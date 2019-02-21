Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics
Sport

Verona capitale dell'autotrasporto: Transpotec, fiera di filiera
Economia

Mattarella alla Luiss: "Paese non si chiuda in se stesso"
Politica

Don Vinicio Albanesi shock: "Anche io subii abusi in seminario"
Cronache

Moratti (Special Olympics): con P&G alleanza nel nome del sociale
Sport

Samsung presenta il suo primo cellulare-tablet pieghevole
Cronache

Tav, De Falco: "Accordo Lega-M5s dopo Salvini salvato, Ã¨ un caso?"
Politica

Manovra, Marcucci a Conte: "Lei Presidente sta dando i numeri, ma tutti sbagliati"
Politica

Special Olympics, Vezzali al fianco degli atleti con disabilitÃ 
Sport

Cnr: laguna di Venezia discarica di ruote di camion e barchini
Scienza e tecnologia

Deposito rifiuti radioattivi,Crippa: in 6 mesi elenco siti idonei
Politica

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"
Spettacoli

Nata baby gorilla allo zoo di Saint-Martin-La-Plain in Francia
Politica

Conte: "Nostro obiettivo Ã¨ tornare a crescere"
Politica

Conte: "Riserve auree sono di Bankitalia, tutelano moneta"
Politica

Conte: "Fondamentali economici solidi, non riteniamo necessaria alcuna manovra correttiva"
Politica

Mons. Hollerich: "Abbiamo pianto per testimonianze vittime abusi"
Cronache

Marenzi, Herno:"Collezione AI 2019-20, rivoluzione a livello manifatturiero"
Costume

Vertice M5S con Grillo, Di Maio e Casaleggio all'hotel Forum di Roma. Le immagini
Politica

Vertice M5S, Grillo scherza: "Vertice con Di Maio? E' dal '95 che fai questa domanda"
Politica

PHNIX Releases Belt Dryer System, a Leading Solution on Wet Sludge Drying, in Europe

- Mr.Yi said PHNIX has been committed to the R&D of new environmental technologies and their application in industrial special environmental protection products for many years. Taking the sludge drying industrial equipment as an example, PHNIX is one of China's largest and most advanced environmentally friendly equipment manufacturers investing in R&D resources. PHNIX's sludge drying Belt Dryer System is highly efficient and intelligent, and currently its large sludge drying solutions have been successfully applied in China, Southeast Asia and Northern Europe.

About PHNIX Belt Dryer System

Reducing wet sludge weight by 80% by drying The PHNIX Belt Dryer System reduces wet sludge weight by 80%, meanwhile reducing sludge volume to 67% by drying. In the process of drying, the unit consumes only 280-330 kW/h of 1 ton of water dehydration.

Full automatic control system with zero emission The PHNIX Belt Dryer System is a closed drying system that is always in zero emission while the unit is in operation. The ultra-low temperature drying of the unit from 50 to 60 degrees C greatly reduces dust generation, and the highly intelligent unit can automatically clean dust at any time.

PHNIX Belt Dryer application range The unit is widely used in municipal sludge treatment plants in addition to use for the sludge produced by other enterprises, including electroplating, circuit boards, electronics, printing and dyeing industry sludge, and the sludge drying treatment in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food industries.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824224/PHNIX_Belt_Dryer.jpg  


