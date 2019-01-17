Pharmerit Expands Market Access Support in Asia

Cina, i dipendenti non raggiungono i target. Costretti a strisciare per strada
Economia

Cina, i dipendenti non raggiungono i target. Costretti a strisciare per strada

BioUpper, Scaramuccia: â€œInnovazione Ã¨ nel dna di IBMâ€
Economia

BioUpper, Scaramuccia: â€œInnovazione Ã¨ nel dna di IBMâ€

BioUpper, Frega: â€œObiettivo Novartis Ã¨ essere leader in innovazioneâ€
Economia

BioUpper, Frega: â€œObiettivo Novartis Ã¨ essere leader in innovazioneâ€

BioUpper, Mango: â€œPer Fondazione Cariplo open innovation Ã¨ punto chiaveâ€
Economia

BioUpper, Mango: â€œPer Fondazione Cariplo open innovation Ã¨ punto chiaveâ€

Mafia, blitz Italia-Germania contro clan Rinzivillo: 11 arresti
Cronache

Mafia, blitz Italia-Germania contro clan Rinzivillo: 11 arresti

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari
Cronache

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari
Cronache

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari
Cronache

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari
Cronache

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari
Cronache

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari
Cronache

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari
Cronache

Nella stanza di Pamela Mastropietro: il video di Affari

Non modelle, oggi accanto alle auto ci sono le product specialist
Politica

Non modelle, oggi accanto alle auto ci sono le product specialist

Toti: il reddito di cittadinanza Ã¨ ancora tutto da costruire
Politica

Toti: il reddito di cittadinanza Ã¨ ancora tutto da costruire

Salvini: ''Tra mafia nigeriana e camorra rapporti strutturati''
Politica

Salvini: ''Tra mafia nigeriana e camorra rapporti strutturati''

Salvini ironico su polemica divise: ''Domani a Rigopiano indosserÃ² golfino beige''
Politica

Salvini ironico su polemica divise: ''Domani a Rigopiano indosserÃ² golfino beige''

Trasporti, Toninelli: "Stop al monopolio della Tirrenia in Sardegna nel 2020"
Politica

Trasporti, Toninelli: "Stop al monopolio della Tirrenia in Sardegna nel 2020"

AHK Italien, Rauhe: "Italia e Germania potenze industriali"
Economia

AHK Italien, Rauhe: "Italia e Germania potenze industriali"

Intesa, Guelpa: "Le aziende tedesche in Italia sono fattore di crescita"
Economia

Intesa, Guelpa: "Le aziende tedesche in Italia sono fattore di crescita"

Berlusconi: ''Reddito cittadinanza e quota 100 non fanno crescere economia''
Politica

Berlusconi: ''Reddito cittadinanza e quota 100 non fanno crescere economia''


Pharmerit Expands Market Access Support in Asia

- The Asia-Pacific region is a rapidly growing pharmaceutical and medical device market and an emerging leader in healthcare innovation. Pharmerit's expanded local presence will provide both regional and global sponsors with one-stop market access solutions from a team of in-country experts and affiliates.

"Our expanded presence strengthens our ability to meet the rapidly evolving global evidence and market access requirements," said Marc Botteman, Managing Partner at Pharmerit. "Over the past few years, we have been active in conducting and publishing research relevant to  regional decision-makers in countries such as India, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and The Philippines. With the addition of Mumbai, we are positioned to work with global sponsors and collaborate with their regional affiliates in Asia's emerging markets by leveraging our regional presence."

The expansion of the Shanghai office includes the addition of Dr. Xiaocong Li as Scientist as well as a new research analyst. Dr. Li brings a broad range of expertise in database and trial analyses, predictive analytics, machine learning, and economic modeling. "Xiaocong is a great addition to the Shanghai office as she fully understands the local requirements and procedures applicable in China. Her experience in HEOR and clinical practice will provide sponsors with increased access to local and technical support," said Cindy Gao, Asia-Pacific Lead.

The newly established Mumbai office is led by Varun Ektare, Senior Scientist and India Office Lead, a seasoned health economist with extensive experience in economic modeling, meta-analysis, literature reviews, health policy and market access in a range of therapeutic areas. Varun has been leading projects over the past 6 years in the Pharmerit Bethesda, USA office. "With Varun based in Mumbai, we can provide quality, local support in a fast-growing pharmaceutical and healthcare market," said Dipen Patel, Executive Director of Strategic Market Access.

About Pharmerit

Pharmerit International has over 30 years of experience supporting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) worldwide. We deliver quality research in health economics, outcomes, strategic market access, and pricing/reimbursement. Pharmerit has offices in Berlin, Bethesda, Boston, Mumbai, New York, Rotterdam, York, and Shanghai. Visit https://www.pharmerit.com.


in evidenza
Spot sul bebè con due papà Dopo Gillette, polemica Pampers

Costume

Spot sul bebè con due papà
Dopo Gillette, polemica Pampers

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.