Fondatore e direttore
Angelo Maria Perrino

PharmaMar has Requested the Process of Re-Examination for Aplidin® from the EMA

3 gennaio 2018- 16:24

- PharmaMar (MCE: PHM) has announced the initiation of the re-examination process by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Aplidin® (plitidepsin) for the indication of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150203/727958-b )

PharmaMar believes that this novel molecule could become part of the therapeutic arsenal available for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Europe.

It is worth noting that the re-examination procedure is handled by the EMA´s CHMP and usually lasts around 4 months. It concludes with either the confirmation of the negative opinion or with the issuing of a new positive opinion by the CHMP.

After finalizing this process of re-examination, the European Commission will be in charge of emitting the final verdict on the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Aplidin® (plitidepsin), which could arrive around June or July, 2018.

 

Media Relations (+34-6387-96215) and Investor Relations (+34-9144-44500)

aiTV

Dieta dopo l'abbuffata natalizia? I napoletani non ne vogliono sapere

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

aiTV

Dieta dopo l'abbuffata natalizia? I napoletani non ne vogliono sapere

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it