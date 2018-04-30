30 aprile 2018- 14:29 Pernod Ricard Enhances Longtime Support Of amfAR Becoming The Foundation's Official Global Wine And Spirits Partner

- NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard proudly announces it will be the Official Global Wine and Spirits partner of amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. The partnership will commence officially next month at the famed Hotel Du Cap for the 25th annual amfAR Gala Cannes, one of the most accomplished and coveted philanthropic events in the world. The now legendary event takes place during the acclaimed Cannes International Film Festival.

While Pernod Ricard has been a longtime friend of amfAR, having previously participated in amfAR Galas in New York, Hong Kong and Sao Paulo, this is the inaugural year the "Createurs de Convivialite" will take the helm as its Global Wine & Spirits partner. Pernod Ricard will showcase its full luxury portfolio with Maison Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx positioned as the marquee marks of the partnership including forthcoming amfAR dinners and events during Paris Couture Week, Milan Fashion Week, and a Los Angeles gala in October. Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx are core to Pernod Ricard's US prestige portfolio and perfectly align with amfAR's vision to curate highly refined experiences akin to its audiences' discerning taste.

Pernod Ricard is honoured to be the Official Global Wine and Spirits partner of amfAR, an exemplary foundation whose 25 Years of commitment to the Global impact of AIDS and HIV has been met with distinguished, longtime brand alliances, said Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard. We look forward to initiating our partnership and toasting their accomplishment at the Foundation's upcoming Cannes Gala, one of the most important annual fundraising galas in the world.

amfAR is immensely grateful to Pernod Ricard for making a commitment to our mission to end the AIDS epidemic through innovative research, said amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost. Their support at our events will help us raise vital funds for research that will ultimately lead to a cure for the millions of people living with HIV/AIDS today.

Pernod Ricard aims to impact amfAR's Countdown to a Cure - the foundation's north star goal of developing the scientific basis of a cure for HIV/AIDS by 2020 - by supplying financial and human resources and advocacy needed for pioneering research and innovation. The luxury brand takes pride in identifying causes important to its consumers and committing long-term in order to make a difference. From over 30 years of supporting the LGBTQ community through marketing awareness and advocating acceptance & equality; to earning a 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index in 2018; Pernod Ricard has a storied history of supporting missions and goals that embody the spirit of its brand purpose. Pernod Ricard's partnership with amfAR is aligned with the brand's ongoing investment in its corporate social responsibility pillars which include sustainability, responsibility, and a commitment to community.

About amfAR: amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested more than $517 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide.

About Pernod RicardPernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €9,010 million in FY17. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

