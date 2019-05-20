Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza
Politica

Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android
Politica

CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta
Economia

SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda
Economia

Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch
Cronache

SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto
Cronache

Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti
Roma

Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet
Spettacoli

SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels
Cronache

Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate elettorali"
Politica

Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"
Politica

Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati
Politica

Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"
Politica

Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€
Politica

Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo ci sarÃ "
Politica

Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€
Politica

Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si legga le normeâ€
Politica

In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti
Politica

Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram
Politica

Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI Giorgia Manghi
Politica

PDS Group Releases Ava Structure

-

A major uncertainty in the appraisal,development and production phases of petroleum reservoirs is the extent to which faults extend, and whether such extensions are likely to generate compartments. Limited by the resolution of geophysical and structural interpretations, all too often, compartments only reveal themselves during production, when mitigation actions are uneconomic or  technically impossible. To address this, Ava Structure helps geoscientists assess the quality of their structural interpretations, allowing them to explore fault connectivity scenarios and investigate the risk of compartmentalisation and its impact on field development.

Ava Structure takes raw interpretation results as input and uses established geological rules to perform automated analyses to derive probability distributions for the extension of each interpreted fault.  Interactive diagnostics enable geoscientists to focus their interpretation efforts on those faults most likely to impact reservoir compartmentalisation. Once  geologically realistic structural scenarios have been created, geoscientists use Ava Structure's automated post-processing functionality to create optimised inputs for established structural and property modelling workflows.

"Ava Structure results in a set of realistic structural models, each with a plausible set of fault compartments that can be used as base cases and alternatives (e.g. P10, P90) for further scenario-based modelling work," explains Mark Verschuren, a Principal Geologist at PDS Group and Ava Structure Product Owner.

In common with other Ava products, Ava Structure connects to the Petrel[1] E&P software platform via a plug-in, and provides a robust audit trail.  Ava products' web based architecture supports collaboration and peer review.  

"Ava Structure broadens the footprint of our Ava portfolio across the geomodelling landscape.  Our products are starting to provide the framework and automated processing that geoscientists need to undertake multi-scenario structural and property modelling  There is much more to do and I am excited when I look at the roadmap for the next 12 months," Viki O'Connor, Subsurface Director – PDS Group.

To learn more about Ava Structure, visit www.pds.group/ava-structure, or our booth #1145 during the 2019 AAPG ACE.

About PDS

Petrotechnical Data Systems is a leading provider of petrotechnical software solutions to the petroleum industry. For twenty-five years PDS has delivered innovative software technologies, R&D and consulting services to the petroleum industry from technology centres in The Hague, Houston, London, and Sofia.

[1] *Mark of Schlumberger

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889483/Ava_Structure.mp4Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766393/PDS_Group_Logo.jpg

Media Relations Contact:

Laura Roberts, Ava Marketing ManagerPDSmarketing@pds.group+44 (0) 7378244240


