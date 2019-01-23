Just Dance World Cup: Antonino Pomilia Ã¨ il campione italiano
Spettacoli

L'attivista per il clima svedese Greta Thunberg scuote Davos
Politica

Castelnuovo di Porto, il metodo spiccio per chiudere il Cara
Politica

MotoGp, Marquez e Lorenzo, la Honda presenta il suo dream Team
Sport

Ufficiale, Balotelli al Marsiglia ma i tifosi lo bocciano
Sport

Spazio, decimo volo test di successo per il razzo di Jeff Bezos
Scienza e tecnologia

Da vergini a dive, alla Gam di Roma inaugura la mostra "Donne"
Culture

Trivelle, Costa: "Sono per il no, se mi sfiduciano torno a fare il generale dei Carabinieri"
Politica

Migranti, Conte, Merkel mi ha confermato che non si ritirano da Sophia
Politica

Calcio, bagno di folla per Zaniolo al Roma Store di via del Corso nella Capitale
Politica

Operazione Sophia, Salvini: da 6 mesi chiediamo cambio regole
Politica

Processo fondi Lega, Belsito: "Pago per aver eseguito determinati ordini"
Politica

Conti pubblici, Conte: "Debito crescente prezzo da pagare per euro" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Ue, Conte: "Italiani sono stati pazienti per anni" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Non piÃ¹ solo materiali a Klimahouse, fiera mette l'uomo al centro
Economia

Governo francese: non faremo gara di stupiditÃ  con l'Italia
Politica

Governo, Conte: "E' risposta a desiderio futuro Italiani" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Governo, Conte: "Popolo parola chiave attorno cui abbiamo costruito nostre politiche" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Il sindaco di Cerveteri Pascucci: decreto Salvini crea scompiglio
Cronache

Riondino perfido Woland ne "Il Maestro e Margherita" all'Eliseo
Spettacoli

Philogen Announces Collaboration With Celgene

- Philogen S.p.A. (a privately-owned company) today announced that they have entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene, to discover and develop a new class of immunomodulatory therapeutics.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811555/Philogen_Logo.jpg )

"We are extremely pleased to establish a new collaboration with Celgene, a leader in the discovery and development and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs," commented Dr. Duccio Neri, Philogen's CEO.

No financial details of the agreement were released.

About Philogen Philogen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel biopharmaceutical products. Philogen's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs to the site of disease using antibodies and ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and also pre-clinical compounds in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem in Zürich, Switzerland. Philogen is independently owned, and has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit http://www.philogen.com .


