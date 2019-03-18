PANTTERFLY Uses the Iris Flower to Denote Royal Elegance and Fashion in Its New Collection, Exploring the Subtle Allure of Oriental Women

Minaccia di buttarsi dal ponte, la poliziotta lo salva al volo
Cronache

Minaccia di buttarsi dal ponte, la poliziotta lo salva al volo

Sparatoria Utrecht, caccia a Gokman Tanis, 37enne nato in Turchia
Politica

Sparatoria Utrecht, caccia a Gokman Tanis, 37enne nato in Turchia

Edo canta "Noi gli Eroi". Roberta Giarrusso: trasmette entusiasmo
Spettacoli

Edo canta "Noi gli Eroi". Roberta Giarrusso: trasmette entusiasmo

I 50 anni di Nenette, orango star del Jardin de Plantes di Parigi
Politica

I 50 anni di Nenette, orango star del Jardin de Plantes di Parigi

Mattarella: senza corpi intermedi Italia piÃ¹ fragile
Cronache

Mattarella: senza corpi intermedi Italia piÃ¹ fragile

Olanda, spara su passeggeri di un tram a Utrecht: almeno un morto
Politica

Olanda, spara su passeggeri di un tram a Utrecht: almeno un morto

Infografica - Flat tax, il cavallo di battaglia della Lega
Politica

Infografica - Flat tax, il cavallo di battaglia della Lega

Sopralluogo di Conte, Toninelli e Chiamparino sul tratto interrotto della Asti-Cuneo
Politica

Sopralluogo di Conte, Toninelli e Chiamparino sul tratto interrotto della Asti-Cuneo

Operazione contro la 'ndrangheta a Torino: 17 arresti
Cronache

Operazione contro la 'ndrangheta a Torino: 17 arresti

Flat Tax, Salvini: â€œDi Maio critica? Ha firmato anche lui il contratto di Governoâ€
Politica

Flat Tax, Salvini: â€œDi Maio critica? Ha firmato anche lui il contratto di Governoâ€

Flat tax,Â Salvini: â€œLe coperture ci sono, spero nessuno faccia resistenzaâ€
Politica

Flat tax,Â Salvini: â€œLe coperture ci sono, spero nessuno faccia resistenzaâ€

Il ciclone Idai devasta il Mozambico, le immagini del drone
Politica

Il ciclone Idai devasta il Mozambico, le immagini del drone

Cosmoprof, dal Salento progetti di sostenibilitÃ  e per l'ambiente
Cronache

Cosmoprof, dal Salento progetti di sostenibilitÃ  e per l'ambiente

Strage Christchurch, la Nuova Zelanda ripensa la legge sulle armi
Politica

Strage Christchurch, la Nuova Zelanda ripensa la legge sulle armi

Flat tax, Tria: "Nessuna stima dal Mef, cifre prive di fondamento"
Politica

Flat tax, Tria: "Nessuna stima dal Mef, cifre prive di fondamento"

Tria contestato al suo arrivo all'Agenzia delle entrate
Politica

Tria contestato al suo arrivo all'Agenzia delle entrate

Zingaretti: no correnti, Pd cambi tutto e non sia partito dell'io
Politica

Zingaretti: no correnti, Pd cambi tutto e non sia partito dell'io

Roma, successo per l'installazione sui migranti "Corpi estranei"
Cronache

Roma, successo per l'installazione sui migranti "Corpi estranei"

Attentato Nuova Zelanda, l'haka maori davanti alla moschea della strage a Christchurch
Politica

Attentato Nuova Zelanda, l'haka maori davanti alla moschea della strage a Christchurch

5g, ministro Esteri cinese Yi: "Dati non sicuri? Attacchi infondati per motivi politici" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

5g, ministro Esteri cinese Yi: "Dati non sicuri? Attacchi infondati per motivi...


PANTTERFLY Uses the Iris Flower to Denote Royal Elegance and Fashion in Its New Collection, Exploring the Subtle Allure of Oriental Women

- In Greek mythology, the iris is the personification and goddess of the rainbow. PANTTERFLY, an iconic fashion brand embodying romance, elegance and the power of women, selected the iris as the theme of the new collection with the aim of showcasing the glorious life of Jacqueline du Pré. The brightly colored iris detailing, crafted by the designers and blended with exquisite oriental hand embroidery, was brought to life in the fabrics created by leading European designers. The vivid and sharp silhouettes of every petal emanate strong, positive feelings about the beauty of life.

In addition to capitalizing on romantic associations that one has when observing the flower, the designers also used the iris to showcase the comfort and delicacy of the fabrics. The premium fabrics curated by designers for Chanel's and Dior's Haute Couture collections, as well as other luxury fashion brands, adorned with dazzling Swarovski crystals and the charming iris element, in combination with the dyapiag technique, exquisite craft and a feel that is soft to the touch, helped infuse an artistic appeal into the attire.

Since its inception in 2012, PANTTERFLY has received a substantial amount of attention, while, over the past seven years, evolving into an established high-end fashion brand. PANTTERFLY founder Pan Rong, who graduated from Istituto Marangoni in Italy, realized that she had a fashion sense as far back as she can remember. She said, "For fashion to be authentic, it must be timeless and imbued with an aesthetic charm." She incorporates the classic elements she loves into her masterpieces and innovates them with high quality fabrics, Asian-themed silhouettes and exquisite craft in a mission to reflect the nobility, elegance, intellectual brilliance and subtle femininity of women.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837145/PANTTERFLY.jpg


in evidenza
Procedimento disciplinare vs CR7 Uefa, ora Ronaldo rischia davvero

Bufera Juventus-Atletico Madrid

Procedimento disciplinare vs CR7
Uefa, ora Ronaldo rischia davvero

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.