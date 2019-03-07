Code Your future, fondatore: a Roma per grande potenziale Italia
PA Appoints Michael Grenham as Managing Director, Racing and Sports Betting

- Previously Head of Business Development within PA's Racing and Betting operation, Michael will be responsible for delivering the ongoing growth of the business. In addition to building on relationships with existing partners, Michael will develop new business opportunities and lead work to broaden PA's portfolio of products and services for the betting market.

Under his leadership, PA this month launched 'Bet Engage', a feed of ready-to-publish sporting predictions for betting sites and social media channels, at ICE London.

Michael takes up his new role with immediate effect, reporting to Andrew Dowsett, Chief Operating Officer of parent company, the PA Group. He will be based in PA's offices in Howden, Yorkshire.

Michael joined PA in May 2018 from William Hill where he held several senior roles and oversaw the development of new betting products and services, including an industry-leading online betting channel and successful sportsbooks for the US market.

Andrew Dowsett, Chief Operating Officer at the PA Group, said:

"Michael brings to the role a wealth of experience across online betting, operations and broadcast. His 20 years' experience in the betting industry will be critical as PA looks to enhance its rapidly growing racing services and develop new sports products for the betting market."

Michael Grenham, Managing Director, PA Racing and Betting, said:

"PA's Racing and Betting operation has built a reputation for excellence over many decades. In recent years the business has increased the number of rights holders it works with and expanded its betting data operation. I look forward to continuing to work with the team and wider market as PA enters a new phase of growth."

Michael's promotion follows news that Jim Donnelley, Director of Racing and Betting at PA, will retire at the end of 2019. Michael and Jim will continue to work alongside each other for the remainder of the year.

About PA

PA is a leading supplier to the racing and betting industry, having provided content to the market for over 60 years as the national news agency for the UK and Ireland. Our Racing and Betting team provides a range of products including live data, editorial content, form guides, images and infographics, as well as hosted solutions and statistics from the last 100 years. PA prides itself on its accuracy and breadth of coverage, making it the most comprehensive supplier of international horse racing, greyhound and sports betting content.

PA is part of the PA Group of specialist media companies. PA Group has 26 shareholders, made up mainly of UK national and regional newspaper publishers. The largest shareholders include DMGT plc, News UK plc, Reach plc and UBM plc.


