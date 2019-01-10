Perflow Medical Expands IP Coverage for Novel Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net Device and Cascade™ Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net

Manovra, Sala: sono terrorizzato. A Milano decadimento servizi
Manovra, Sala: sono terrorizzato. A Milano decadimento servizi

Jaguar Land Rover in crisi, taglio di 5mila posti di lavoro
Jaguar Land Rover in crisi, taglio di 5mila posti di lavoro

Grillo pro-vax? Intanto firma patto della scienza, ira sui social
Grillo pro-vax? Intanto firma patto della scienza, ira sui social

Spazio, Esa e Leonardo monitorano la fotosintesi con sonda Flex
Spazio, Esa e Leonardo monitorano la fotosintesi con sonda Flex

Italia al Ces, l'anello che trasmette il tatto di Weart
Italia al Ces, l'anello che trasmette il tatto di Weart

Amnesty chiede un'inchiesta internazionale sul delitto Khashoggi
Amnesty chiede un'inchiesta internazionale sul delitto Khashoggi

Kim ha espresso a Xi "preoccupazione" per impasse Usa-Nordcorea
Kim ha espresso a Xi "preoccupazione" per impasse Usa-Nordcorea

Musei, Bonisoli: ''Nel 2019 direttori in scadenza. Partita valutazione''
Musei, Bonisoli: ''Nel 2019 direttori in scadenza. Partita valutazione''

Ponte Morandi, test su raggio d'azione carrelli radiocomandati in vista della demolizione
Ponte Morandi, test su raggio d'azione carrelli radiocomandati in vista della demolizione

Nevica in Afghanistan, a Kabul si gioca a palle di neve
Nevica in Afghanistan, a Kabul si gioca a palle di neve

Al Ces di Las Vegas premio al vibratore-robot, subito revocato
Al Ces di Las Vegas premio al vibratore-robot, subito revocato

Salvini al telefono nel cortile di Palazzo Chigi il giorno dopo il vertice
Salvini al telefono nel cortile di Palazzo Chigi il giorno dopo il vertice

Maltrattamenti in un asilo a Cassino, "sospese" due maestre
Maltrattamenti in un asilo a Cassino, "sospese" due maestre

Terzo Settore, Durigon: "Le coperture per l'Ires ci sono. Nessuno scontro Lega-5 Stelle"
Terzo Settore, Durigon: "Le coperture per l'Ires ci sono. Nessuno scontro Lega-5 Stelle"

Ires Terzo Settore, Fiaschi (Forum TS): "Da Governo impegno a trovare soluzione"
Ires Terzo Settore, Fiaschi (Forum TS): "Da Governo impegno a trovare soluzione"

Italia al Ces, Avanix: il ciuccio smart che monitora il respiro
Italia al Ces, Avanix: il ciuccio smart che monitora il respiro

Cultura, Bonisoli: ''Tra qualche settimana al via riforma Mibac''
Cultura, Bonisoli: ''Tra qualche settimana al via riforma Mibac''

Italia al Ces, Shin Software: i rendering in 3d immersivi
Italia al Ces, Shin Software: i rendering in 3d immersivi

"Nancy non vuoi il mio muro?". E Trump abbandona i negoziati
"Nancy non vuoi il mio muro?". E Trump abbandona i negoziati

Macachi giapponesi come funamboli sui tralicci innevati
Macachi giapponesi come funamboli sui tralicci innevati


Perflow Medical Expands IP Coverage for Novel Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net Device and Cascade™ Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net

- TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perflow Medical, an Israeli-based medtech company focused on next-generation neuro-interventional devices, today announced the issuance of four international patents that expand the global intellectual property (IP) coverage for the novel Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net and Cascade™ Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net. Perflow's growing global portfolio of eight issued patents includes two new patents from the European Patent Office (EPO), one from the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), and one from the Japanese Patent Office (JPO).  Dedicated to a strong IP position, the new patents build on Perflow's foundational IP coverage of real-time user controlled braided devices for neurovascular applications, including stroke and aneurysm repair.

An innovator in the treatment of complex neurovascular disorders, Perflow's CEREBRAL NET™ technology platform is designed to expand treatment options with real-time control and overall improved device performance. The company currently has two commercial products with CE Mark available for use in Europe, with a third product in late-stage development. The Stream Net, the company's first product, has been successfully used across Europe and provides full control and dynamic wall apposition during the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. The Cascade Net, which was launched last year, is the first and only device that allows blood flow without the risk of coil entanglement during embolization of intracranial aneurysms. Both devices allow the physician to manipulate the net diameter, length, and radial force to optimize contact with the vessel wall and improve control through tortuous anatomy during neurovascular procedures.

"In addition to expanding the commercial reach of our line of neurovascular solutions, we continue to fortify our global IP portfolio to protect, expand, and improve the use of our braiding technology across markets," commented Danny Farin, CEO of Perflow Medical. "Both the Stream and Cascade devices empower physicians with superior control and more predictable handling to improve patient outcomes and physician experience. The market response to both products has been very positive and we look forward to bringing these novel tools to more physicians across Europe."

Clinical experience with the Stream and Cascade devices will be presented during the ABC-WIN Seminar, January 13th-18th in Val d'lsère, France.

About Perflow Medical                                Perflow Medical, a privately owned Israeli-based medtech company, develops and manufactures innovative medical devices to address complex neurovascular disorders. Perflow's CEREBRAL NET™ Technology platform, a dynamic braided net that enables adjustable neurovascular treatments, emphasizes physician expertise by combining real-time physician control, advanced device manipulation, full dynamic wall apposition, and excellent radiopacity to improve patient outcomes. The company has two products with CE Mark commercially available in Europe: the Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and the Cascade™ Dynamic Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. Learn more at www.perflow.com.


