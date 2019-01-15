Brexit fa paura: discendenti di ebrei chiedono passaporto tedesco
Politica

Vita sulla Luna, germogliano semi di cotone della missione cinese
Scienza e tecnologia

Matera raccontata dalla sua gente: un film che ascolta i Sassi
Spettacoli

Crozza-Salvini: mi vesto anche da finanziere, anzi meglio di no
Spettacoli

Del Corno: "Fondamentale l'accompagnamento all'esercizio della professione"
Spettacoli

Malin (CheBanca!): "Orgogliosi di sostenere giovani di talento"
Spettacoli

Shoah, ripristinate le pietre di inciampo rubate nel quartiere Monti a Roma
Politica

Frosini (Conservatorio): "La nostra nuova Orchestra Ã¨ una compagine fissa"
Spettacoli

Roghi tossici, 15 arresti e 57 indagati. Presa la banda dei rom ladri d'auto
Roma

Immigrazione clandestina, 3.000 euro a tratta: 14 fermi a Palermo
Cronache

L'ultima stagione de Il Trono di Spade, svelata la data d'uscita
Spettacoli

Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: ''Analisi costi benefici affidata ad UniversitÃ . Vorrei Bocconi come Expo''
Politica

Olimpiadi invernali, Zaia: ''Governo non ci ha mai abbandonato''
Politica

Smantellata la banda che gestiva lo spaccio di marijuana a Bronte
Cronache

Caos nei cieli in Germania: 570 voli cancellati per sciopero
Politica

Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte accolto in Niger
Politica

Fontana di Trevi, Don Benoni (Caritas): "Telefonata con Raggi? E' stata molto cordiale"
Politica

Fontana di Trevi, Don Benoni (Caritas): "C'Ã¨ stato un malinteso, ho chiarito con la Raggi"
Politica

Discarica abusiva a Napoli: 20 tonnellate di rifiuti speciali
Cronache

Tuc, startup italiana connette e personalizza l'auto del futuro
Scienza e tecnologia

Parkopedia's Parking Services Extended to Include C-Class, E-Class, S-Class

- Parkopedia, the world's leading parking services provider, announced today that its comprehensive suite of parking services has been extended to include the complete range of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars. The parking service is now available in all head units as part of the Mercedes COMAND Online Navigation system or can be purchased as an additional service to the Navigation system in Europe and North America.  

Parkopedia is providing drivers with a premium parking service in both Europe and North America; which includes detailed information on parking garages and street parking with detailed restriction information; as well as dynamic space availability. Drivers will also be able to book and pay for parking using their Mercedes-Benz user accounts.

In addition to providing the service to new Mercedes-Benz cars, Parkopedia's parking service will be made available in legacy vehicles that have been on the road for up to 3 years. In addition to launching in passenger cars, the Parkopedia service will also be available via the Mercedes.me app.

Commenting on the announcement, Parkopedia's COO Hans Puvogel said, "Parkopedia has been supplying both off-street and on-street data to certain Mercedes-Benz Car models, and this extension, which includes the complete range of Mercedes cars, reflects our superior quality and our continuous effort to develop the best possible parking solution for Mercedes drivers. To be the supplier to Mercedes-Benz Cars, whose claim is 'The best or nothing', is a real honour."

The announcement was made at the Detroit Motor Show (NAIAS), January 2019.

Notes to editors: 

Parkopedia is the world's leading parking service provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Audi, Apple, BMW, Coyote, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and many others.

The service allows drivers to find the closest, cheapest or available parking to their destination, pay for it and navigate directly to the parking space.

More Information: Christina Onesirosan Martinez MBA MCIM Marketing Director Parkopedia T: + 44-(0)7980-058760 E: christina@parkopedia.comW: www.parkopedia.com


Design, ecco i 9 trend per la casa Lo stile più cool? E' il "rustrial"

Costume

Design, ecco i 9 trend per la casa
Lo stile più cool? E' il "rustrial"

