18 marzo 2019- 15:23 PANTTERFLY Uses the Iris Flower to Denote Royal Elegance and Fashion in Its New Collection, Exploring the Subtle Allure of Oriental Women

- In Greek mythology, the iris is the personification and goddess of the rainbow. PANTTERFLY, an iconic fashion brand embodying romance, elegance and the power of women, selected the iris as the theme of the new collection with the aim of showcasing the glorious life of Jacqueline du Pré. The brightly colored iris detailing, crafted by the designers and blended with exquisite oriental hand embroidery, was brought to life in the fabrics created by leading European designers. The vivid and sharp silhouettes of every petal emanate strong, positive feelings about the beauty of life.

In addition to capitalizing on romantic associations that one has when observing the flower, the designers also used the iris to showcase the comfort and delicacy of the fabrics. The premium fabrics curated by designers for Chanel's and Dior's Haute Couture collections, as well as other luxury fashion brands, adorned with dazzling Swarovski crystals and the charming iris element, in combination with the dyapiag technique, exquisite craft and a feel that is soft to the touch, helped infuse an artistic appeal into the attire.

Since its inception in 2012, PANTTERFLY has received a substantial amount of attention, while, over the past seven years, evolving into an established high-end fashion brand. PANTTERFLY founder Pan Rong, who graduated from Istituto Marangoni in Italy, realized that she had a fashion sense as far back as she can remember. She said, "For fashion to be authentic, it must be timeless and imbued with an aesthetic charm." She incorporates the classic elements she loves into her masterpieces and innovates them with high quality fabrics, Asian-themed silhouettes and exquisite craft in a mission to reflect the nobility, elegance, intellectual brilliance and subtle femininity of women.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837145/PANTTERFLY.jpg