera.com

 


in evidenza
Ed Sheeran incanta San Siro Il pubblico più vasto del 2019

Costume

Ed Sheeran incanta San Siro
Il pubblico più vasto del 2019

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.