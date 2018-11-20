Penta Security debuts V2G security solution for e-mobility market to secure electric vehicle charging

La street art di Banksy in mostra al Mudec di Milano
Culture

La street art di Banksy in mostra al Mudec di Milano

100 anni Montecitorio, applausi per Fico che ricorda Matteotti
Politica

100 anni Montecitorio, applausi per Fico che ricorda Matteotti

Ivanka Trump ha usato la sua email personale per affari governo
Politica

Ivanka Trump ha usato la sua email personale per affari governo

Progetto Donne e Futuro, l'idea per valorizzare talenti femminili
Cronache

Progetto Donne e Futuro, l'idea per valorizzare talenti femminili

A Chicago un uomo spara e uccide tre persone in un ospedale
Politica

A Chicago un uomo spara e uccide tre persone in un ospedale

Sequestrata la nave Aquarius per "traffico rifiuti", indagata Msf
Cronache

Sequestrata la nave Aquarius per "traffico rifiuti", indagata Msf

A Roma sgomberate 8 ville abusive,Raggi: duro colpo ai Casamonica
Cronache

A Roma sgomberate 8 ville abusive,Raggi: duro colpo ai Casamonica

Gran GalÃ  del Calcio 2018, Diletta Leotta: "Io voto il gol di Brignoli"
Sport

Gran GalÃ  del Calcio 2018, Diletta Leotta: "Io voto il gol di Brignoli"

Gazebo racconta "Masterpiece" il remix della super hit degli anni â€™80
Spettacoli

Gazebo racconta "Masterpiece" il remix della super hit degli anni â€™80

Trenitalia potenzia l'offerta invernale, Iacono (ad): "Frecciarossa arriverÃ  a Fiumicino"
Politica

Trenitalia potenzia l'offerta invernale, Iacono (ad): "Frecciarossa arriverÃ  a Fiumicino"

Conte in aula Montecitorio per centenario saluta Mattarella e Napolitano e parla con Fico e Boldrini
Politica

Conte in aula Montecitorio per centenario saluta Mattarella e Napolitano e parla con...

Un'inedita versione dell'Inno alla Gioia in aula a Montecitorio per il centenario
Politica

Un'inedita versione dell'Inno alla Gioia in aula a Montecitorio per il centenario

Il plastico ligneo di Montecitorio torna in esposizione per il Centenario dell'Aula
Politica

Il plastico ligneo di Montecitorio torna in esposizione per il Centenario dell'Aula

Ponte Genova, Toti: "Fincantieri puÃ² dare una grossa mano a Genova"
Politica

Ponte Genova, Toti: "Fincantieri puÃ² dare una grossa mano a Genova"

Da Boldrini a Violante ex presidenti Camera al centenario dell'Aula di Montecitorio
Politica

Da Boldrini a Violante ex presidenti Camera al centenario dell'Aula di Montecitorio

Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Fico: ''Qui si realizza senso profondo democrazia''
Politica

Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Fico: ''Qui si realizza senso profondo democrazia''

Manovra, Furlan: ''Poco per investimenti crescita e infrastrutture''
Politica

Manovra, Furlan: ''Poco per investimenti crescita e infrastrutture''

L'inno italiano a Montecitorio per il centenario dell'Aula
Politica

L'inno italiano a Montecitorio per il centenario dell'Aula

Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Fico: ''Ricordo emozione che provai prima volta qui dentro''
Politica

Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Fico: ''Ricordo emozione che provai prima volta qui dentro''

Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Mattarella entra e saluta gli ex presidenti della Camera dei Deputati
Politica

Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Mattarella entra e saluta gli ex presidenti della Camera...


Penta Security debuts V2G security solution for e-mobility market to secure electric vehicle charging

- SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- E-mobility, or electric mobility, is projected to mark the next significant paradigm shift in the transportation industry, providing growth opportunities not only for electric vehicle manufacturers, but all service providers in the fields of energy and transport systems. While progress is accelerating in pace and sophistication, some obstacles to EV adoption remain. One of the main issues is that EVs require charging along their journey, and likely at charging stations managed by different charge point operators. To prevent compatibility issues down the road, the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) was established to allow interoperability in EV charging infrastructure and streamline payment processes across mobility operators. With more than 40,000 installations in 49 countries, OCPP has become the de facto open communication standard for open charger to network communications.

Likewise, standards are crucial for effective implementation of security. Penta Security Systems Inc., a leading provider of web, IoT, and data security solutions and services, is paving the way for reliable electric vehicle charging by adding an electric vehicle charging security solution, AutoCrypt V2G, to the world's first comprehensive suite of security for intelligent transport systems, AutoCrypt.

Created through cooperation on interoperability and conformance with leading industry organizations including OmniAir Consortium and CharIN, AutoCrypt V2G provides a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) system for authenticating and authorizing all entities within the e-mobility service infrastructure. This enables the secure deployment of Plug&Charge, which is a method of simplified payments for EV charging via transmission of encrypted data from the vehicle to the charger when plugged in, charging, and processing automated payments. Utilizing OCPP to secure communication between charging supply and backend billing systems, and designed according to the leading ISO/IEC 15118 standard, AutoCrypt ensures essential security technologies, such as encryption and digital signatures, are used to protect EVs during charging.

Starting with Europe, AutoCrypt V2G is set to enter the EV charging market next year via a partnership with smart grid solution provider GridWiz and its Plug&Charge solution, which utilizes AutoCrypt V2G for safe and convenient EV charging and payments processing. This comes following the successful presentation of AutoCrypt at the 31st International Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition (EVS 31) and International Electric Vehicle Technology Conference 2018 (EVTeC 2018), one of the largest international events for electric vehicles, and consistent participation in ISO/IEC 15118 testing symposiums worldwide to ensure the wide applicability of AutoCrypt V2G.

Chief Technology Officer of Penta Security Systems, SangGyoo Sim emphasized how AutoCrypt addresses key concerns in the industry. "To encourage widespread adoption of EVs, it is essential that the charging infrastructure is both secure and conforms to industry standards. Furthermore, as EV charging not only involves the charging process, but also the exchange of sensitive data, robust security is necessary for protecting data integrity and user privacy. AutoCrypt V2G ensures that all communications throughout the service infrastructure are adequately protected."

About Penta Security

Recognized as the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia by Frost & Sullivan, and the APAC market share leader in the WAF industry, Penta Security Systems Inc. is a leader in web, IoT, and data security solutions. With over a decade of deep expertise in connected car security, Penta Security has overseen the implementation of its AutoCrypt solution in numerous ITS projects across South Korea, including K-City, one of the world's largest self-driving car test beds. For more information on Penta Security, visit www.pentasecurity.com. For partnership inquiries, email info@pentasecurity.com.

Media Contact

Anna Aminoffanna.aminoff@pentasecurity.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786692/AutoCrypt_diagram_solutions.jpg


in evidenza
Da Picasso all'arte islamica in Iran Jaca Book, ecco i libri in uscita

Novità editoriali

Da Picasso all'arte islamica in Iran
Jaca Book, ecco i libri in uscita

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.