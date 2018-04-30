Alpi svizzere, morti quattro alpinisti dopo notte a quota 3.200
Cronache

Kabul, la strage dei giornalisti: un ricordo di Shah Marai
Politica

Migranti, la marcia di solidarietÃ  da Ventimiglia a Calais
Politica

UniversitÃ  italiane insegnano imprenditorialitÃ , come negli USA
Economia

Lega stravince in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Salvini saluta M5S
Politica

Matano al cinema nella black comedy romantica "Tonno spiaggiato"
Spettacoli

Di Maio: ultima cosa che volevamo era contratto di governo con Pd
Politica

Svolta di Cattolica Assicurazioni: apertura ai Soci di capitale
Economia

Il riposo del polpo all'Acquario, si prepara per andare a dormire nella sua anfora
Politica

Il neo governatore Fedriga brinda al bar col sindaco di Trieste
Politica

Elezioni in Friuli, festa per il neo governatore Fedriga in piazza a Trieste
Politica

Immagini e idee sull'utopia: una mostra fotografica a Modena
Culture

Elezioni in Friuli, Fedriga: "Non si faccia governo a tutti i costi, ma che cambi il paese"
Politica

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 1 maggio
Cronache

Cena per la stampa della Casa Bianca, la corrosiva Michelle Wolff
Politica

Divertente scambio di "maglie" tra Fazio ed Eusebio di Francesco
Sport

In Egitto il festival aereo tra le piramidi di Giza
Politica

Elezioni Friuli, il racconto della due giorni elettorale in 2 minuti
Politica

Di Maio chiude al contratto di Governo ed evoca nuove elezioni, il discorso in 100 secondi
Politica

Lecco, barbiere taglia i capelli bendato (e diventa una star)
Milano

Palatial Beachfront Villa In Marbella, Favoured Retreat Of Pablo Picasso, To Be Sold At Auction Without Reserve Via Concierge Auctions

- Inspired by Renaissance architecture, the villa offers the ideal home for entertaining. A grand foyer, complete with marble columns and moulded ceilings, leads to the modern kitchen, reception rooms including a formal dining room seating 20, indoor pool with sauna, bar, party room, home office and five luxuriously appointed bedroom suites. All four floors are serviced by a lift, including the roof terrace with kitchen, dining area, bbq and hot tub, offering spectacular views. Additional outdoor areas include exotically landscaped gardens and a raised beach terrace, a rare feature for properties in the area with direct, private access to the beach. Two guest houses offer a further three bedrooms and three bathrooms and there is additional staff accommodation. Underground car parking for up to six cars is available.

Puerto Banús is one of the most famous marinas in Europe and is home to a wide selection of restaurants, hotels and boutiques. Marbella is reached in 15 minutes by road and Malaga Airport, offering international flights, in 40 minutes.

"Beachfront properties are rare in this sought-after area of Southern Spain and beachfront villas offering this level of luxury living even more so," stated Charlie Smith, European advisor for Concierge Auctions. "El Martinete is truly unique. The buyer of the villa will not just be purchasing one of the region's most prestigious properties, but also a one-of-kind piece of art, in the unusual feature of the swimming pool, signed by Pablo Picasso himself."

The property is open for preview daily, from 1pm to 4pm, or by appointment. To book an appointment or to register to participate in the sale, visit www.conciergeauctions.com.

Contact: Alice Laceyalice@relevanceinternational.com+442038688700

