Parcel Perform expands into Europe with global brand refresh and new logistics intelligence features; partners with Coureon Logistics to offer end-to-end e-commerce logistics

- - Partnership with Coureon Logistics offers end-to-end e-commerce logistics from multi-carrier parcel booking to multi-carrier parcel tracking

- Global brand refresh of Parcel Perform along with new logistics intelligence feature introduced

BERLIN, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel Perform, the leading carrier-independent parcel tracking SaaS platform covering 600 logistics carriers worldwide, today announced its expansion into Europe with its new office in Germany. The new European team will focus on working with Parcel Perform's existing customers in Europe and further grow Parcel Perform's customer base in the European e-commerce markets. At the same time, Parcel Perform will partner with Coureon Logistics, a digital logistics provider for national and international shipping, to offer end-to-end multi-carrier logistics from parcel booking to parcel tracking for e-commerce retailers in Europe.

  

"We look forward to expanding our success into Europe. The e-commerce market in Europe is particularly exciting for us with e-commerce retail sales growing at an average of 12% per year[1]. However, Europe remains an extremely complex continent from a supply chain perspective with a multitude of logistics players across all markets," says Dr. Arne Jeroschewski, Founder and CEO of Parcel Perform.

"Our proven Parcel Perform platform aggregates and standardizes logistics data, allowing e-commerce businesses to track, analyze and predict parcel movements, enabling companies to make sense of their logistics data and better manage their operations. The market for customer experience, personalisation and tech-enabled logistics management is ripe for growth and we are well-positioned to help companies grow in this area."

Parcel Perform's expansion into Europe comes on the heels of momentum for the company as it introduces a global brand refresh along with new logistics intelligence features on its platform. New features include enhanced real time reporting to analyze logistics performance and an improved dashboard with more detailed insights and intuitive overview of parcel statuses. This enables e-commerce businesses to improve customer experience, reduce customer service costs and optimize logistics performance.

"With over 600 logistics carriers integrated on Parcel Perform and thousands of customers worldwide, we have seen how parcel tracking data -- when standardized and analyzed -- can help e-commerce retailers grow. Our customers have seen at least 10% increase in revenue through upselling and increased touchpoints, 30% reduction in customer service costs and a 10% reduction in last mile costs by using Parcel Perform," added Dana von der Heide, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Parcel Perform. "We are excited to bring our platform to more customers in Europe and offer a tool to improve the overall e-commerce experience for end consumers."

About Parcel Perform

Parcel Perform is the leading carrier-independent parcel tracking software platform for e-commerce merchants covering 600 logistics carriers worldwide. Established in 2016, Parcel Perform offers the most comprehensive parcel tracking data for e-commerce businesses to track, analyze and optimize their e-commerce delivery experience. Parcel Perform is based in Singapore, Vietnam, and Germany and serves thousands of customers globally.

In addition to its core B2B business, the company also offers a tracking service for end-consumers called Parcel Monitor (www.parcelmonitor.com). Accessible to the general public, users can subscribe to delivery updates, see results in multiple languages and save their parcels for future reference.

For more information, visit www.parcelperform.com

About Coureon

Coureon offers a unique multi-carrier management platform, allowing e-commerce retailers and logistics companies to seamlessly orchestrate multiple providers in their supply chains. By providing the right technology platform coupled with an extensive delivery network in Europe, Coureon enables faster transit times and competitive rates. Coureon is a brand of UBsend with offices across five European countries.

For more information, visit www.coureon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895545/Parcel_perform_pic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895546/parcel_perform_infographic.jpg


