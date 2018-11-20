20 novembre 2018- 13:44 Penta Security debuts V2G security solution for e-mobility market to secure electric vehicle charging

E-mobility, or electric mobility, is projected to mark the next significant paradigm shift in the transportation industry, providing growth opportunities not only for electric vehicle manufacturers, but all service providers in the fields of energy and transport systems. While progress is accelerating in pace and sophistication, some obstacles to EV adoption remain. One of the main issues is that EVs require charging along their journey, and likely at charging stations managed by different charge point operators. To prevent compatibility issues down the road, the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) was established to allow interoperability in EV charging infrastructure and streamline payment processes across mobility operators. With more than 40,000 installations in 49 countries, OCPP has become the de facto open communication standard for open charger to network communications.

Likewise, standards are crucial for effective implementation of security. Penta Security Systems Inc., a leading provider of web, IoT, and data security solutions and services, is paving the way for reliable electric vehicle charging by adding an electric vehicle charging security solution, AutoCrypt V2G, to the world's first comprehensive suite of security for intelligent transport systems, AutoCrypt.

Created through cooperation on interoperability and conformance with leading industry organizations including OmniAir Consortium and CharIN, AutoCrypt V2G provides a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) system for authenticating and authorizing all entities within the e-mobility service infrastructure. This enables the secure deployment of Plug&Charge, which is a method of simplified payments for EV charging via transmission of encrypted data from the vehicle to the charger when plugged in, charging, and processing automated payments. Utilizing OCPP to secure communication between charging supply and backend billing systems, and designed according to the leading ISO/IEC 15118 standard, AutoCrypt ensures essential security technologies, such as encryption and digital signatures, are used to protect EVs during charging.

Starting with Europe, AutoCrypt V2G is set to enter the EV charging market next year via a partnership with smart grid solution provider GridWiz and its Plug&Charge solution, which utilizes AutoCrypt V2G for safe and convenient EV charging and payments processing. This comes following the successful presentation of AutoCrypt at the 31st International Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition (EVS 31) and International Electric Vehicle Technology Conference 2018 (EVTeC 2018), one of the largest international events for electric vehicles, and consistent participation in ISO/IEC 15118 testing symposiums worldwide to ensure the wide applicability of AutoCrypt V2G.

Chief Technology Officer of Penta Security Systems, SangGyoo Sim emphasized how AutoCrypt addresses key concerns in the industry. "To encourage widespread adoption of EVs, it is essential that the charging infrastructure is both secure and conforms to industry standards. Furthermore, as EV charging not only involves the charging process, but also the exchange of sensitive data, robust security is necessary for protecting data integrity and user privacy. AutoCrypt V2G ensures that all communications throughout the service infrastructure are adequately protected."

Recognized as the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia by Frost & Sullivan, and the APAC market share leader in the WAF industry, Penta Security Systems Inc. is a leader in web, IoT, and data security solutions. With over a decade of deep expertise in connected car security, Penta Security has overseen the implementation of its AutoCrypt solution in numerous ITS projects across South Korea, including K-City, one of the world's largest self-driving car test beds. For more information on Penta Security, visit www.pentasecurity.com. For partnership inquiries, email info@pentasecurity.com.

