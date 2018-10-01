Richard Stallman (FSF): il voto su internet, che cosa stupida
Economia

Ascoltare le onde elettromagnetiche a Roma con "Electrical Walks"
Culture

Roma, cade un albero in zona Ottaviano: macchine coinvolte
Cronache

Torta di ghiaccio, sardine e gelatina per la delfina PelÃ©
Cronache

Un anno fa il referendum in Catalogna, attivisti bloccano strade
Politica

Non chiamatelo canile, a Napoli la "casa d'accoglienza" per cani
Cronache

Strade Sicure, Angelo Tofalo: "Garantire sempre piÃ¹ sicurezza"
Politica

Marco Cappato deposita il proprio testamento biologico
Politica

Cade nelle Grotte di Frasassi, salvata una speleologa marchigiana
Cronache

Riccardo Zacconi, "papÃ " di Candy crush, Ã¨ l'Alumnus Luiss 2018
Cronache

Antonio Albanese in tv con la serie "I Topi": ironia sulla mafia
Spettacoli

Bologna, riapre raccordo A1-A14 dopo l'esplosione del 6 agosto
Cronache

Manovra, Salvini: una bocciatura preventiva Ue non esiste
Politica

Addio a Charles Aznavour, il grande chansonnier aveva 94 anni
Spettacoli

"Rocketman", le prime immagini del film su Elton John
Spettacoli

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 5 ottobre
Cronache

Mary Poppins torna a teatro, dal 5 ottobre al Nazionale a Milano
Spettacoli

Brera festeggia: concluso il riallestimento di tutte le sale
Culture

Un minuto di silenzio al Parlamento Europeo per le vittime del terremoto in Indonesia
Politica

Il primo giorno in Borsa di Fine Foods, Eigenmann suona la campanella
Economia

Physicians’ Alliance against Euthanasia: Canadian Physicians Won’t Kill

- The Physicians' Alliance against Euthanasia, representing more than 1100 Canadian doctors, is holding a press conference to present its position and answer questions:

Tuesday October 2, 2018, 10:30 A.M.

HEKLA Meeting Room

CenterHotel Plaza 

Aðalstræti 4 - 101 Reykjavík

As World Medical Association (WMA) delegates gather in Reykjavik, Iceland, for its Medical Ethics Conference and Annual General Assembly, Canadian doctors are speaking out against a so-called neutral ethical stance on euthanasia. Canadian physicians say neutrality on euthanasia is a license to kill.

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and the Royal Dutch Medical Association (RDMA) are presenting a motion asking the WMA to take a neutral stance on the ethics of euthanasia and assisted suicide. The WMA has long rejected these acts as unethical. Only 6 of 200 countries (3%) worldwide permit doctors to intentionally cause death, and the vast majority of national medical associations oppose it.

As Canadian physicians, we affirm that the CMA position does not reflect our views and experience, and that a neutral stance is illogical and untenable.

The CMA abandonment of its long-standing policy against euthanasia and assisted suicide, and adoption of a neutral position, influenced Canada's 2015 Supreme Court ruling leading to 2016 legislation permitting euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Since then, there is constant pressure to normalize and expand these practices and to abandon the safeguards instituted to protect vulnerable people. The government is looking into expanding euthanasia and assisted suicide to children and to people with mental illness and cognitive disorders. Doctors and hospitals are under pressure to provide euthanasia or to refer for it, even when it violates their fundamental principles.

Dr. Paul Saba, a Montreal family physician states "People need assistance in living and not for suicide."

Dr. Catherine Ferrier, President of the Physicians' Alliance against Euthanasia, warns the WMA against a neutral stance on euthanasia and assisted suicide noting that "neutrality" at the CMA led immediately to the promotion of euthanasia and assisted suicide in national and international forums.

The Physicians' Alliance against Euthanasiaseeks to ensure quality medical care and respectful decision-making for vulnerable patients, especially thoseat risk of pressure to end their lives prematurely through euthanasia or assisted suicide, and to protect the professional integrity of all health care workers. 

http://www.collectifmedecins.org/en

For further information in Canada:

438-938-9410

info@collectifmedecins.org

In Iceland: Dr. Sheila Harding +1-(306)-229-5379; Dr. Paul Saba +1-(514)-886-3447.


