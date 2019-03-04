Ozempic® Superior in Lowering Blood Sugar and Weight Vs Placebo, Both in Combination with SGLT-2 Inhibitors

Tav, Zingaretti: no stop, sarebbe criminale perdere risorse
Politica

Tav, Zingaretti: no stop, sarebbe criminale perdere risorse

Al via "Vivi con il cuore", campagna prevenzione infarto donne
Cronache

Al via "Vivi con il cuore", campagna prevenzione infarto donne

Vaticano, la famiglia Orlandi al Vaticano: "Aprite quella tomba"
Cronache

Vaticano, la famiglia Orlandi al Vaticano: "Aprite quella tomba"

Investimenti Esg come volano per sviluppo e crescita
Economia

Investimenti Esg come volano per sviluppo e crescita

Jerusalmi: "Visita di Tria segnala attenzione del Governo verso la Borsa"
Economia

Jerusalmi: "Visita di Tria segnala attenzione del Governo verso la Borsa"

Giovanni Scifoni: "Vi racconto come Ã¨ nata la serie sui santi"
Spettacoli

Giovanni Scifoni: "Vi racconto come Ã¨ nata la serie sui santi"

Giovanni Scifoni a teatro: "Il sesso? Dio Ã¨ contento quando godo"
Spettacoli

Giovanni Scifoni a teatro: "Il sesso? Dio Ã¨ contento quando godo"

Tav, Salvini: "Vedo punto di incontro, Governo non rischia"
Politica

Tav, Salvini: "Vedo punto di incontro, Governo non rischia"

Legittima difesa, Salvini: "Entro marzo sara' legge"
Politica

Legittima difesa, Salvini: "Entro marzo sara' legge"

Indonesia, coppie non sposate frustate in pubblico
Politica

Indonesia, coppie non sposate frustate in pubblico

Salone Ginevra, l'elettrica Jaguar i-Pace Ã¨ l'Auto dell Anno 2019
Economia

Salone Ginevra, l'elettrica Jaguar i-Pace Ã¨ l'Auto dell Anno 2019

Arresto Di Lauro, Del Monaco (Com. prov. carabinieri): "Duro colpo a clan, ma camorra non debellata"
Politica

Arresto Di Lauro, Del Monaco (Com. prov. carabinieri): "Duro colpo a clan, ma camorra...

Car of the Year 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
Motori

Car of the Year 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Zingaretti: â€œIn Italia si Ã¨ riaperta una nuova stagioneâ€
Politica

Zingaretti: â€œIn Italia si Ã¨ riaperta una nuova stagioneâ€

"C'era una volta la sinistra": il trailer
Politica

"C'era una volta la sinistra": il trailer

Esce "LunedÃ¬", cortometraggio di Salmo con Alessandro Borghi
Spettacoli

Esce "LunedÃ¬", cortometraggio di Salmo con Alessandro Borghi

Tutti vogliono un selfie con Salvini, anche i turisti giapponesi
Politica

Tutti vogliono un selfie con Salvini, anche i turisti giapponesi

Calipari, Conte a commemorazione per 14esimo anniversario della morte
Politica

Calipari, Conte a commemorazione per 14esimo anniversario della morte

Tav, Zingaretti incontra Chiamparino: â€œStop a incertezze che piegano il Paeseâ€
Politica

Tav, Zingaretti incontra Chiamparino: â€œStop a incertezze che piegano il Paeseâ€

Pd, Veltroni: io non devo tornare perchÃ© non sono mai andato via
Politica

Pd, Veltroni: io non devo tornare perchÃ© non sono mai andato via


Ozempic® Superior in Lowering Blood Sugar and Weight Vs Placebo, Both in Combination with SGLT-2 Inhibitors

- Novo Nordisk today announced publication of results from the SUSTAIN 9 Phase 3b trial in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. The objective of this 30 week trial was to assess the efficacy and safety of Ozempic® (semaglutide) 1.0 mg when added to SGLT-2 inhibitor (SGLT-2i) therapy.1 In SUSTAIN 9, adults with type 2 diabetes were randomised to receive once-weekly semaglutide or placebo in addition to an SGLT-2i, either as monotherapy or in combination with metformin or sulfonylurea.1

The trial met its primary endpoint, with Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 1.0 mg demonstrating a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA1c of 1.5% vs 0.1% with placebo, both in combination with SGLT2-i treatment, from an overall mean baseline of 8.0%.1 Additional findings of a secondary endpoint showed that Ozempic® 1.0 mg demonstrated a statistically significant and superior reduction in body weight of 4.7 kg vs 0.9 kg with placebo, from an overall mean baseline of 91.7 kg.1 

"Despite current treatment, almost 50% of people with type 2 diabetes are still living with uncontrolled blood sugar," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk. "The results from SUSTAIN 9 demonstrated that Ozempic® in combination with an SGLT-2 inhibitor is effective in lowering blood sugar and reducing body weight. These data further reinforce the results from across the SUSTAIN clinical development programme and the benefits of Ozempic® that clinicians from many countries are already seeing in their day-to-day practices."

Within the study, a statistically significant greater proportion of people treated with Ozempic® 1.0 mg vs placebo (both in combination with an SGLT-2i) achieved the American Diabetes Association (ADA) HbA1C target of <7% (<53 mmol/mol), with 78.7% vs 18.7%, respectively.1 A statistically significant greater proportion also met the more stringent American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) HbA1C target of ≤6.5% (≤48 mmol/mol) with Ozempic® 1.0 mg vs placebo (both in combination with an SGLT-2i), with 56.1% vs 3.9% respectively.1

In SUSTAIN 9, the safety profile of Ozempic® 1.0 mg in combination with SGLT-2i therapy was consistent with the overall SUSTAIN clinical trial programme. The most common adverse event (AE) for Ozempic® was nausea. Gastrointestinal AEs were reported in 37.3% and 13.2% of people treated with Ozempic® 1.0 mg and placebo, respectively. Serious AEs occurred in 4.7% and 4.0% of people, respectively. Severe or blood glucose-confirmed hypoglycaemic events were reported in 4 people treated with Ozempic® 1.0 mg (2.7%) vs 0 people with placebo.1

About Ozempic®   

Ozempic® (semaglutide) is a once-weekly analogue of human glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.2,3 Ozempic® was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on 5 December 2017, by Health Canada on 4 January 2018, by the European Commission on 8 February 2018, by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on 23 March 2018, by Swissmedic on 2 July 2018, and by the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency on 6 August 2018.4-9

About SUSTAIN 9   

SUSTAIN 9 is a double-blind, randomised, parallel-group Phase 3b trial, which included 302 adults with type 2 diabetes, conducted across six countries. Adults with type 2 diabetes and HbA1c 7.0-10.0%, with ≥90 days' treatment of an SGLT-2i, either as monotherapy or in combination with either metformin (71.5%) or sulfonylurea (12.9%), were randomised 1:1 to receive once-weekly Ozempic®(semaglutide) injection 1.0 mg, or a volume-matched placebo for 30 weeks. The primary outcome was change in HbA1c from baseline at Week 30. The primary and confirmatory analyses were based on Multiple Imputation (MI) followed by ANCOVA.1

About the SUSTAIN clinical trial programme   

The SUSTAIN clinical development programme for Ozempic® comprises 10 Phase 3 global clinical trials, including a cardiovascular outcomes trial, which included people with type 2 diabetes and high cardiovascular risk. The programme involved more than 8,700 adults with type 2 diabetes in total (includes people from SUSTAIN 1-7 and 9).

About Novo Nordisk    

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 43,200 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, FacebookTwitterLinkedInYouTube.

Further information   

Media:   

Mette Kruse Danielsen, +45 4442 3883, mkd@novonordisk.com Ken Inchausti (US), +1 609 786 8316, kiau@novonordisk.com

Investors:          

Peter Hugreffe Ankersen, +45 3075 9085, phak@novonordisk.com Anders Mikkelsen, +45 3079 4461, armk@novonordisk.com Valdemar Borum Svarrer, +45 3079 0301, jvls@novonordisk.com  Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk, +45 3075 2253, arnd@novonordisk.com 

References   


in evidenza
Prodigy choc, è morto Keith Flint Aveva 49 anni. "Si è suicidato"

Spettacoli

Prodigy choc, è morto Keith Flint
Aveva 49 anni. "Si è suicidato"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.