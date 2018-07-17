Pet Fair Asia and Aquarama support the development of pet business in Asia

"Nessuno segna da solo", il ritorno de La Rua punta sul gruppo
Spettacoli

"Nessuno segna da solo", il ritorno de La Rua punta sul gruppo

Mondiali, Bleus in trionfo agli Champs Ã‰lysÃ©es dopo la vittoria
Sport

Mondiali, Bleus in trionfo agli Champs Ã‰lysÃ©es dopo la vittoria

Colpo al clan Casamonica, 31 arresti fra Roma e la Calabria
Cronache

Colpo al clan Casamonica, 31 arresti fra Roma e la Calabria

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 18 luglio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 18 luglio

Trump-Putin, vertice di 2 ore. Putin: mai ingerenze in affari Usa
Politica

Trump-Putin, vertice di 2 ore. Putin: mai ingerenze in affari Usa

Flags, dai barconi dei migranti le bandiere di tutto il mondo
Cronache

Flags, dai barconi dei migranti le bandiere di tutto il mondo

Maradona in Bielorussia, presidente del club Dinamo Brest
Sport

Maradona in Bielorussia, presidente del club Dinamo Brest

In autostrada con 11 quintali di ottone rubato: tre in manette
Cronache

In autostrada con 11 quintali di ottone rubato: tre in manette

Trump: andare d'accordo con Russia Ã¨ una buona cosa, non cattiva
Politica

Trump: andare d'accordo con Russia Ã¨ una buona cosa, non cattiva

A Helsinki proteste delle donne pro-aborto contro Trump
Politica

A Helsinki proteste delle donne pro-aborto contro Trump

L'opera di Bonalumi in mostra a Milano con dedica a Luca Lovati
Culture

L'opera di Bonalumi in mostra a Milano con dedica a Luca Lovati

Mattarella a Tbilisi: "Forte amicizia tra Italia e Georgia"
Politica

Mattarella a Tbilisi: "Forte amicizia tra Italia e Georgia"

L'isola "che non c'Ã¨" del Tabasco: i 150 anni della red sauce
Economia

L'isola "che non c'Ã¨" del Tabasco: i 150 anni della red sauce

Cristiano Ronaldo posa con la maglia della Juventus e saluta in italiano 'Grazie mille'
Politica

Cristiano Ronaldo posa con la maglia della Juventus e saluta in italiano 'Grazie mille'

Cristiano Ronaldo: "Sono ancora giovane, sono tranquillo e fiducioso"
Politica

Cristiano Ronaldo: "Sono ancora giovane, sono tranquillo e fiducioso"

Mattarella incontra il presidente della Georgia Margvelashvili
Politica

Mattarella incontra il presidente della Georgia Margvelashvili

Tusk e Juncker ricevono primo ministro cinese a Bruxelles
Politica

Tusk e Juncker ricevono primo ministro cinese a Bruxelles

Ceta, Centinaio: "Nessuna fretta di portarlo in aula, vogliamo analizzare tutti i dati"
Politica

Ceta, Centinaio: "Nessuna fretta di portarlo in aula, vogliamo analizzare tutti i dati"

Iqos, l'alternativa alla sigaretta il 90% meno tossica
Economia

Iqos, l'alternativa alla sigaretta il 90% meno tossica

Immigrazione, Conte: "Corridoi umanitari in linea con proposta italiana"
Politica

Immigrazione, Conte: "Corridoi umanitari in linea con proposta italiana"


Pet Fair Asia and Aquarama support the development of pet business in Asia

- With 125,000sqm of exhibiting space (+25% / 2017), the exhibition allows an ever wider coverage of the supply chain, including upstream pet food suppliers, global brands for pet supplies, all major distributors and e-commerce giants. All pet categories are represented: cats, dogs, rodents, reptiles, birds and now aquatics: Pet Fair Asia is co-located for the first time with Aquarama, opening more business opportunities with aquarium suppliers, smart systems for aquatics and ornamental fish exporters from all around the world.

In 2018, the organizer notes a strong development of pet healthcare: pharmaceutical companies, veterinary products suppliers and pet clinics are widely represented. The pet food suppliers and petfood technology area is also growing rapidly, on par with the launch of new pet food brands in Asia. Three halls are dedicated to food, while one entire hall gathers international suppliers entering Asian markets or looking for local partners.

Several high-level conferences are taking place before and during the show. The 8th International Pet Industry Summit will come with a detailed report on Chinese market development and address new business and marketing trends. The 7th Petfood Forum China will provide in-depth insight into new pet food regulations to enter the Chinese market, latest trends in palatability, food safety best practices, analysis on consumer acceptance and market opportunities.

The Annual Meeting for Pet Hospital Management, Aquarama International Fish Competition, Marine Tank competition, as well as the World Dog Competition, Pet Fashion Show, CFA Cat Show and a 10-meter freshwater tank tank aquascaping contest are some of the numerous on-site seminars and events.

The market context makes it a perfect time to expand business in the region. China and developing Asia have changed greatly in recent years. Brands can expect high competition but virtually unlimited possibilities of development.

Pet Fair Asia is expected to attract 50,000 professionals over three trade days and 110,000 consumers on the week-end. Visitor pre-registration is mandatory and free of charge for qualified professionals.

Pet Fair Asia & Aquarama | 22-26 August 2018

www.petfairasia.com www.aquarama.com.cn

 


in evidenza
Ronaldo a Torino. Le foto e i video "Segnerò la storia della Juve"

Sport

Ronaldo a Torino. Le foto e i video
"Segnerò la storia della Juve"

