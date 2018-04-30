Cena per la stampa della Casa Bianca, la corrosiva Michelle Wolff
Divertente scambio di "maglie" tra Fazio ed Eusebio di Francesco
In Egitto il festival aereo tra le piramidi di Giza
Lecco, barbiere taglia i capelli bendato (e diventa una star)
Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"
Ucciso Shah Marai, ecco le foto che raccontavano l'Afghanistan
Il videoclip di "Tutto il tempo", nuovo singolo di Amedeo Minghi
Claudio Bisio nella scuola peggiore d'Italia in "Arrivano i prof"
Usa-Messico, la carovana "Viacrucis Migrante" arrivata a Tijuana
Malan (FI): "I bluff del M5s iniziano a venire a galla"
Scandalo migranti, si dimette la ministra britannica Amber Rudd
Di Maio: "Vergognoso che partiti pensino solo al loro orticello"
La carica dei cosplayer al Comicon di Napoli
Matt Mullican, una retrospettiva enciclopedica e labirintica
Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"
Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga: "Spero che mio risultato contribuisca a cambiamento a livello nazionale"
Il flashmob di Roberto Bolle in piazza della Scala a Milano
Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga arriva in Consiglio Regionale e fa il primo selfie di giornata
Doppio attentato a Kabul, ucciso fotografo di France Presse
Elezioni Friuli, Meloni: "Vittoria netta, ora Mattarella dia mandato a centrodestra per governare"
P&I Shanghai 2018 to be held at the four-leaf clover-shaped National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Hongqiao

- 20 years of innovation culminates in this latest Chinese digital imaging platform

P&I Shanghai 2018, in its 20th year, has become an annual industry event that the entire photographic business looks to. Based in Shanghai, it serves not only China but also the world in bringing together under one roof the five key features of business: product launch, product display, user experience, the business transaction itself, and cooperation and exchange, as it applies to professional imaging equipment and output solutions, and consumer imaging equipment and accessories.

P&I Shanghai 2018 takes place in a new venue, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) Shanghai, which boasts a more expansive exhibition area, more comprehensive support services and easier access to transportation, enabling the exhibition platform to build a world-class "professional image input-to-output" full-chain platform.

With a focus on what consumers want and expect, the sector's leading brands put their heads together to guide future development

With the transformation of the industry and growing consumer demand for better picture-taking quality, P&I Shanghai 2018 has made this the theme of the event, as well as called on industry players to work together to aggregate all available resources. Ancillary events to support the initiative include conferences and seminars where the latest ideas, innovative models and technological achievements of the industry will be showcased to attendees.

Following relocation, the event will, as before, cooperate with Chinese and foreign exhibitors to build market share, both in China and abroad, by leveraging the venue's prime location squarely in the hub of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, as well as Hongqiao Central Business District's easy access to all forms of transportation and Shanghai's role as an international trade center. At the same time, the event will focus on the multiple developmental opportunities made possible by advances in technology, mobile and video, including imaging services and cloud applications, utilizing photos' storytelling abilities to enhance advertising or marketing campaigns and help open up new horizons.

According to the latest information, nearly 200 exhibitors from ten countries and regions across the world have signed on to attend P&I Shanghai 2018. The exhibition will include image, film and television shooting equipment, image output equipment, products and solutions, photography and film accessories, a photographic exhibition auction, a secondhand camera exchange show and a photography hall, among other eye-catching exhibits, contributing to the transformation of the exhibition resource platform.

China Wedding Expo and Shanghai Baby Photo Expo 2018 to be held concurrently to build a comprehensive portfolio spanning the industry chain

The 34th China Wedding Expo will be held concurrently in Hall 2, 3 and 4.1. The event features four exhibition platforms: the China International Wedding Dress & Fashion Accessories Expo; the China Wedding Photo Album, Frame & Supplies Expo; the China Wedding Theme Photography Expo and the China Wedding Supplies and Honeymoon Photography Expo.

Concurrently, Shanghai International Baby Photo Expo will take place in the Hall 1.

Exhibition Overview:

Date: July 11 to July 14, 2018Venue: Hall 5.1 within the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)Address: No.1888, Zhuguang Road (at the west gate of the exhibition center) and No.333, SongZe Ave., Qingpu District (at the north gate of the exhibition center) Transportation: Take Subway Line 2 to East Xujing Station, then take Exit 4, 5 or 6 (for entry via the west gate) or take Subway Line 17 to Zhuguang Road Station (for entry via the north gate)

To schedule an appointment and for more information about the event, please contact:

Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.Tel: (86) 21 6279 2828Email: interphoto@siec-ccpit.com

WeChat:

P&I Shanghai 2018 (WeChat account: interphoto)

 

Carolyn Smith malore in diretta 'Mi ha salvata Paolo Belli che..'

Spettacoli

Carolyn Smith malore in diretta
'Mi ha salvata Paolo Belli che..'

